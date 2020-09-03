Ethiopia’s coronavirus confirmed cases over the past twenty-four hours dropped to three digits after several weeks. 856 new cases are confirmed during the stated time across the country. Check below for other details.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 3, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 20,778
Newly confirmed cases:804
Total confirmed cases: 55,213
Active cases: 34,072
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 306
New cases of recovery: 380
Total registered recovery: 20,283
Reported death so far: 856
The total number of people tested so far: 970,591

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 2, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,360
Newly confirmed cases: 1,105
Total confirmed cases: 54,409
Active cases: 33,658
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 303
New cases of recovery:416
Total registered recovery:19,903
Reported death so far: 846
The total number of people tested so far: 949,813

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 1, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,160
Newly confirmed cases:1,173
Total confirmed cases: 53,304
Active cases: 32,987
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 306
New cases of recovery:493
Total registered recovery: 19,487
Reported death so far: 828
The total number of people tested so far: 928,453

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 31, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,364
Newly confirmed cases: 1,009
Total confirmed cases: 52,131
Active cases: 32,326
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:344
New cases of recovery: 612
Total registered recovery: 18,994
Reported death so far: 809
The total number of people tested so far: 910,293

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 30, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,499
Newly confirmed cases:1,468
Total confirmed cases: 51,122
Active cases: 31,945
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 344
New cases of recovery: 266
Total registered recovery: 18,382
Reported death so far: 793
The total number of people tested so far: 890,929

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 29, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,194
Newly confirmed cases: 1,514
Total confirmed cases: 49,654
Active cases: 30,766
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 329
New cases of recovery: 701
Total registered recovery: 18,116
Reported death so far: 770
The total number of people tested so far:869,430

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 28, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,766
Newly confirmed cases: 1733
Total confirmed cases: 48,140
Active cases: 29,965
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:357
New cases of recovery: 586
Total registered recovery: 17,415
Reported death so far: 758
The total number of people tested so far: 850,236

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 27, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,060
Newly confirmed cases: 1186
Total confirmed cases: 46,407
Active cases: 28,831
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:330
New cases of recovery: 518
Total registered recovery: 16,829
Reported death so far: 745
The total number of people tested so far: 831,470

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 26, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,724
Newly confirmed cases: 1,533
Total confirmed cases: 45,221
Active cases: 28,183
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:327
New cases of recovery: 515
Total registered recovery:16,311
Reported death so far: 725
The total number of people tested so far: 813,410

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 25, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,778
Newly confirmed cases: 1,545
Total confirmed cases: 43,688
Active cases: 27,181
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 290
New cases of recovery: 534
Total registered recovery: 15,796
Reported death so far: 709
The total number of people tested so far:794,686

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 24, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,851
Newly confirmed cases: 1472
Total confirmed cases: 42,143
Active cases: 26,187
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 275
New cases of recovery: 267
Total registered recovery: 15,262
Reported death so far: 692
The total number of people tested so far:775,908

