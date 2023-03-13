Ethiopia reported 6 coronavirus cases on Monday

Only six new coronavirus cases reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 13, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 824
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 500,169
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 3
Total registered recovery: 487,379
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,501,807
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past few weeks , see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 12, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 685
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 500,163
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 487,376
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,500,983
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 11, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 886
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 500,150
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery:487,372
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,500,298
Vaccinated : 44,285,372
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 10, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,492
Newly confirmed cases: 21
Total confirmed cases: 500,137
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 16
Total registered recovery: 487,367
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,499,412
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 9, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,250
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 500,116
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 487,351
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,497,920
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 8, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,259
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 500,102
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 487,347
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,496,670
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 7, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,256
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 500,085
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 27
Total registered recovery: 487,343
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,495,411
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 6, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 620
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 500,060
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 487
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,494,155
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 5, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 420
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 500,050
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 487,301
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,493,535
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update March 4, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,004
Newly confirmed cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 500,039
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 487,293
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,493,115
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 25, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,100
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 499,959
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 487,221
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,486,754
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 24, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,204
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 499,948
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 25
Total registered recovery: 487,213
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,485,654
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 23, 2023
Update was not released
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 22, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,138
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 499,903
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 487,185
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,483,106
Vaccinated : 44,285,561
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 21, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,395
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 499,890
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 34
Total registered recovery: 487,170
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,481,968
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 20, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 728
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 499,872
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 487,136
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,480,573
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 19, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 442
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 499,865
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 3
Total registered recovery: 487,103
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,479,845
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 18, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,026
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 499,859
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 16
Total registered recovery: 487,100
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,479,403
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 17, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,088
Newly confirmed cases: 16
Total confirmed cases: 499,849
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 487,084
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,478,377
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 16, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,185
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 499,833
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 487,084
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,477,289
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 15, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,512
Newly confirmed cases: 29
Total confirmed cases: 499,823
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery: 487,079
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,476,104
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 14, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,072
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 499,794
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 34
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,474,592
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update February 13, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 629
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 499,782
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 19
Total registered recovery: 486,982
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,473,520
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 12, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 530
Newly confirmed cases: 4
Total confirmed cases: 499,765
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 486,963
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,472,891
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 11, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 818
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 499,761
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 486,957
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,472,361
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 10, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 954
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 499,749
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 486,948
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,471,543
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 9, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,464
Newly confirmed cases: 24
Total confirmed cases: 499,738
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 16
Total registered recovery: 486,943
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,470,589
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 8, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,300
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 499,714
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 486,927
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,469,125
Vaccinated : 44,292,584
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 7, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,059
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 499,689
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 24
Total registered recovery: 486,912
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,467,825
Vaccinated : 44,270,100
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 6, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 971
Newly confirmed cases: 16
Total confirmed cases: 499,672
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 32
Total registered recovery: 486,888
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,466,766
Vaccinated : 44,270,100
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 5, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 404
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 499,656
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 11
Total registered recovery: 486,826
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,465,795
Vaccinated : 44,270,100
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 4, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,112
Newly confirmed cases: 20
Total confirmed cases: 499,643
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 58
Total registered recovery: 486,815
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,465,391
Vaccinated :44,270,100
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 3, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,384
Newly confirmed cases: 31
Total confirmed cases: 499,623
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 31
Total registered recovery: 486,757
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,464,279
Vaccinated : 44,270,100
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 2, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,771
Newly confirmed cases: 44
Total confirmed cases: 499,592
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 486,726
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,462,895
Vaccinated : 44,270,100
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 1, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,315
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 499,548
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 128
Total registered recovery: 486,711
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,461,124
Vaccinated : 44,270,100
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 31, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,585
Newly confirmed cases: 38
Total confirmed cases: 499,531
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 52
Total registered recovery: 486,583
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,459,809
Vaccinated : 44,264,847
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 30, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 732
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 499,493
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 35
Total registered recovery: 486,531
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,458,224
Vaccinated : 44,243,953
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 29, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 733
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 499,478
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 24
Total registered recovery: 486,496
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,457,492
Vaccinated : 44,150,193
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 28, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,047
