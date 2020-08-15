1652 new coronavirus cases are confirmed over the past twenty-four hours across Ethiopia. Total confirmed cases (including active and inactive case) has now reached 28,894. More details provided below.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 15, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 22,252
Newly confirmed cases:1652
Total confirmed cases:28,894
Active cases: 16,346
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 199
New cases of recovery: 377
Total registered recovery:12,037
Reported death so far:509
The total number of people tested so far:589,694
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days,check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 14, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 17,323
Newly confirmed cases:1038
Total confirmed cases: 27,242
Active cases: 15,088
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 195
New cases of recovery: 232
Total registered recovery: 11,660
Reported death so far: 492
The total number of people tested so far:27,242
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 13, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 14,688
Newly confirmed cases: 1086
Total confirmed cases: 26,204
Active cases: 14,295
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 193
New cases of recovery: 394
Total registered recovery: 11,428
Reported death so far: 479
The total number of people tested so far: 550,119
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 12, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 14,540
Newly confirmed cases:943
Total confirmed cases: 25,118
Active cases: 13,619
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 178
New cases of recovery: 338
Total registered recovery: 11,034
Reported death so far: 463
The total number of people tested so far: 535,431
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 11, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 11,881
Newly confirmed cases:584
Total confirmed cases: 24,175
Active cases: 13,037
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 190
New cases of recovery: 285
Total registered recovery: 10,696
Reported death so far: 440
The total number of people tested so far: 520,891
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 10, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 11,039
Newly confirmed cases:773
Total confirmed cases: 23,591
Active cases: 12,758
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 164
New cases of recovery: 205
Total registered recovery: 10,411
Reported death so far: 420
The total number of people tested so far:509,010
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 9, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9035
Newly confirmed cases:565
Total confirmed cases: 22,818
Active cases: 12,203
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 163
New cases of recovery: 499
Total registered recovery: 10,206
Reported death so far: 407
The total number of people tested so far: 497,971
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 8, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,919
Newly confirmed cases:801
Total confirmed cases: 22,253
Active cases: 12,154
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 167
New cases of recovery: 292
Total registered recovery: 9707
Reported death so far: 390
The total number of people tested so far: 488,936
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 7, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9203
Newly confirmed cases:552
Total confirmed cases: 21,452
Active cases: 11,655
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 174
New cases of recovery: 388
Total registered recovery: 9415
Reported death so far: 380
The total number of people tested so far: 478,017
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 6, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9068
Newly confirmed cases:564
Total confirmed cases: 20,900
Active cases: 11,506
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:170
New cases of recovery: 429
Total registered recovery: 9027
Reported death so far: 365
The total number of people tested so far: 468,814
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 5, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7319
Newly confirmed cases:459
Total confirmed cases: 20,336
Active cases: 11,380
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:185
New cases of recovery: 358
Total registered recovery: 8598
Reported death so far: 356
The total number of people tested so far: 459,746
