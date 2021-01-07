Ethiopia reported rising active coronavirus cases in the country

With the lower recovery rates and significant increases in the number of new coronavirus cases, the number active cases in Ethiopia is rising again.

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 7,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,670

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:441

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:127,227

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,230

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:226

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 47

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌113,021

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,966

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,836,527

*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 6,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,801

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 545

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 126,786

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,845

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 230

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 161

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,974

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,965

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,631,857

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 5,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 3,934

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 322

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 126, 241

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,463

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 245

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 203

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,813

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,963

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,826,056

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 4,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,157

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 297

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:125,919

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,357

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:262

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 243

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,610

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,950

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,822,122

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 3,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 6,387

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 573

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 125,622

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,305

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 239

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 42

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,367

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,948

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,817,965

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 2,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,532

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 397

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 125,049

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,778

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 235

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 74

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,325

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,944

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,811,578

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 1,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,810

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 388

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 124,652

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,462

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 245

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 155

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,251

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,937

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,806,046

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 31,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,547

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 408

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 124,264

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,243

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 234

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 226

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,096

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,923

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,800,236

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 30,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌5,402

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 468

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 123,856

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,066

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 243

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 1,131

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 111,870

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,918

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,794,689

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 29,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,155

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 243

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 123,388

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,734

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:233

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 893

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 110,739

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,913

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,789,287

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 28,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,171

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 281

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 123,145

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,385

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:231

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 553

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 109,846

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,912

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌1,785,132

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 27,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,639

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 451

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 122,864

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,660

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 224

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 1,024

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 109,293

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,909

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌1,780,961

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 26,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 6,709

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 533

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 122,413

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,241

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 236

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 670

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 108,269

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,901

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌1,776,322

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 25,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌for Coronavirus over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 6,762

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 481

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 121,880

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,382

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 225

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 754

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 107,599

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,897

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌ 1,759,613

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 24,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,503

Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 410

Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 121,399

Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,670

Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 236

New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 1,021

Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 106,845

Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,882

The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌ 1,762,851

