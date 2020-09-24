Ethiopia Coronavirus: 71,687 confirmed cases,29,461 recoveries,1,148 deaths

604 new coronavirus cases are confirmed across Ethiopia in the past twenty-four hours, as reported by the Ministry of Health. More details available below

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 24, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,348

Newly confirmed cases:604

Total confirmed cases: 71,687

Active cases: 41,046

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 267

New cases of recovery: 208

Total registered recovery: 29,461

Reported death so far: 1,148

The total number of people tested so far: 1,234,645

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 23, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,551

Newly confirmed cases: 661

Total confirmed cases: 71,083

Active cases: 40,687

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 269

New cases of recovery: 262

Total registered recovery: 29,253

Reported death so far:1,141

The total number of people tested so far: 1,226,297

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 22, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6813

Newly confirmed cases: 713

Total confirmed cases: 70,422

Active cases: 40,302

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 251

New cases of recovery: 357

Total registered recovery: 28,991

Reported death so far: 1,127

The total number of people tested so far: 1,217,746

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 21, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8115

Newly confirmed cases: 889

Total confirmed cases: 69,709

Active cases: 39,965

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 301

New cases of recovery: 320

Total registered recovery: 28,634

Reported death so far: 1,108

The total number of people tested so far: 1,210,933

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 20, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,023

Newly confirmed cases: 689

Total confirmed cases: 68,820

Active cases: 39,408

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 290

New cases of recovery: 375

Total registered recovery: 28,314

Reported death so far: 1,096

The total number of people tested so far: 1,202,818

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 19, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,322

Newly confirmed cases: 616

Total confirmed cases: 68,131

Active cases: 39,101

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:294

New cases of recovery: 301

Total registered recovery: 27,939

Reported death so far: 1,089

The total number of people tested so far: 1,194,795

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 18, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:8,221

Newly confirmed cases: 602

Total confirmed cases:67,515

Active cases: 38,803

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:289

New cases of recovery:553

Total registered recovery:27,638

Reported death so far:1,072

The total number of people tested so far:1,184,473

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 17, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:10,605

Newly confirmed cases:689

Total confirmed cases:66,913

Active cases: 38,766

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:300

New cases of recovery:420

Total registered recovery:27,085

Reported death so far:1,060

The total number of people tested so far:1,176,252

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 16, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:8,355

Newly confirmed cases:738

Total confirmed cases:66224

Active cases: 38212

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:270

New cases of recovery:677

Total registered recovery:26665

Reported death so far:1045

The total number of people tested so far:1,165,647

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 15, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:10,024

Newly confirmed cases:700

Total confirmed cases:65,486

Active cases: 38,461

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 280

New cases of recovery:655

Total registered recovery:25,988

Reported death so far:1035

The total number of people tested so far:1,157,292

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 14, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:9,256

Newly confirmed cases:485

Total confirmed cases: 64,786

Active cases:38,429

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 344

New cases of recovery:350

Total registered recovery:25,333

Reported death so far:1022

The total number of people tested so far:1,147,268

