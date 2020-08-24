The Spread of coronavirus disease is not slowing down in Ethiopia. The Ministry of Health reported that 1472 new cases of COVID 19 had been confirmed in the past twenty-four hours. So far the pandemic has claimed the lives of 692 people. More details provided below.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 24, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,851

Newly confirmed cases: 1472

Total confirmed cases: 42,143

Active cases: 26,187

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 275

New cases of recovery: 267

Total registered recovery: 15,262

Reported death so far: 692

The total number of people tested so far:775,908

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days,check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 23, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 20,153

Newly confirmed cases: 1638

Total confirmed cases: 40,671

Active cases: 24,996

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 291

New cases of recovery: 515

Total registered recovery: 14,995

Reported death so far: 678

The total number of people tested so far: 757,057

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 22, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,776

Newly confirmed cases: 1368

Total confirmed cases: 39,033

Active cases: 23,889

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:251

New cases of recovery: 567

Total registered recovery: 14,480

Reported death so far: 662

The total number of people tested so far: 736,904

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 21, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 23,035

Newly confirmed cases: 1829

Total confirmed cases: 37,665

Active cases: 23,113

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 248

New cases of recovery:377

Total registered recovery:13,913

Reported death so far: 637

The total number of people tested so far: 717,665

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 20, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,456

Newly confirmed cases: 1,778

Total confirmed cases: 35,836

Active cases: 21,678

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 248

New cases of recovery:228

Total registered recovery:13,536

Reported death so far: 620

The total number of people tested so far:694,093

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 19, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,236

Newly confirmed cases: 1,336

Total confirmed cases: 34,058

Active cases: 20,148

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 255

New cases of recovery:370

Total registered recovery: 13,308

Reported death so far: 600

The total number of people tested so far:672,637

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 18,2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 22,101

Newly confirmed cases:1386

Total confirmed cases: 32,722

Active cases: 19,210

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 216

New cases of recovery: 414

Total registered recovery: 12,938

Reported death so far: 572

The total number of people tested so far:651,311

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 17,2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,747

Newly confirmed cases: 1460

Total confirmed cases:31,336

Active cases: 18,266

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 213

New cases of recovery: 165

Total registered recovery: 12,524

Reported death so far: 544

The total number of people tested so far: 629,210

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 16, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,769

Newly confirmed cases:982

Total confirmed cases:29,876

Active cases: 16,687

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 217

New cases of recovery: 322

Total registered recovery:12,359

Reported death so far:528

The total number of people tested so far:609,463

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 15, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 22,252

Newly confirmed cases:1652

Total confirmed cases:28,894

Active cases: 16,346

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 199

New cases of recovery: 377

Total registered recovery:12,037

Reported death so far:509

The total number of people tested so far:589,694

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 14, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 17,323

Newly confirmed cases:1038

Total confirmed cases: 27,242

Active cases: 15,088

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 195

New cases of recovery: 232

Total registered recovery: 11,660

Reported death so far: 492

The total number of people tested so far:27,242

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena