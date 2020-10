Coronavirus: 93,707 confirmed cases, 48,150 recoveries, 1,437 deaths

The number of daily new coronavirus cases in Ethiopia is decreasing with the decrease in the number of daily COVID 19 tests. Only 364 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the past twenty-four hours. More details below.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 26, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,628

Newly confirmed cases: 364

Total confirmed cases: 93,707

Active cases: 44,118

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 314

New cases of recovery: 607

Total registered recovery: 48,150

Reported death so far: 1,437

The total number of people tested so far: 1,449,170

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 25, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,045

Newly confirmed cases: 485

Total confirmed cases: 93,343

Active cases: 44,372

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 339

New cases of recovery: 701

Total registered recovery: 47,543

Reported death so far: 1,426

The total number of people tested so far: 1,444,542

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 24, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,454

Newly confirmed cases: 629

Total confirmed cases: 92,858

Active cases: 44,595

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:306

New cases of recovery: 724

Total registered recovery: 46,842

Reported death so far: 1,419

The total number of people tested so far: 1,437, 497

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 23, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,538

Newly confirmed cases: 536

Total confirmed cases: 92,229

Active cases: 44,709

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:315

New cases of recovery: 858

Total registered recovery: 46,118

Reported death so far: 1,400

The total number of people tested so far: 1,430,043

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 22, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,676

Newly confirmed cases: 575

Total confirmed cases: 91,693

Active cases: 45,035

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 306

New cases of recovery: 754

Total registered recovery: 45,260

Reported death so far: 1,396

The total number of people tested so far: 1,423,505

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 21, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,333

Newly confirmed cases: 628

Total confirmed cases: 91,118

Active cases: 45,226

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 303

New cases of recovery: 868

Total registered recovery: 44,506

Reported death so far: 1,384

The total number of people tested so far: 1,416, 829

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 20, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,602

Newly confirmed cases: 630

Total confirmed cases: 90,490

Active cases: 45,479

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 301

New cases of recovery: 489

Total registered recovery: 43,638

Reported death so far: 1,371

The total number of people tested so far: 1,410,496

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 19, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,546

Newly confirmed cases: 723

Total confirmed cases: 89,860

Active cases: 45,344

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 269

New cases of recovery: 500

Total registered recovery: 43,149

Reported death so far: 1,365

The total number of people tested so far: 1,403,894

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 18, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,151

Newly confirmed cases: 703

Total confirmed cases: 89,137

Active cases: 45,134

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:281

New cases of recovery: 550

Total registered recovery: 42,649

Reported death so far: 1,352

The total number of people tested so far:1,397,348

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 17, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,548

Newly confirmed cases: 600

Total confirmed cases: 88,434

Active cases: 44,987

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 299

New cases of recovery: 471

Total registered recovery: 42,099

Reported death so far: 1,346

The total number of people tested so far: 1,390,197

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update October 16, 2020

Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,569

Newly confirmed cases:665

Total confirmed cases: 87,834

Active cases: 44,867

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:301

New cases of recovery: 640

Total registered recovery: 41,628

Reported death so far: 1,337

The total number of people tested so far: 1,383,649

*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena