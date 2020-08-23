Ethiopia’s coronavirus confirmed cases surpass 40,000

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ethiopia is now well over 40,000. According to the Ministry of Health,1638 new cases are confirmed in the past twenty-four hours across the country.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 23, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 20,153
Newly confirmed cases: 1638
Total confirmed cases: 40,671
Active cases: 24,996
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 291
New cases of recovery: 515
Total registered recovery: 14,995
Reported death so far: 678
The total number of people tested so far: 757,057
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days,check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 22, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,776
Newly confirmed cases: 1368
Total confirmed cases: 39,033
Active cases: 23,889
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:251
New cases of recovery: 567
Total registered recovery: 14,480
Reported death so far: 662
The total number of people tested so far: 736,904
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 21, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 23,035
Newly confirmed cases: 1829
Total confirmed cases: 37,665
Active cases: 23,113
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 248
New cases of recovery:377
Total registered recovery:13,913
Reported death so far: 637
The total number of people tested so far: 717,665
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 20, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,456
Newly confirmed cases: 1,778
Total confirmed cases: 35,836
Active cases: 21,678
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 248
New cases of recovery:228
Total registered recovery:13,536
Reported death so far: 620
The total number of people tested so far:694,093
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 19, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,236
Newly confirmed cases: 1,336
Total confirmed cases: 34,058
Active cases: 20,148
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 255
New cases of recovery:370
Total registered recovery: 13,308
Reported death so far: 600
The total number of people tested so far:672,637
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 18,2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 22,101
Newly confirmed cases:1386
Total confirmed cases: 32,722
Active cases: 19,210
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 216
New cases of recovery: 414
Total registered recovery: 12,938
Reported death so far: 572
The total number of people tested so far:651,311
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 17,2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,747
Newly confirmed cases: 1460
Total confirmed cases:31,336
Active cases: 18,266
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 213
New cases of recovery: 165
Total registered recovery: 12,524
Reported death so far: 544
The total number of people tested so far: 629,210
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 16, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,769
Newly confirmed cases:982
Total confirmed cases:29,876
Active cases: 16,687
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 217
New cases of recovery: 322
Total registered recovery:12,359
Reported death so far:528
The total number of people tested so far:609,463
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 15, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 22,252
Newly confirmed cases:1652
Total confirmed cases:28,894
Active cases: 16,346
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 199
New cases of recovery: 377
Total registered recovery:12,037
Reported death so far:509
The total number of people tested so far:589,694
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 14, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 17,323
Newly confirmed cases:1038
Total confirmed cases: 27,242
Active cases: 15,088
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 195
New cases of recovery: 232
Total registered recovery: 11,660
Reported death so far: 492
The total number of people tested so far:27,242
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 13, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 14,688
Newly confirmed cases: 1086
Total confirmed cases: 26,204
Active cases: 14,295
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 193
New cases of recovery: 394
Total registered recovery: 11,428
Reported death so far: 479
The total number of people tested so far: 550,119
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
