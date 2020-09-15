Ethiopia Coronavirus:65,486 confirmed cases,25,988 recoveries,1035 deaths

700 new coronavirus cases are confirmed over the past twenty-four hours across Ethiopia, as reported by the Ministry of Health. More information below.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 15, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:10,024

Newly confirmed cases:700

Total confirmed cases:65,486

Active cases: 38,461

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 280

New cases of recovery:655

Total registered recovery:25,988

Reported death so far:1035

The total number of people tested so far:1,157,292

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 14, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:9,256

Newly confirmed cases:485

Total confirmed cases: 64,786

Active cases:38,429

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 344

New cases of recovery:350

Total registered recovery:25,333

Reported death so far:1022

The total number of people tested so far:1,147,268

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 13, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7,162

Newly confirmed cases:413

Total confirmed cases: 64,301

Active cases: 38,303

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:342

New cases of recovery: 490

Total registered recovery: 24,983

Reported death so far: 1013

The total number of people tested so far: 1,138,012

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 12, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:8,191

Newly confirmed cases:521

Total confirmed cases:63,888

Active cases:38,397

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:345

New cases of recovery: 469

Total registered recovery:24,493

Reported death so far:996

The total number of people tested so far:1,130,850

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 11, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 12,164

Newly confirmed cases:789

Total confirmed cases:63,367

Active cases:38,355

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:347

New cases of recovery: 384

Total registered recovery:24,024

Reported death so far:986

The total number of people tested so far: 1,122,659

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 10, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 16665

Newly confirmed cases: 878

Total confirmed cases: 62578

Active cases: 37,962

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:330

New cases of recovery: 586

Total registered recovery:23,640

Reported death so far: 974

The total number of people tested so far: 1,110,495

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 9, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:15,566

Newly confirmed cases: 916

Total confirmed cases: 61,700

Active cases: 37,678

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:319

New cases of recovery: 377

Total registered recovery:23,054

Reported death so far: 966

The total number of people tested so far: 1,093,830

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 8, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:14,815

Newly confirmed cases: 1,136

Total confirmed cases: 60,784

Active cases: 37,156

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:307

New cases of recovery: 888

Total registered recovery:22,637

Reported death so far: 949

The total number of people tested so far: 1,078,269

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 7, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:19,449

Newly confirmed cases: 976

Total confirmed cases: 59,648

Active cases:36,924

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 309

New cases of recovery: 482

Total registered recovery:21,789

Reported death so far: 933

The total number of people tested so far: 1,063,454

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 6, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 25,158

Newly confirmed cases: 1206

Total confirmed cases: 58,672

Active cases: 36,445

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 308

New cases of recovery: 531

Total registered recovery:21,307

Reported death so far: 918

The total number of people tested so far: 1,044,005

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 5, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 24,544

Newly confirmed cases:950

Total confirmed cases:57,466

Active cases:35,791

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 326

New cases of recovery: 164

Total registered recovery: 20,776

Reported death so far: 897

The total number of people tested so far: 1,018,847

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







