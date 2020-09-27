Coronavirus:73,332 confirmed cases,30,363 recoveries,1,170 deaths

632 new coronavirus cases are confirmed across Ethiopia over the past twenty-four hours, as reported by the Ministry of Health. More information available below.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 27, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,631
Newly confirmed cases: 632
Total confirmed cases: 73,332
Active cases:41,797
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 249
New cases of recovery: 334
Total registered recovery: 30,363
Reported death so far: 1,170
The total number of people tested so far:1,256,182
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 26, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,679
Newly confirmed cases: 527
Total confirmed cases: 72,700
Active cases: 41,504
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 272
New cases of recovery: 166
Total registered recovery: 30,029
Reported death so far: 1,165
The total number of people tested so far: 1,249,551
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 202
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 25, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,227
Newly confirmed cases: 486
Total confirmed cases: 72,173
Active cases: 41,153
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 273
New cases of recovery: 402
Total registered recovery: 29,863
Reported death so far: 1,155
The total number of people tested so far: 1,241, 872
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 24, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,348
Newly confirmed cases:604
Total confirmed cases: 71,687
Active cases: 41,046
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 267
New cases of recovery: 208
Total registered recovery: 29,461
Reported death so far: 1,148
The total number of people tested so far: 1,234,645
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 23, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,551
Newly confirmed cases: 661
Total confirmed cases: 71,083
Active cases: 40,687
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 269
New cases of recovery: 262
Total registered recovery: 29,253
Reported death so far:1,141
The total number of people tested so far: 1,226,297
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 22, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6813
Newly confirmed cases: 713
Total confirmed cases: 70,422
Active cases: 40,302
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 251
New cases of recovery: 357
Total registered recovery: 28,991
Reported death so far: 1,127
The total number of people tested so far: 1,217,746
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 21, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8115
Newly confirmed cases: 889
Total confirmed cases: 69,709
Active cases: 39,965
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 301
New cases of recovery: 320
Total registered recovery: 28,634
Reported death so far: 1,108
The total number of people tested so far: 1,210,933
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 20, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,023
Newly confirmed cases: 689
Total confirmed cases: 68,820
Active cases: 39,408
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 290
New cases of recovery: 375
Total registered recovery: 28,314
Reported death so far: 1,096
The total number of people tested so far: 1,202,818
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 19, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,322
Newly confirmed cases: 616
Total confirmed cases: 68,131
Active cases: 39,101
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:294
New cases of recovery: 301
Total registered recovery: 27,939
Reported death so far: 1,089
The total number of people tested so far: 1,194,795
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 18, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:8,221
Newly confirmed cases: 602
Total confirmed cases:67,515
Active cases: 38,803
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:289
New cases of recovery:553
Total registered recovery:27,638
Reported death so far:1,072
The total number of people tested so far:1,184,473
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 17, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:10,605
Newly confirmed cases:689
Total confirmed cases:66,913
Active cases: 38,766
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:300
New cases of recovery:420
Total registered recovery:27,085
Reported death so far:1,060
The total number of people tested so far:1,176,252
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
