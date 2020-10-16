Coronavirus: 87,834 confirmed cases,41,628 recoveries,1,337 deaths

665 new coronavirus cases confirmed across Ethiopia over the past twenty-four hours. More details below.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 16, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,569
Newly confirmed cases:665
Total confirmed cases: 87,834
Active cases: 44,867
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:301
New cases of recovery: 640
Total registered recovery: 41,628
Reported death so far: 1,337
The total number of people tested so far: 1,383,649
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 15, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,985
Newly confirmed cases: 739
Total confirmed cases: 87,169
Active cases: 44,854
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 293
New cases of recovery:823
Total registered recovery: 40,988
Reported death so far: 1,325
The total number of people tested so far: 1,377,080
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 14, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,121
Newly confirmed cases: 712
Total confirmed cases: 86,430
Active cases: 44,951
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 230
New cases of recovery:858
Total registered recovery: 40,165
Reported death so far: 1,312
The total number of people tested so far: 1,370,095
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 13, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,344
Newly confirmed cases: 582
Total confirmed cases: 85,718
Active cases: 45,104
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 237
New cases of recovery:403
Total registered recovery: 39,307
Reported death so far: 1,305
The total number of people tested so far: 1,362,974
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 12, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,997
Newly confirmed cases: 841
Total confirmed cases: 85,136
Active cases: 44,929
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 230
New cases of recovery:588
Total registered recovery: 38,904
Reported death so far: 1,301
The total number of people tested so far: 1,356,630
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 11, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,383
Newly confirmed cases: 866
Total confirmed cases: 84,295
Active cases: 44,690
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 271
New cases of recovery:633
Total registered recovery: 38,316
Reported death so far: 1,287
The total number of people tested so far: 1,350,633
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 10, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,394
Newly confirmed cases: 767
Total confirmed cases:83,429
Active cases: 44,467
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 239
New cases of recovery:581
Total registered recovery:37,683
Reported death so far: 1,277
The total number of people tested so far: 1,343,250
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 9, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8.024
Newly confirmed cases: 865
Total confirmed cases: 82,662
Active cases: 44,287
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 243
New cases of recovery:668
Total registered recovery:37,102
Reported death so far: 1,271
The total number of people tested so far: 1,335,856
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 8, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,668
Newly confirmed cases: 902
Total confirmed cases: 81,797
Active cases: 44,099
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 253
New cases of recovery:764
Total registered recovery: 36,434
Reported death so far: 1,262
The total number of people tested so far: 1,327,832
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 7, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,254
Newly confirmed cases: 892
Total confirmed cases: 80,895
Active cases: 43,968
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 245
New cases of recovery: 710
Total registered recovery: 35,670
Reported death so far: 1,255
The total number of people tested so far: 1,321,164
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 6, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5278
Newly confirmed cases: 566
Total confirmed cases: 80,003
Active cases: 43,803
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 282
New cases of recovery: 944
Total registered recovery: 34,960
Reported death so far: 1,238
The total number of people tested so far: 1,312,910
