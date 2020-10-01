Coronavirus: 76,098 confirmed cases,31,430 recoveries,1,205 deaths

The Ministry of Health reported that 730 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed over the past twenty-four hours across Ethiopia. More details available below.

Minister for health, Lia Tadesse. (Photo : file/ENA)

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 1, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6475

Newly confirmed cases: 730

Total confirmed cases: 76,098

Active cases: 43,461

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 255

New cases of recovery: 226

Total registered recovery:31,430

Reported death so far: 1,205

The total number of people tested so far: 1,287,827

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 30, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,139

Newly confirmed cases: 784

Total confirmed cases: 75,368

Active cases:42,964

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 269

New cases of recovery: 199

Total registered recovery: 31,204

Reported death so far: 1,198

The total number of people tested so far: 1,272,352

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 29, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,284

Newly confirmed cases: 640

Total confirmed cases: 74,584

Active cases:42,439

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 271

New cases of recovery: 199

Total registered recovery: 30,952

Reported death so far: 1,191

The total number of people tested so far: 1,266,213

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 28, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,747

Newly confirmed cases: 612

Total confirmed cases: 73,944

Active cases:42,012

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 247

New cases of recovery: 390

Total registered recovery: 30,753

Reported death so far: 1,177

The total number of people tested so far:1,260,929

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 27, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,631

Newly confirmed cases: 632

Total confirmed cases: 73,332

Active cases:41,797

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 249

New cases of recovery: 334

Total registered recovery: 30,363

Reported death so far: 1,170

The total number of people tested so far:1,256,182

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 26, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,679

Newly confirmed cases: 527

Total confirmed cases: 72,700

Active cases: 41,504

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 272

New cases of recovery: 166

Total registered recovery: 30,029

Reported death so far: 1,165

The total number of people tested so far: 1,249,551

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 202

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 25, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,227

Newly confirmed cases: 486

Total confirmed cases: 72,173

Active cases: 41,153

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 273

New cases of recovery: 402

Total registered recovery: 29,863

Reported death so far: 1,155

The total number of people tested so far: 1,241, 872

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 24, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,348

Newly confirmed cases:604

Total confirmed cases: 71,687

Active cases: 41,046

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 267

New cases of recovery: 208

Total registered recovery: 29,461

Reported death so far: 1,148

The total number of people tested so far: 1,234,645

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 23, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,551

Newly confirmed cases: 661

Total confirmed cases: 71,083

Active cases: 40,687

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 269

New cases of recovery: 262

Total registered recovery: 29,253

Reported death so far:1,141

The total number of people tested so far: 1,226,297

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 22, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6813

Newly confirmed cases: 713

Total confirmed cases: 70,422

Active cases: 40,302

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 251

New cases of recovery: 357

Total registered recovery: 28,991

Reported death so far: 1,127

The total number of people tested so far: 1,217,746

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 21, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8115

Newly confirmed cases: 889

Total confirmed cases: 69,709

Active cases: 39,965

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 301

New cases of recovery: 320

Total registered recovery: 28,634

Reported death so far: 1,108

The total number of people tested so far: 1,210,933

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







