Ethiopia reported 26 new coronavirus cases on Friday

The latest Ministry of Health Coronavirus update indicates that 26 new cases have been reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 20, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,034
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 499,281
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 21
Total registered recovery: 485,776
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,447,598
Vaccinated : 43,957,942
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past few weeks , see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 19, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 864
Newly confirmed cases: 27
Total confirmed cases: 499,255
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 22
Total registered recovery: 485,725
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,446,564
Vaccinated : 43,957,942
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 18, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,349
Newly confirmed cases: 28
Total confirmed cases: 499,228
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 38
Total registered recovery: 485,703
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,445,700
Vaccinated : 43,957,942
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 17, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,578
Newly confirmed cases: 55
Total confirmed cases: 499,200
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:3
New cases of recovery: 131
Total registered recovery: 485,564
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,444,351
Vaccinated : 43,957,942
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 16, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 866
Newly confirmed cases: 34
Total confirmed cases: 499,145
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:3
New cases of recovery: 20
Total registered recovery: 485,333
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,442,773
Vaccinated : 43,895,838
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 15, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 524
Newly confirmed cases: 29
Total confirmed cases: 499,111
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:3
New cases of recovery: 26
Total registered recovery: 485,313
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,441,907
Vaccinated : 43,895,838
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 14, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,401
Newly confirmed cases: 41
Total confirmed cases: 499,082
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:3
New cases of recovery: 53
Total registered recovery: 485,087
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,441,383
Vaccinated : 43,895,838
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 13, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,738
Newly confirmed cases: 64
Total confirmed cases: 499,041
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 3
New cases of recovery: 74
Total registered recovery: 484,834
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,439,982
Vaccinated : 43,814,552
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 12, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,709
Newly confirmed cases: 63
Total confirmed cases: 498,977
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 3
New cases of recovery: 47
Total registered recovery: 484,460
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,438,244
Vaccinated : 43,814,552
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 11, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,803
Newly confirmed cases: 82
Total confirmed cases: 498,914
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 359
Total registered recovery: 484,113
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,436,535
Vaccinated : 43,814,552
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 10, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,674
Newly confirmed cases: 99
Total confirmed cases: 498,832
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 108
Total registered recovery: 483,654
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,434,732
Vaccinated : 43,814,552
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 9, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,020
Newly confirmed cases: 64
Total confirmed cases: 498,733
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 124
Total registered recovery: 483,246
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,433,058
Vaccinated : 43,814,552
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 8, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 133
Newly confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 498,669
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 16
Total registered recovery: 482,922
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,432,038
Vaccinated : 43,790,485
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 7, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 813
Newly confirmed cases: 30
Total confirmed cases: 498,660
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 45
Total registered recovery: 482,606
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far:5,431,905
Vaccinated : 43,790,485
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 6, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,951
Newly confirmed cases: 78
Total confirmed cases: 1
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 124
Total registered recovery: 482,261
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,431,092
Vaccinated : 43,790,485
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 5, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,898
Newly confirmed cases: 100
Total confirmed cases: 498,552
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 101
Total registered recovery: 481,836
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,429,141
Vaccinated : 43,749,835
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 4, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4.090
Newly confirmed cases: 111
Total confirmed cases: 498,452
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery: 481,435
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 43,749,835
Vaccinated :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 3, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,847
Newly confirmed cases: 113
Total confirmed cases: 498,341
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 67
Total registered recovery: 481,072
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,423,153
Vaccinated : 43,714,651
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 2, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 853
Newly confirmed cases: 71
Total confirmed cases: 498,228
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:1
New cases of recovery: 94
Total registered recovery: 480,705
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,421,306
Vaccinated : 43,625,273
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 1, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,407
Newly confirmed cases: 156
Total confirmed cases: 498,157
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:0
New cases of recovery: 118
Total registered recovery: 480,411
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,420,453
Vaccinated : 43,625,273
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 31, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 615
Newly confirmed cases: 27
Total confirmed cases: 498,001
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 261
Total registered recovery: 479,993
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,419,046
Vaccinated : 43,507,852
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,870
Newly confirmed cases: 134
Total confirmed cases: 497,974
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 61
Total registered recovery: 479,532
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,418,431
Vaccinated : 43,507,852
