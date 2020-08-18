The Ministry of Health reported that 1386 new coronavirus cases are confirmed in the past twenty-four hours across Ethiopia. The total confirmed case in the country has now reached 32,722. More details below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 18,2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 22,101
Newly confirmed cases:1386
Total confirmed cases: 32,722
Active cases: 19,210
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 216
New cases of recovery: 414
Total registered recovery: 12,938
Reported death so far: 572
The total number of people tested so far:651,311
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days,check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 17,2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,747
Newly confirmed cases: 1460
Total confirmed cases:31,336
Active cases: 18,266
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 213
New cases of recovery: 165
Total registered recovery: 12,524
Reported death so far: 544
The total number of people tested so far: 629,210
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 16, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,769
Newly confirmed cases:982
Total confirmed cases:29,876
Active cases: 16,687
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 217
New cases of recovery: 322
Total registered recovery:12,359
Reported death so far:528
The total number of people tested so far:609,463
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 15, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 22,252
Newly confirmed cases:1652
Total confirmed cases:28,894
Active cases: 16,346
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 199
New cases of recovery: 377
Total registered recovery:12,037
Reported death so far:509
The total number of people tested so far:589,694
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 14, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 17,323
Newly confirmed cases:1038
Total confirmed cases: 27,242
Active cases: 15,088
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 195
New cases of recovery: 232
Total registered recovery: 11,660
Reported death so far: 492
The total number of people tested so far:27,242
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 13, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 14,688
Newly confirmed cases: 1086
Total confirmed cases: 26,204
Active cases: 14,295
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 193
New cases of recovery: 394
Total registered recovery: 11,428
Reported death so far: 479
The total number of people tested so far: 550,119
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 12, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 14,540
Newly confirmed cases:943
Total confirmed cases: 25,118
Active cases: 13,619
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 178
New cases of recovery: 338
Total registered recovery: 11,034
Reported death so far: 463
The total number of people tested so far: 535,431
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 11, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 11,881
Newly confirmed cases:584
Total confirmed cases: 24,175
Active cases: 13,037
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 190
New cases of recovery: 285
Total registered recovery: 10,696
Reported death so far: 440
The total number of people tested so far: 520,891
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 10, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 11,039
Newly confirmed cases:773
Total confirmed cases: 23,591
Active cases: 12,758
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 164
New cases of recovery: 205
Total registered recovery: 10,411
Reported death so far: 420
The total number of people tested so far:509,010
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 9, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9035
Newly confirmed cases:565
Total confirmed cases: 22,818
Active cases: 12,203
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 163
New cases of recovery: 499
Total registered recovery: 10,206
Reported death so far: 407
The total number of people tested so far: 497,971
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 8, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 10,919
Newly confirmed cases:801
Total confirmed cases: 22,253
Active cases: 12,154
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 167
New cases of recovery: 292
Total registered recovery: 9707
Reported death so far: 390
The total number of people tested so far: 488,936
