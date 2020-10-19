Coronavirus:89,860 confirmed cases,43,149 recoveries,1,365deaths

723 new coronavirus cases confirmed across Ethiopia over the past twenty-four hours, as reported by the Ministry of Health. More information below.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 19, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,546

Newly confirmed cases: 723

Total confirmed cases: 89,860

Active cases: 45,344

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 269

New cases of recovery: 500

Total registered recovery: 43,149

Reported death so far: 1,365

The total number of people tested so far: 1,403,894

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 18, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,151

Newly confirmed cases: 703

Total confirmed cases: 89,137

Active cases: 45,134

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:281

New cases of recovery: 550

Total registered recovery: 42,649

Reported death so far: 1,352

The total number of people tested so far:1,397,348

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 17, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,548

Newly confirmed cases: 600

Total confirmed cases: 88,434

Active cases: 44,987

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 299

New cases of recovery: 471

Total registered recovery: 42,099

Reported death so far: 1,346

The total number of people tested so far: 1,390,197

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 16, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,569

Newly confirmed cases:665

Total confirmed cases: 87,834

Active cases: 44,867

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:301

New cases of recovery: 640

Total registered recovery: 41,628

Reported death so far: 1,337

The total number of people tested so far: 1,383,649

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 15, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,985

Newly confirmed cases: 739

Total confirmed cases: 87,169

Active cases: 44,854

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 293

New cases of recovery:823

Total registered recovery: 40,988

Reported death so far: 1,325

The total number of people tested so far: 1,377,080

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 14, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,121

Newly confirmed cases: 712

Total confirmed cases: 86,430

Active cases: 44,951

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 230

New cases of recovery:858

Total registered recovery: 40,165

Reported death so far: 1,312

The total number of people tested so far: 1,370,095

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 13, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,344

Newly confirmed cases: 582

Total confirmed cases: 85,718

Active cases: 45,104

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 237

New cases of recovery:403

Total registered recovery: 39,307

Reported death so far: 1,305

The total number of people tested so far: 1,362,974

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 12, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,997

Newly confirmed cases: 841

Total confirmed cases: 85,136

Active cases: 44,929

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 230

New cases of recovery:588

Total registered recovery: 38,904

Reported death so far: 1,301

The total number of people tested so far: 1,356,630

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 11, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,383

Newly confirmed cases: 866

Total confirmed cases: 84,295

Active cases: 44,690

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 271

New cases of recovery:633

Total registered recovery: 38,316

Reported death so far: 1,287

The total number of people tested so far: 1,350,633

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 10, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,394

Newly confirmed cases: 767

Total confirmed cases:83,429

Active cases: 44,467

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 239

New cases of recovery:581

Total registered recovery:37,683

Reported death so far: 1,277

The total number of people tested so far: 1,343,250

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 9, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8.024

Newly confirmed cases: 865

Total confirmed cases: 82,662

Active cases: 44,287

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 243

New cases of recovery:668

Total registered recovery:37,102

Reported death so far: 1,271

The total number of people tested so far: 1,335,856

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