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,127
Newly confirmed cases: 169
Total confirmed cases: 497,840
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 130
Total registered recovery: 479,171
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,416,561
Vaccinated : 43,430,222
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,145
Newly confirmed cases: 187
Total confirmed cases: 497,671
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 138
Total registered recovery: 478,841
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,414,434
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,177
Newly confirmed cases: 172
Total confirmed cases: 497,484
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 478,403
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,412,289
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,214
Newly confirmed cases: 109
Total confirmed cases: 497,312
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 98
Total registered recovery: 478,086
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,410,112
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,332
Newly confirmed cases: 107
Total confirmed cases: 497,203
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 67
Total registered recovery: 477,680
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,408,898
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,711
Newly confirmed cases: 130
Total confirmed cases: 497,096
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 41
Total registered recovery: 477,313
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,407,566
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,184
Newly confirmed cases: 188
Total confirmed cases: 496,966
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 45
Total registered recovery: 477,072
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,405,855
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,808
Newly confirmed cases: 243
Total confirmed cases: 496,778
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 11
Total registered recovery: 476,727
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,403,,671
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,263
Newly confirmed cases: 157
Total confirmed cases: 496,535
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 64
Total registered recovery: 476,416
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,400,863
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,265
Newly confirmed cases: 154
Total confirmed cases: 496,378
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 41
Total registered recovery: 476,062
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,398,600
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,220
Newly confirmed cases: 64
Total confirmed cases: 496,224
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 47
Total registered recovery: 475,721
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,396,335
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,227
Newly confirmed cases: 77
Total confirmed cases: 496,160
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 25
Total registered recovery: 475,374
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,395,115
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,960
Newly confirmed cases: 118
Total confirmed cases: 496,083
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 26
Total registered recovery: 475,049
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,393,888
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,854
Newly confirmed cases: 218
Total confirmed cases: 495,965
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 49
Total registered recovery: 474,723
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,391,928
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,382
Newly confirmed cases: 159
Total confirmed cases: 495,747
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 23
Total registered recovery: 474,474
New deaths :0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,389,074
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ministry of Health did not released update for December 14, 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,344
Newly confirmed cases: 136
Total confirmed cases: 495,420
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 35
Total registered recovery:474,107
New deaths:0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far:5,384,506
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 968
Newly confirmed cases: 43
Total confirmed cases: 495,284
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 36
Total registered recovery:473,784
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,382,162
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 952
Newly confirmed cases: 45
Total confirmed cases: 495,241
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery:472,647
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,381,194
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,446
Newly confirmed cases: 91
Total confirmed cases: 495,196
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery:472,644
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,380,242
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 09, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,814
Newly confirmed cases: 84
Total confirmed cases: 495,105
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 51
Total registered recovery:472,639
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,378,796
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 08, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,210
Newly confirmed cases: 95
Total confirmed cases:495,021
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 39
Total registered recovery: 472,588
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,376,982
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 07, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,189
Newly confirmed cases: 69
Total confirmed cases: 449,296
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,549
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,374,772
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 06, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,728
Newly confirmed cases: 71
Total confirmed cases: 494,857
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 25
Total registered recovery: 472,547
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far:5,372,583
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 05, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,267
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 494,786
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 472,522
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,370,855
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 04, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 861
Newly confirmed cases: 34
Total confirmed cases: 494,760
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 31
Total registered recovery: 472,516
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,369,588
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 03, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,573
Newly confirmed cases: 39
Total confirmed cases: 494,726
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 18
Total registered recovery: 472,485
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,368,727
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 02, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,728
Newly confirmed cases: 42
Total confirmed cases: 494,687
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 472,467
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,367,154
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 01, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,179
Newly confirmed cases: 67
Total confirmed cases: 494,645
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 472,452
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,365,426
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
