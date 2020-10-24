Coronavirus: 92,858 confirmed cases,46,842 recoveries, 1,419 deaths

Total confirmed coronavirus cases in Ethiopia reached 92,858 after 629 people tested positive across the country over the past twenty-four hours. More details below.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 24, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,454
Newly confirmed cases: 629
Total confirmed cases: 92,858
Active cases: 44,595
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:306
New cases of recovery: 724
Total registered recovery: 46,842
Reported death so far: 1,419
The total number of people tested so far: 1,437, 497
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 23, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,538
Newly confirmed cases: 536
Total confirmed cases: 92,229
Active cases: 44,709
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:315
New cases of recovery: 858
Total registered recovery: 46,118
Reported death so far: 1,400
The total number of people tested so far: 1,430,043
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 22, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,676
Newly confirmed cases: 575
Total confirmed cases: 91,693
Active cases: 45,035
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 306
New cases of recovery: 754
Total registered recovery: 45,260
Reported death so far: 1,396
The total number of people tested so far: 1,423,505
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 21, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,333
Newly confirmed cases: 628
Total confirmed cases: 91,118
Active cases: 45,226
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 303
New cases of recovery: 868
Total registered recovery: 44,506
Reported death so far: 1,384
The total number of people tested so far: 1,416, 829
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 20, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,602
Newly confirmed cases: 630
Total confirmed cases: 90,490
Active cases: 45,479
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 301
New cases of recovery: 489
Total registered recovery: 43,638
Reported death so far: 1,371
The total number of people tested so far: 1,410,496
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 19, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,546
Newly confirmed cases: 723
Total confirmed cases: 89,860
Active cases: 45,344
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 269
New cases of recovery: 500
Total registered recovery: 43,149
Reported death so far: 1,365
The total number of people tested so far: 1,403,894
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 18, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,151
Newly confirmed cases: 703
Total confirmed cases: 89,137
Active cases: 45,134
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:281
New cases of recovery: 550
Total registered recovery: 42,649
Reported death so far: 1,352
The total number of people tested so far:1,397,348
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 17, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,548
Newly confirmed cases: 600
Total confirmed cases: 88,434
Active cases: 44,987
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 299
New cases of recovery: 471
Total registered recovery: 42,099
Reported death so far: 1,346
The total number of people tested so far: 1,390,197
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 16, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,569
Newly confirmed cases:665
Total confirmed cases: 87,834
Active cases: 44,867
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:301
New cases of recovery: 640
Total registered recovery: 41,628
Reported death so far: 1,337
The total number of people tested so far: 1,383,649
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 15, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,985
Newly confirmed cases: 739
Total confirmed cases: 87,169
Active cases: 44,854
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 293
New cases of recovery:823
Total registered recovery: 40,988
Reported death so far: 1,325
The total number of people tested so far: 1,377,080
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 14, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,121
Newly confirmed cases: 712
Total confirmed cases: 86,430
Active cases: 44,951
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 230
New cases of recovery:858
Total registered recovery: 40,165
Reported death so far: 1,312
The total number of people tested so far: 1,370,095
