The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ethiopia reached 54,409 after 1,105 new cases are confirmed in the past twenty-four hours. More details available below.

Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health (file)

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 2, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,360

Newly confirmed cases: 1,105

Total confirmed cases: 54,409

Active cases: 33,658

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 303

New cases of recovery:416

Total registered recovery:19,903

Reported death so far: 846

The total number of people tested so far: 949,813

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days,check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 1, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,160

Newly confirmed cases:1,173

Total confirmed cases: 53,304

Active cases: 32,987

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 306

New cases of recovery:493

Total registered recovery: 19,487

Reported death so far: 828

The total number of people tested so far: 928,453

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 31, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,364

Newly confirmed cases: 1,009

Total confirmed cases: 52,131

Active cases: 32,326

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:344

New cases of recovery: 612

Total registered recovery: 18,994

Reported death so far: 809

The total number of people tested so far: 910,293

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 30, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,499

Newly confirmed cases:1,468

Total confirmed cases: 51,122

Active cases: 31,945

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 344

New cases of recovery: 266

Total registered recovery: 18,382

Reported death so far: 793

The total number of people tested so far: 890,929

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 29, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,194

Newly confirmed cases: 1,514

Total confirmed cases: 49,654

Active cases: 30,766

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 329

New cases of recovery: 701

Total registered recovery: 18,116

Reported death so far: 770

The total number of people tested so far:869,430

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 28, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,766

Newly confirmed cases: 1733

Total confirmed cases: 48,140

Active cases: 29,965

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:357

New cases of recovery: 586

Total registered recovery: 17,415

Reported death so far: 758

The total number of people tested so far: 850,236

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 27, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,060

Newly confirmed cases: 1186

Total confirmed cases: 46,407

Active cases: 28,831

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:330

New cases of recovery: 518

Total registered recovery: 16,829

Reported death so far: 745

The total number of people tested so far: 831,470

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 26, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,724

Newly confirmed cases: 1,533

Total confirmed cases: 45,221

Active cases: 28,183

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:327

New cases of recovery: 515

Total registered recovery:16,311

Reported death so far: 725

The total number of people tested so far: 813,410

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 25, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,778

Newly confirmed cases: 1,545

Total confirmed cases: 43,688

Active cases: 27,181

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 290

New cases of recovery: 534

Total registered recovery: 15,796

Reported death so far: 709

The total number of people tested so far:794,686

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 24, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,851

Newly confirmed cases: 1472

Total confirmed cases: 42,143

Active cases: 26,187

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 275

New cases of recovery: 267

Total registered recovery: 15,262

Reported death so far: 692

The total number of people tested so far:775,908

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 23, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 20,153

Newly confirmed cases: 1638

Total confirmed cases: 40,671

Active cases: 24,996

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 291

New cases of recovery: 515

Total registered recovery: 14,995

Reported death so far: 678

The total number of people tested so far: 757,057

