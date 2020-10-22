Coronavirus: 91,693 confirmed cases,45,260 recoveries,1,396 deaths

The Ministry of Health reported 575 new coronavirus cases across Ethiopia in the past twenty-four hours. More details below.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 22, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,676

Newly confirmed cases: 575

Total confirmed cases: 91,693

Active cases: 45,035

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 306

New cases of recovery: 754

Total registered recovery: 45,260

Reported death so far: 1,396

The total number of people tested so far: 1,423,505

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 21, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,333

Newly confirmed cases: 628

Total confirmed cases: 91,118

Active cases: 45,226

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 303

New cases of recovery: 868

Total registered recovery: 44,506

Reported death so far: 1,384

The total number of people tested so far: 1,416, 829

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 20, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,602

Newly confirmed cases: 630

Total confirmed cases: 90,490

Active cases: 45,479

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 301

New cases of recovery: 489

Total registered recovery: 43,638

Reported death so far: 1,371

The total number of people tested so far: 1,410,496

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 19, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,546

Newly confirmed cases: 723

Total confirmed cases: 89,860

Active cases: 45,344

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 269

New cases of recovery: 500

Total registered recovery: 43,149

Reported death so far: 1,365

The total number of people tested so far: 1,403,894

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 18, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,151

Newly confirmed cases: 703

Total confirmed cases: 89,137

Active cases: 45,134

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:281

New cases of recovery: 550

Total registered recovery: 42,649

Reported death so far: 1,352

The total number of people tested so far:1,397,348

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 17, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,548

Newly confirmed cases: 600

Total confirmed cases: 88,434

Active cases: 44,987

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 299

New cases of recovery: 471

Total registered recovery: 42,099

Reported death so far: 1,346

The total number of people tested so far: 1,390,197

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 16, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,569

Newly confirmed cases:665

Total confirmed cases: 87,834

Active cases: 44,867

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:301

New cases of recovery: 640

Total registered recovery: 41,628

Reported death so far: 1,337

The total number of people tested so far: 1,383,649

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 15, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,985

Newly confirmed cases: 739

Total confirmed cases: 87,169

Active cases: 44,854

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 293

New cases of recovery:823

Total registered recovery: 40,988

Reported death so far: 1,325

The total number of people tested so far: 1,377,080

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 14, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,121

Newly confirmed cases: 712

Total confirmed cases: 86,430

Active cases: 44,951

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 230

New cases of recovery:858

Total registered recovery: 40,165

Reported death so far: 1,312

The total number of people tested so far: 1,370,095

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 13, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,344

Newly confirmed cases: 582

Total confirmed cases: 85,718

Active cases: 45,104

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 237

New cases of recovery:403

Total registered recovery: 39,307

Reported death so far: 1,305

The total number of people tested so far: 1,362,974

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 12, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,997

Newly confirmed cases: 841

Total confirmed cases: 85,136

Active cases: 44,929

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 230

New cases of recovery:588

Total registered recovery: 38,904

Reported death so far: 1,301

The total number of people tested so far: 1,356,630

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena