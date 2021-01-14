Ethiopia : 467 new coronavirus cases reported on Thursday

Ethiopia reported 467 new coronavirus cases on Thursday across the country. Rate of daily recovery still much lower than daily new cases of COVID 19

Coronavirus _ Ethiopia

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌14,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ ‌ ‌5,848
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌‌467
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌129,922
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 13,163
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 229
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌182
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ ‌114,749
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌2,008
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,870,415
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020‌ ‌



For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌13,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ ‌4,919‌ ‌ ‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌463‌ ‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌129,455‌ ‌
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ ‌12,880‌ ‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ ‌210‌ ‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌305‌ ‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ ‌114,567‌ ‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌2,006‌ ‌
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌1,864,567‌ ‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌ ‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌March‌‌ ‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 12,‌ ‌2021

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,949
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 376
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 128,992
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,724
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 221
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 699
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 114,262
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 2004
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,859,648
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 11,‌ ‌2021

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,599
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 300
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 128,616
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 13,048
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 201
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 189
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 113,563
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 2003
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,854,699
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 10,‌ ‌2021

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌5,381
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 524
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 128,316
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,946
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 202
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 79
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 113,374
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,994
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,850,100
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 9,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 3,952
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 220
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 127,792
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,510
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 200
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery:113
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 113,295
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,985
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,844,719
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 8,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4240
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 345
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 127,572
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,414
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:208
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 161
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 113,182
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,974
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,840,767
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 7,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,670
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:441
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:127,227
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,230
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:226
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 47
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌113,021
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,966
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,836,527
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 6,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,801
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 545
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 126,786
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,845
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 230
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 161
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,974
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,965
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,631,857
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 5,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 3,934
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 322
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 126, 241
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,463
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 245
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 203
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,813
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,963
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,826,056
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 4,‌ ‌2021 

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,157
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 297
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:125,919
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,357
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:262
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 243
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,610
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,950
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,822,122
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 3,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 6,387
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 573
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 125,622
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 11,305
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 239
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 42
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,367
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,948
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,817,965
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 2,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,532
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 397
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 125,049
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,778
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 235
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 74
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,325
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,944
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,811,578
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 1,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,810
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 388
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 124,652
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,462
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 245
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 155
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,251
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,937
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,806,046
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌December 31,‌ ‌2020‌ ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 5,547
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 408
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 124,264
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 10,243
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 234
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 226
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 112,096
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,923
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,800,236
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020



Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.