Ethiopia Coronavirus:66224 confirmed cases,26,665 recoveries,1045 deaths

The Ministry of Health of Ethiopia reported 738 new cases of coronavirus over the past twenty-four hours. More details provided below.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 16, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:8,355
Newly confirmed cases:738
Total confirmed cases:66224
Active cases: 38212
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:270
New cases of recovery:677
Total registered recovery:26665
Reported death so far:1045
The total number of people tested so far:1,165,647
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days,check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 15, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:10,024
Newly confirmed cases:700
Total confirmed cases:65,486
Active cases: 38,461
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 280
New cases of recovery:655
Total registered recovery:25,988
Reported death so far:1035
The total number of people tested so far:1,157,292
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 14, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:9,256
Newly confirmed cases:485
Total confirmed cases: 64,786
Active cases:38,429
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 344
New cases of recovery:350
Total registered recovery:25,333
Reported death so far:1022
The total number of people tested so far:1,147,268
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 13, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:7,162
Newly confirmed cases:413
Total confirmed cases: 64,301
Active cases: 38,303
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:342
New cases of recovery: 490
Total registered recovery: 24,983
Reported death so far: 1013
The total number of people tested so far: 1,138,012
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 12, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:8,191
Newly confirmed cases:521
Total confirmed cases:63,888
Active cases:38,397
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:345
New cases of recovery: 469
Total registered recovery:24,493
Reported death so far:996
The total number of people tested so far:1,130,850
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 11, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 12,164
Newly confirmed cases:789
Total confirmed cases:63,367
Active cases:38,355
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:347
New cases of recovery: 384
Total registered recovery:24,024
Reported death so far:986
The total number of people tested so far: 1,122,659
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 10, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 16665
Newly confirmed cases: 878
Total confirmed cases: 62578
Active cases: 37,962
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:330
New cases of recovery: 586
Total registered recovery:23,640
Reported death so far: 974
The total number of people tested so far: 1,110,495
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 9, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:15,566
Newly confirmed cases: 916
Total confirmed cases: 61,700
Active cases: 37,678
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:319
New cases of recovery: 377
Total registered recovery:23,054
Reported death so far: 966
The total number of people tested so far: 1,093,830
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 8, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:14,815
Newly confirmed cases: 1,136
Total confirmed cases: 60,784
Active cases: 37,156
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:307
New cases of recovery: 888
Total registered recovery:22,637
Reported death so far: 949
The total number of people tested so far: 1,078,269
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 7, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:19,449
Newly confirmed cases: 976
Total confirmed cases: 59,648
Active cases:36,924
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 309
New cases of recovery: 482
Total registered recovery:21,789
Reported death so far: 933
The total number of people tested so far: 1,063,454
Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 6, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 25,158
Newly confirmed cases: 1206
Total confirmed cases: 58,672
Active cases: 36,445
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 308
New cases of recovery: 531
Total registered recovery:21,307
Reported death so far: 918
The total number of people tested so far: 1,044,005
