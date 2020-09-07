The number of currently active coronavirus cases in Ethiopia became 36,924 after 976 new cases are confirmed over the past twenty-four hours. More information provided below.

Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health (file/ENA)

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 7, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:19,449

Newly confirmed cases: 976

Total confirmed cases: 59,648

Active cases:36,924

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 309

New cases of recovery: 482

Total registered recovery:21,789

Reported death so far: 933

The total number of people tested so far: 1,063,454

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days,check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 6, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 25,158

Newly confirmed cases: 1206

Total confirmed cases: 58,672

Active cases: 36,445

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 308

New cases of recovery: 531

Total registered recovery:21,307

Reported death so far: 918

The total number of people tested so far: 1,044,005

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 5, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 24,544

Newly confirmed cases:950

Total confirmed cases:57,466

Active cases:35,791

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 326

New cases of recovery: 164

Total registered recovery: 20,776

Reported death so far: 897

The total number of people tested so far: 1,018,847

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 4, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 23,712

Newly confirmed cases:1303

Total confirmed cases:56,516

Active cases: 35,022

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 315

New cases of recovery: 329

Total registered recovery:20,612

Reported death so far:880

The total number of people tested so far: 994,303

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 3, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 20,778

Newly confirmed cases:804

Total confirmed cases: 55,213

Active cases: 34,072

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 306

New cases of recovery: 380

Total registered recovery: 20,283

Reported death so far: 856

The total number of people tested so far: 970,591

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 2, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,360

Newly confirmed cases: 1,105

Total confirmed cases: 54,409

Active cases: 33,658

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 303

New cases of recovery:416

Total registered recovery:19,903

Reported death so far: 846

The total number of people tested so far: 949,813

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 1, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,160

Newly confirmed cases:1,173

Total confirmed cases: 53,304

Active cases: 32,987

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 306

New cases of recovery:493

Total registered recovery: 19,487

Reported death so far: 828

The total number of people tested so far: 928,453

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 31, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,364

Newly confirmed cases: 1,009

Total confirmed cases: 52,131

Active cases: 32,326

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:344

New cases of recovery: 612

Total registered recovery: 18,994

Reported death so far: 809

The total number of people tested so far: 910,293

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 30, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,499

Newly confirmed cases:1,468

Total confirmed cases: 51,122

Active cases: 31,945

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 344

New cases of recovery: 266

Total registered recovery: 18,382

Reported death so far: 793

The total number of people tested so far: 890,929

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 29, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,194

Newly confirmed cases: 1,514

Total confirmed cases: 49,654

Active cases: 30,766

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 329

New cases of recovery: 701

Total registered recovery: 18,116

Reported death so far: 770

The total number of people tested so far:869,430

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 28, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,766

Newly confirmed cases: 1733

Total confirmed cases: 48,140

Active cases: 29,965

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:357

New cases of recovery: 586

Total registered recovery: 17,415

Reported death so far: 758

The total number of people tested so far: 850,236

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena