The Ministry of Health reported that 1336 new coronavirus cases are confirmed over the past twenty-four hours across Ethiopia. The number of registered death so far has reached 600. Read below for more details.

Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 19, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,236

Newly confirmed cases: 1,336

Total confirmed cases: 34,058

Active cases: 20,148

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 255

New cases of recovery:370

Total registered recovery: 13,308

Reported death so far: 600

The total number of people tested so far:672,637

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days,check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 18,2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 22,101

Newly confirmed cases:1386

Total confirmed cases: 32,722

Active cases: 19,210

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 216

New cases of recovery: 414

Total registered recovery: 12,938

Reported death so far: 572

The total number of people tested so far:651,311

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 17,2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,747

Newly confirmed cases: 1460

Total confirmed cases:31,336

Active cases: 18,266

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 213

New cases of recovery: 165

Total registered recovery: 12,524

Reported death so far: 544

The total number of people tested so far: 629,210

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 16, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,769

Newly confirmed cases:982

Total confirmed cases:29,876

Active cases: 16,687

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 217

New cases of recovery: 322

Total registered recovery:12,359

Reported death so far:528

The total number of people tested so far:609,463

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 15, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 22,252

Newly confirmed cases:1652

Total confirmed cases:28,894

Active cases: 16,346

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 199

New cases of recovery: 377

Total registered recovery:12,037

Reported death so far:509

The total number of people tested so far:589,694

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 14, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 17,323

Newly confirmed cases:1038

Total confirmed cases: 27,242

Active cases: 15,088

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 195

New cases of recovery: 232

Total registered recovery: 11,660

Reported death so far: 492

The total number of people tested so far:27,242

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 13, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 14,688

Newly confirmed cases: 1086

Total confirmed cases: 26,204

Active cases: 14,295

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 193

New cases of recovery: 394

Total registered recovery: 11,428

Reported death so far: 479

The total number of people tested so far: 550,119

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 12, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 14,540

Newly confirmed cases:943

Total confirmed cases: 25,118

Active cases: 13,619

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 178

New cases of recovery: 338

Total registered recovery: 11,034

Reported death so far: 463

The total number of people tested so far: 535,431

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 11, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 11,881

Newly confirmed cases:584

Total confirmed cases: 24,175

Active cases: 13,037

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 190

New cases of recovery: 285

Total registered recovery: 10,696

Reported death so far: 440

The total number of people tested so far: 520,891

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 10, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 11,039

Newly confirmed cases:773

Total confirmed cases: 23,591

Active cases: 12,758

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 164

New cases of recovery: 205

Total registered recovery: 10,411

Reported death so far: 420

The total number of people tested so far:509,010

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 9, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9035

Newly confirmed cases:565

Total confirmed cases: 22,818

Active cases: 12,203

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 163

New cases of recovery: 499

Total registered recovery: 10,206

Reported death so far: 407

The total number of people tested so far: 497,971

