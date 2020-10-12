Coronavirus: 85,136 confirmed cases,38,904 recoveries,1,301 deaths

The Ministry of Health reported 841 new cases of Coronavirus across Ethiopia over the past twenty-four hours. More details below

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 12, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,997

Newly confirmed cases: 841

Total confirmed cases: 85,136

Active cases: 44,929

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 230

New cases of recovery:588

Total registered recovery: 38,904

Reported death so far: 1,301

The total number of people tested so far: 1,356,630

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 11, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,383

Newly confirmed cases: 866

Total confirmed cases: 84,295

Active cases: 44,690

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 271

New cases of recovery:633

Total registered recovery: 38,316

Reported death so far: 1,287

The total number of people tested so far: 1,350,633

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 10, 2020

`

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,394

Newly confirmed cases: 767

Total confirmed cases:83,429

Active cases: 44,467

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 239

New cases of recovery:581

Total registered recovery:37,683

Reported death so far: 1,277

The total number of people tested so far: 1,343,250

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 9, 2020

`

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8.024

Newly confirmed cases: 865

Total confirmed cases: 82,662

Active cases: 44,287

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 243

New cases of recovery:668

Total registered recovery:37,102

Reported death so far: 1,271

The total number of people tested so far: 1,335,856

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 8, 2020

`

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,668

Newly confirmed cases: 902

Total confirmed cases: 81,797

Active cases: 44,099

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 253

New cases of recovery:764

Total registered recovery: 36,434

Reported death so far: 1,262

The total number of people tested so far: 1,327,832

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 7, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,254

Newly confirmed cases: 892

Total confirmed cases: 80,895

Active cases: 43,968

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 245

New cases of recovery: 710

Total registered recovery: 35,670

Reported death so far: 1,255

The total number of people tested so far: 1,321,164

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 6, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5278

Newly confirmed cases: 566

Total confirmed cases: 80,003

Active cases: 43,803

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 282

New cases of recovery: 944

Total registered recovery: 34,960

Reported death so far: 1,238

The total number of people tested so far: 1,312,910

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 5, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6062

Newly confirmed cases: 618

Total confirmed cases: 79,437

Active cases: 44,189

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 292

New cases of recovery: 956

Total registered recovery: 34,016

Reported death so far: 1,230

The total number of people tested so far: 1,307,632

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 4, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,101

Newly confirmed cases: 959

Total confirmed cases: 78,819

Active cases: 44,535

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 285

New cases of recovery: 735

Total registered recovery: 33,060

Reported death so far:1,222

The total number of people tested so far: 1,301,570

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 3, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,726

Newly confirmed cases: 872

Total confirmed cases: 77,860

Active cases: 44,319

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 278

New cases of recovery: 648

Total registered recovery:32,325

Reported death so far: 1,214

The total number of people tested so far: 1,293,469

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 2, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,916

Newly confirmed cases: 890

Total confirmed cases: 76,988

Active cases: 44,101

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 296

New cases of recovery: 247

Total registered recovery:31,677

Reported death so far: 1,208

The total number of people tested so far: 1,285,743

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena