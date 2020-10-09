Coronavirus: 82,662 confirmed cases,37,102 recoveries, 1,271 deaths

The Ministry of Health reported 865 new cases of Coronavirus across Ethiopia over the past twenty-four hours. More details available below.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 9, 2020
`
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8.024
Newly confirmed cases: 865
Total confirmed cases: 82,662
Active cases: 44,287
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 243
New cases of recovery:668
Total registered recovery:37,102
Reported death so far: 1,271
The total number of people tested so far: 1,335,856
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 8, 2020
`
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,668
Newly confirmed cases: 902
Total confirmed cases: 81,797
Active cases: 44,099
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 253
New cases of recovery:764
Total registered recovery: 36,434
Reported death so far: 1,262
The total number of people tested so far: 1,327,832
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 7, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,254
Newly confirmed cases: 892
Total confirmed cases: 80,895
Active cases: 43,968
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 245
New cases of recovery: 710
Total registered recovery: 35,670
Reported death so far: 1,255
The total number of people tested so far: 1,321,164
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 6, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5278
Newly confirmed cases: 566
Total confirmed cases: 80,003
Active cases: 43,803
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 282
New cases of recovery: 944
Total registered recovery: 34,960
Reported death so far: 1,238
The total number of people tested so far: 1,312,910
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 5, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6062
Newly confirmed cases: 618
Total confirmed cases: 79,437
Active cases: 44,189
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 292
New cases of recovery: 956
Total registered recovery: 34,016
Reported death so far: 1,230
The total number of people tested so far: 1,307,632
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 4, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,101
Newly confirmed cases: 959
Total confirmed cases: 78,819
Active cases: 44,535
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 285
New cases of recovery: 735
Total registered recovery: 33,060
Reported death so far:1,222
The total number of people tested so far: 1,301,570
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 3, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,726
Newly confirmed cases: 872
Total confirmed cases: 77,860
Active cases: 44,319
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 278
New cases of recovery: 648
Total registered recovery:32,325
Reported death so far: 1,214
The total number of people tested so far: 1,293,469
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 2, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,916
Newly confirmed cases: 890
Total confirmed cases: 76,988
Active cases: 44,101
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 296
New cases of recovery: 247
Total registered recovery:31,677
Reported death so far: 1,208
The total number of people tested so far: 1,285,743
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 1, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6475
Newly confirmed cases: 730
Total confirmed cases: 76,098
Active cases: 43,461
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 255
New cases of recovery: 226
Total registered recovery:31,430
Reported death so far: 1,205
The total number of people tested so far: 1,287,827
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 30, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,139
Newly confirmed cases: 784
Total confirmed cases: 75,368
Active cases:42,964
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 269
New cases of recovery: 199
Total registered recovery: 31,204
Reported death so far: 1,198
The total number of people tested so far: 1,272,352
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 29, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,284
Newly confirmed cases: 640
Total confirmed cases: 74,584
Active cases:42,439
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 271
New cases of recovery: 199
Total registered recovery: 30,952
Reported death so far: 1,191
The total number of people tested so far: 1,266,213
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena