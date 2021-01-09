Ethiopia : coronavirus latest daily new cases is 220

Ethiopia reported 220 new coronavirus cases across the country over the past twenty-four hours. More information provided below.

Ethiopia _ Coronavirus

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 9,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 3,952
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 220
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 127,792
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,510
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 200
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery:113
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 113,295
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,985
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,844,719
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020



For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 8,‌ ‌2021

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4240
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 345
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 127,572
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,414
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:208
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 161
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 113,182
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,974
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,840,767
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 7,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,670
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:441
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:127,227
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,230
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:226
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 47
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌113,021
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,966
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,836,527
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 6,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,801
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 545
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 126,786
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,845
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 230
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 161
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,974
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,965
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,631,857
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 5,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 3,934
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 322
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 126, 241
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,463
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 245
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 203
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,813
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,963
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,826,056
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 4,‌ ‌2021 

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,157
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 297
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:125,919
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,357
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:262
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 243
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,610
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,950
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,822,122
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 3,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 6,387
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 573
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 125,622
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,305
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 239
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 42
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,367
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,948
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,817,965
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 2,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,532
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 397
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 125,049
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,778
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 235
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 74
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,325
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,944
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,811,578
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 1,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,810
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 388
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 124,652
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,462
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 245
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 155
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,251
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,937
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,806,046
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 31,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,547
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 408
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 124,264
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,243
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 234
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 226
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,096
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,923
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,800,236
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 30,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌5,402
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 468
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 123,856
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,066
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 243
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 1,131
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 111,870
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,918
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,794,689
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 29,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,155
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 243
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 123,388
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,734
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:233
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 893
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 110,739
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,913
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,789,287
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 28,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,171
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 281
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 123,145
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,385
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:231
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 553
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 109,846
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,912
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌1,785,132
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 27,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,639
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 451
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 122,864
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,660
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 224
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 1,024
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 109,293
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,909
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌1,780,961
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 26,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 6,709
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 533
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 122,413
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,241
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 236
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 670
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 108,269
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,901
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:‌1,776,322
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020



