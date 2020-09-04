A day after a slight decrease, Ethiopia’s coronavirus case is back to the four digits on Friday. 1303 new cases were confirmed in the past twenty-four hours. Check the information below for more details.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 4, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 23,712

Newly confirmed cases:1303

Total confirmed cases:56,516

Active cases: 35,022

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 315

New cases of recovery: 329

Total registered recovery:20,612

Reported death so far:880

The total number of people tested so far: 994,303

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days,check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 3, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 20,778

Newly confirmed cases:804

Total confirmed cases: 55,213

Active cases: 34,072

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 306

New cases of recovery: 380

Total registered recovery: 20,283

Reported death so far: 856

The total number of people tested so far: 970,591

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 2, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,360

Newly confirmed cases: 1,105

Total confirmed cases: 54,409

Active cases: 33,658

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 303

New cases of recovery:416

Total registered recovery:19,903

Reported death so far: 846

The total number of people tested so far: 949,813

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 1, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,160

Newly confirmed cases:1,173

Total confirmed cases: 53,304

Active cases: 32,987

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 306

New cases of recovery:493

Total registered recovery: 19,487

Reported death so far: 828

The total number of people tested so far: 928,453

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 31, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,364

Newly confirmed cases: 1,009

Total confirmed cases: 52,131

Active cases: 32,326

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:344

New cases of recovery: 612

Total registered recovery: 18,994

Reported death so far: 809

The total number of people tested so far: 910,293

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 30, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 21,499

Newly confirmed cases:1,468

Total confirmed cases: 51,122

Active cases: 31,945

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 344

New cases of recovery: 266

Total registered recovery: 18,382

Reported death so far: 793

The total number of people tested so far: 890,929

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 29, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 19,194

Newly confirmed cases: 1,514

Total confirmed cases: 49,654

Active cases: 30,766

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 329

New cases of recovery: 701

Total registered recovery: 18,116

Reported death so far: 770

The total number of people tested so far:869,430

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 28, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,766

Newly confirmed cases: 1733

Total confirmed cases: 48,140

Active cases: 29,965

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:357

New cases of recovery: 586

Total registered recovery: 17,415

Reported death so far: 758

The total number of people tested so far: 850,236

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 27, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,060

Newly confirmed cases: 1186

Total confirmed cases: 46,407

Active cases: 28,831

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:330

New cases of recovery: 518

Total registered recovery: 16,829

Reported death so far: 745

The total number of people tested so far: 831,470

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 26, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,724

Newly confirmed cases: 1,533

Total confirmed cases: 45,221

Active cases: 28,183

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:327

New cases of recovery: 515

Total registered recovery:16,311

Reported death so far: 725

The total number of people tested so far: 813,410

Ethiopia Coronavirus update August 25, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 18,778

Newly confirmed cases: 1,545

Total confirmed cases: 43,688

Active cases: 27,181

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 290

New cases of recovery: 534

Total registered recovery: 15,796

Reported death so far: 709

The total number of people tested so far:794,686

