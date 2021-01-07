Ethiopia reported rising active coronavirus cases in the country

With the lower recovery rates and significant increases in the number of new coronavirus cases, the number active cases in Ethiopia is rising again.

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 7,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,670
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:441
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:127,227
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,230
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:226
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 47
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌113,021
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,966
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,836,527
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020



For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 6,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,801
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 545
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 126,786
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,845
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 230
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 161
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,974
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,965
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,631,857
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 5,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 3,934
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 322
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 126, 241
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,463
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 245
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 203
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,813
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,963
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,826,056
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 4,‌ ‌2021 

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,157
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 297
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:125,919
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,357
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:262
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 243
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,610
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,950
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,822,122
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 3,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 6,387
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 573
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 125,622
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,305
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 239
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 42
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,367
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,948
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,817,965
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 2,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,532
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 397
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 125,049
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,778
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 235
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 74
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,325
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,944
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,811,578
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 1,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,810
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 388
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 124,652
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,462
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 245
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 155
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,251
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,937
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,806,046
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 31,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,547
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 408
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 124,264
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,243
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 234
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 226
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,096
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,923
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,800,236
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 30,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌5,402
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 468
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 123,856
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,066
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 243
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 1,131
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 111,870
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,918
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,794,689
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 29,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,155
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 243
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 123,388
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,734
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:233
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 893
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 110,739
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,913
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,789,287
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 28,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,171
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 281
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 123,145
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,385
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:231
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 553
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 109,846
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,912
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌1,785,132
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 27,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,639
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 451
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 122,864
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,660
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 224
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 1,024
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 109,293
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,909
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌1,780,961
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 26,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 6,709
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 533
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 122,413
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,241
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 236
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 670
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 108,269
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,901
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌1,776,322
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 25,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌for Coronavirus over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 6,762
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 481
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 121,880
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,382
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 225
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 754
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 107,599
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,897
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌ 1,759,613
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 24,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,503
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 410
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 121,399
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,670
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 236
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 1,021
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 106,845
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,882
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌ 1,762,851
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020



    I ain't scared! Not yet! That country is in good and very capable hands. My concern is the skyrocketing numbers both in new cases and daily deaths here in the USA, UK and even in neighboring Canada. It seems authorities have lost control of the various in these countries. Here in the USA? Forget about it!!! Lately it seems 4,000 is the magic number for daily deaths. The spread of the new strain is an insult to injury and will make these numbers much, much worse. It is a shame to see all these countries getting clobbered by the pandemic knowing the fact that it was all avoidable if many citizens have not decided to flout the mitigating steps. Now there is this atmosphere of fatigue syndrome where many citizens just got tired of following the steps in the mitigating protocol. There is no encouraging news about the wide availability of the vaccines for the general public. In any case, my reminder to my dear countrymen/women still stands. Wear your face masks, wash/sanitize your hands and maintain proposed social distancing between you and the other dude. I'm nagging you now! Again!!! This Shall Pass! Insha'Allah!!!!

