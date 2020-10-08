Coronavirus:81,797 confirmed cases,36,434 recoveries,1,262 deaths

The ministry of health reported 902 new cases of coronavirus across Ethiopia over the past twenty-four hours. More details available below.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 8, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,668

Newly confirmed cases: 902

Total confirmed cases: 81,797

Active cases: 44,099

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 253

New cases of recovery:764

Total registered recovery: 36,434

Reported death so far: 1,262

The total number of people tested so far: 1,327,832

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 7, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,254

Newly confirmed cases: 892

Total confirmed cases: 80,895

Active cases: 43,968

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 245

New cases of recovery: 710

Total registered recovery: 35,670

Reported death so far: 1,255

The total number of people tested so far: 1,321,164

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 6, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5278

Newly confirmed cases: 566

Total confirmed cases: 80,003

Active cases: 43,803

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 282

New cases of recovery: 944

Total registered recovery: 34,960

Reported death so far: 1,238

The total number of people tested so far: 1,312,910

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 5, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6062

Newly confirmed cases: 618

Total confirmed cases: 79,437

Active cases: 44,189

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 292

New cases of recovery: 956

Total registered recovery: 34,016

Reported death so far: 1,230

The total number of people tested so far: 1,307,632

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 4, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,101

Newly confirmed cases: 959

Total confirmed cases: 78,819

Active cases: 44,535

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 285

New cases of recovery: 735

Total registered recovery: 33,060

Reported death so far:1,222

The total number of people tested so far: 1,301,570

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 3, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,726

Newly confirmed cases: 872

Total confirmed cases: 77,860

Active cases: 44,319

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 278

New cases of recovery: 648

Total registered recovery:32,325

Reported death so far: 1,214

The total number of people tested so far: 1,293,469

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 2, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,916

Newly confirmed cases: 890

Total confirmed cases: 76,988

Active cases: 44,101

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 296

New cases of recovery: 247

Total registered recovery:31,677

Reported death so far: 1,208

The total number of people tested so far: 1,285,743

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 1, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6475

Newly confirmed cases: 730

Total confirmed cases: 76,098

Active cases: 43,461

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 255

New cases of recovery: 226

Total registered recovery:31,430

Reported death so far: 1,205

The total number of people tested so far: 1,287,827

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 30, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,139

Newly confirmed cases: 784

Total confirmed cases: 75,368

Active cases:42,964

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 269

New cases of recovery: 199

Total registered recovery: 31,204

Reported death so far: 1,198

The total number of people tested so far: 1,272,352

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 29, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,284

Newly confirmed cases: 640

Total confirmed cases: 74,584

Active cases:42,439

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 271

New cases of recovery: 199

Total registered recovery: 30,952

Reported death so far: 1,191

The total number of people tested so far: 1,266,213

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update September 28, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,747

Newly confirmed cases: 612

Total confirmed cases: 73,944

Active cases:42,012

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 247

New cases of recovery: 390

Total registered recovery: 30,753

Reported death so far: 1,177

The total number of people tested so far:1,260,929

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







