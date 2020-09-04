A day after a slight decrease, Ethiopia’s coronavirus case is back to the four digits on Friday. 1303 new cases were confirmed in the past twenty-four hours. Check the information below for more details.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 4, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 23,712
Newly confirmed cases:1303
Total confirmed cases:56,516
Active cases: 35,022
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 315
New cases of recovery: 329
Total registered recovery:20,612
Reported death so far:880
The total number of people tested so far: 994,303
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days,check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 3, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 20,778
Newly confirmed cases:804
Total confirmed cases: 55,213
Active cases: 34,072
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 306
New cases of recovery: 380
Total registered recovery: 20,283
Reported death so far: 856
The total number of people tested so far: 970,591
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 2, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,360
Newly confirmed cases: 1,105
Total confirmed cases: 54,409
Active cases: 33,658
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 303
New cases of recovery:416
Total registered recovery:19,903
Reported death so far: 846
The total number of people tested so far: 949,813
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 1, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,160
Newly confirmed cases:1,173
Total confirmed cases: 53,304
Active cases: 32,987
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 306
New cases of recovery:493
Total registered recovery: 19,487
Reported death so far: 828
The total number of people tested so far: 928,453
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 31, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,364
Newly confirmed cases: 1,009
Total confirmed cases: 52,131
Active cases: 32,326
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:344
New cases of recovery: 612
Total registered recovery: 18,994
Reported death so far: 809
The total number of people tested so far: 910,293
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 30, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,499
Newly confirmed cases:1,468
Total confirmed cases: 51,122
Active cases: 31,945
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 344
New cases of recovery: 266
Total registered recovery: 18,382
Reported death so far: 793
The total number of people tested so far: 890,929
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 29, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,194
Newly confirmed cases: 1,514
Total confirmed cases: 49,654
Active cases: 30,766
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 329
New cases of recovery: 701
Total registered recovery: 18,116
Reported death so far: 770
The total number of people tested so far:869,430
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 28, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,766
Newly confirmed cases: 1733
Total confirmed cases: 48,140
Active cases: 29,965
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:357
New cases of recovery: 586
Total registered recovery: 17,415
Reported death so far: 758
The total number of people tested so far: 850,236
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 27, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,060
Newly confirmed cases: 1186
Total confirmed cases: 46,407
Active cases: 28,831
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:330
New cases of recovery: 518
Total registered recovery: 16,829
Reported death so far: 745
The total number of people tested so far: 831,470
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 26, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,724
Newly confirmed cases: 1,533
Total confirmed cases: 45,221
Active cases: 28,183
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:327
New cases of recovery: 515
Total registered recovery:16,311
Reported death so far: 725
The total number of people tested so far: 813,410
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 25, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,778
Newly confirmed cases: 1,545
Total confirmed cases: 43,688
Active cases: 27,181
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 290
New cases of recovery: 534
Total registered recovery: 15,796
Reported death so far: 709
The total number of people tested so far:794,686
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020