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 499,466
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery:9
Total registered recovery: 486,472
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,456,759
Vaccinated : 44,150,193
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 27, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,163
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 499,443
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 148
Total registered recovery: 486,463
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,455,712
Vaccinated : 44,150,193
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 26, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,839
Newly confirmed cases: 37
Total confirmed cases: 499,420
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 486,315
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,454,549
Vaccinated : 44,150,193
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 25, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,556
Newly confirmed cases: 29
Total confirmed cases: 499,383
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 119
Total registered recovery: 486,282
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,452,710
Vaccinated : 44,132,185
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 24, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,329
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 499,354
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 50
Total registered recovery: 486,163
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,451,154
Vaccinated : 44,132,185
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 23, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 839
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 499,329
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 37
Total registered recovery: 486,113
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,779,825
Vaccinated : 44,130,654
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 22, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 615
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 499,306
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 39
Total registered recovery: 485,976
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,448,986
Vaccinated : 44,049,821
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 21, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 773
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 499,295
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 61
Total registered recovery: 485,937
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,448,371
Vaccinated : 44,049,821
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 20, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,034
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 499,281
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 21
Total registered recovery: 485,776
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,447,598
Vaccinated : 43,957,942
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 19, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 864
Newly confirmed cases: 27
Total confirmed cases: 499,255
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 22
Total registered recovery: 485,725
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,446,564
Vaccinated : 43,957,942
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 18, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,349
Newly confirmed cases: 28
Total confirmed cases: 499,228
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 38
Total registered recovery: 485,703
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,445,700
Vaccinated : 43,957,942
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 17, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,578
Newly confirmed cases: 55
Total confirmed cases: 499,200
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:3
New cases of recovery: 131
Total registered recovery: 485,564
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,444,351
Vaccinated : 43,957,942
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 16, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 866
Newly confirmed cases: 34
Total confirmed cases: 499,145
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:3
New cases of recovery: 20
Total registered recovery: 485,333
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,442,773
Vaccinated : 43,895,838
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 15, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 524
Newly confirmed cases: 29
Total confirmed cases: 499,111
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:3
New cases of recovery: 26
Total registered recovery: 485,313
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,441,907
Vaccinated : 43,895,838
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 14, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,401
Newly confirmed cases: 41
Total confirmed cases: 499,082
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:3
New cases of recovery: 53
Total registered recovery: 485,087
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,441,383
Vaccinated : 43,895,838
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 13, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,738
Newly confirmed cases: 64
Total confirmed cases: 499,041
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 3
New cases of recovery: 74
Total registered recovery: 484,834
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,439,982
Vaccinated : 43,814,552
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 12, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,709
Newly confirmed cases: 63
Total confirmed cases: 498,977
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 3
New cases of recovery: 47
Total registered recovery: 484,460
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,438,244
Vaccinated : 43,814,552
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 11, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,803
Newly confirmed cases: 82
Total confirmed cases: 498,914
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 359
Total registered recovery: 484,113
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,436,535
Vaccinated : 43,814,552
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 10, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,674
Newly confirmed cases: 99
Total confirmed cases: 498,832
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 108
Total registered recovery: 483,654
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,434,732
Vaccinated : 43,814,552
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 9, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,020
Newly confirmed cases: 64
Total confirmed cases: 498,733
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 124
Total registered recovery: 483,246
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,433,058
Vaccinated : 43,814,552
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 8, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 133
Newly confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 498,669
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 16
Total registered recovery: 482,922
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,432,038
Vaccinated : 43,790,485
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 7, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 813
Newly confirmed cases: 30
Total confirmed cases: 498,660
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 45
Total registered recovery: 482,606
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far:5,431,905
Vaccinated : 43,790,485
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 6, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,951
Newly confirmed cases: 78
Total confirmed cases: 1
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 124
Total registered recovery: 482,261
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,431,092
Vaccinated : 43,790,485
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 5, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,898
Newly confirmed cases: 100
Total confirmed cases: 498,552
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 101
Total registered recovery: 481,836
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,429,141
Vaccinated : 43,749,835
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 4, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4.090
Newly confirmed cases: 111
Total confirmed cases: 498,452
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery: 481,435
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 43,749,835
Vaccinated :
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 3, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,847
Newly confirmed cases: 113
Total confirmed cases: 498,341
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 67
Total registered recovery: 481,072
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,423,153
Vaccinated : 43,714,651
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 2, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 853
Newly confirmed cases: 71
Total confirmed cases: 498,228
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:1
New cases of recovery: 94
Total registered recovery: 480,705
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,421,306
Vaccinated : 43,625,273
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 1, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,407
Newly confirmed cases: 156
Total confirmed cases: 498,157
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:0
New cases of recovery: 118
Total registered recovery: 480,411
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,420,453
Vaccinated : 43,625,273
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 31, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 615
Newly confirmed cases: 27
Total confirmed cases: 498,001
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 261
Total registered recovery: 479,993
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,419,046
Vaccinated : 43,507,852
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,870
Newly confirmed cases: 134
Total confirmed cases: 497,974
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 61
Total registered recovery: 479,532
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,418,431
Vaccinated : 43,507,852
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,127
Newly confirmed cases: 169
Total confirmed cases: 497,840
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 130
Total registered recovery: 479,171
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,416,561
Vaccinated : 43,430,222
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,145
Newly confirmed cases: 187
Total confirmed cases: 497,671
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 138
Total registered recovery: 478,841
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,414,434
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,177
Newly confirmed cases: 172
Total confirmed cases: 497,484
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 478,403
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,412,289
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,214
Newly confirmed cases: 109
Total confirmed cases: 497,312
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 98
Total registered recovery: 478,086
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,410,112
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,332
Newly confirmed cases: 107
Total confirmed cases: 497,203
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 67
Total registered recovery: 477,680
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,408,898
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,711
Newly confirmed cases: 130
Total confirmed cases: 497,096
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 41
Total registered recovery: 477,313
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,407,566
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,184
Newly confirmed cases: 188
Total confirmed cases: 496,966
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 45
Total registered recovery: 477,072
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,405,855
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
