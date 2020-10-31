Coronavirus: 96,169 confirmed cases, 52,517 recoveries,1,469 deaths

380 new coronavirus cases reported across Ethiopia during the past twenty-four hours. More information about COVID 19 situation in the country provided below.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 31, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,386
Newly confirmed cases: 380
Total confirmed cases: 96,169
Active cases: 42,181
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 335
New cases of recovery: 804
Total registered recovery: 52,517
Reported death so far: 1,469
The total number of people tested so far: 1,481,369
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 30, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,866
Newly confirmed cases: 488
Total confirmed cases: 95,789
Active cases: 42,610
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 327
New cases of recovery: 960
Total registered recovery: 51,713
Reported death so far: 1,464
The total number of people tested so far: 1,474,983
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 29, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,773
Newly confirmed cases: 481
Total confirmed cases: 95,301
Active cases: 43,089
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 311
New cases of recovery: 867
Total registered recovery:50,753
Reported death so far: 1,457
The total number of people tested so far:1,469,117
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 28, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,290
Newly confirmed cases: 602
Total confirmed cases: 94,820
Active cases: 43,481
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 315
New cases of recovery: 918
Total registered recovery:
Reported death so far: 1,451
The total number of people tested so far: 1,461,344
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 27, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,884
Newly confirmed cases: 511
Total confirmed cases: 94,218
Active cases: 43,803
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 314
New cases of recovery: 818
Total registered recovery: 48,968
Reported death so far: 1,445
The total number of people tested so far: 1,455,054
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 26, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,628
Newly confirmed cases: 364
Total confirmed cases: 93,707
Active cases: 44,118
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 314
New cases of recovery: 607
Total registered recovery: 48,150
Reported death so far: 1,437
The total number of people tested so far: 1,449,170
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 25, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,045
Newly confirmed cases: 485
Total confirmed cases: 93,343
Active cases: 44,372
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 339
New cases of recovery: 701
Total registered recovery: 47,543
Reported death so far: 1,426
The total number of people tested so far: 1,444,542
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 24, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,454
Newly confirmed cases: 629
Total confirmed cases: 92,858
Active cases: 44,595
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:306
New cases of recovery: 724
Total registered recovery: 46,842
Reported death so far: 1,419
The total number of people tested so far: 1,437, 497
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 23, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,538
Newly confirmed cases: 536
Total confirmed cases: 92,229
Active cases: 44,709
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:315
New cases of recovery: 858
Total registered recovery: 46,118
Reported death so far: 1,400
The total number of people tested so far: 1,430,043
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 22, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,676
Newly confirmed cases: 575
Total confirmed cases: 91,693
Active cases: 45,035
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 306
New cases of recovery: 754
Total registered recovery: 45,260
Reported death so far: 1,396
The total number of people tested so far: 1,423,505
Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 21, 2020
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,333
Newly confirmed cases: 628
Total confirmed cases: 91,118
Active cases: 45,226
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 303
New cases of recovery: 868
Total registered recovery: 44,506
Reported death so far: 1,384
The total number of people tested so far: 1,416, 829
