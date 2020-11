Coronavirus: 96,942 confirmed cases,54,405 recoveries,1,489 deaths

359 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed across Ethiopia over the past twenty-four hours. The number is much lower compared to what was reported on Sunday. Trends for the last ten days could be seen from the information provided below.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update November 2, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,726

Newly confirmed cases: 359

Total confirmed cases: 96,942

Active cases: 41,046

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 353

New cases of recovery: 953

Total registered recovery: 54,405

Reported death so far: 1,489

The total number of people tested so far:1,492,996

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update November 1, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,901

Newly confirmed cases: 414

Total confirmed cases: 96,583

Active cases: 41,651

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 336

New cases of recovery: 935

Total registered recovery: 53,452

Reported death so far: 1,478

The total number of people tested so far: 1,487,270



Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 31, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,386

Newly confirmed cases: 380

Total confirmed cases: 96,169

Active cases: 42,181

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 335

New cases of recovery: 804

Total registered recovery: 52,517

Reported death so far: 1,469

The total number of people tested so far: 1,481,369



Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 30, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,866

Newly confirmed cases: 488

Total confirmed cases: 95,789

Active cases: 42,610

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 327

New cases of recovery: 960

Total registered recovery: 51,713

Reported death so far: 1,464

The total number of people tested so far: 1,474,983



Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 29, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,773

Newly confirmed cases: 481

Total confirmed cases: 95,301

Active cases: 43,089

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 311

New cases of recovery: 867

Total registered recovery:50,753

Reported death so far: 1,457

The total number of people tested so far:1,469,117



Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 28, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,290

Newly confirmed cases: 602

Total confirmed cases: 94,820

Active cases: 43,481

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 315

New cases of recovery: 918

Total registered recovery:

Reported death so far: 1,451

The total number of people tested so far: 1,461,344



Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 27, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,884

Newly confirmed cases: 511

Total confirmed cases: 94,218

Active cases: 43,803

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 314

New cases of recovery: 818

Total registered recovery: 48,968

Reported death so far: 1,445

The total number of people tested so far: 1,455,054



Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 26, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,628

Newly confirmed cases: 364

Total confirmed cases: 93,707

Active cases: 44,118

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 314

New cases of recovery: 607

Total registered recovery: 48,150

Reported death so far: 1,437

The total number of people tested so far: 1,449,170



Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 25, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,045

Newly confirmed cases: 485

Total confirmed cases: 93,343

Active cases: 44,372

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 339

New cases of recovery: 701

Total registered recovery: 47,543

Reported death so far: 1,426

The total number of people tested so far: 1,444,542



Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 24, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,454

Newly confirmed cases: 629

Total confirmed cases: 92,858

Active cases: 44,595

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:306

New cases of recovery: 724

Total registered recovery: 46,842

Reported death so far: 1,419

The total number of people tested so far: 1,437, 497



Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 23, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,538

Newly confirmed cases: 536

Total confirmed cases: 92,229

Active cases: 44,709

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:315

New cases of recovery: 858

Total registered recovery: 46,118

Reported death so far: 1,400

The total number of people tested so far: 1,430,043









