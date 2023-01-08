Ethiopia reported nine coronavirus cases on Sunday

Only nine new coronavirus cases reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 8, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 133
Newly confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 498,669
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 16
Total registered recovery: 482,922
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,432,038
Vaccinated : 43,790,485
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past few weeks , see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 7, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 813
Newly confirmed cases: 30
Total confirmed cases: 498,660
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 45
Total registered recovery: 482,606
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far:5,431,905
Vaccinated : 43,790,485
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 6, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,951
Newly confirmed cases: 78
Total confirmed cases: 1
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 124
Total registered recovery: 482,261
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,431,092
Vaccinated : 43,790,485
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 5, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,898
Newly confirmed cases: 100
Total confirmed cases: 498,552
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 101
Total registered recovery: 481,836
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,429,141
Vaccinated : 43,749,835
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 4, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4.090
Newly confirmed cases: 111
Total confirmed cases: 498,452
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery: 481,435
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 43,749,835
Vaccinated :
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 3, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,847
Newly confirmed cases: 113
Total confirmed cases: 498,341
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 67
Total registered recovery: 481,072
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,423,153
Vaccinated : 43,714,651
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 2, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 853
Newly confirmed cases: 71
Total confirmed cases: 498,228
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:1
New cases of recovery: 94
Total registered recovery: 480,705
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,421,306
Vaccinated : 43,625,273
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 1, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,407
Newly confirmed cases: 156
Total confirmed cases: 498,157
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:0
New cases of recovery: 118
Total registered recovery: 480,411
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,420,453
Vaccinated : 43,625,273
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 31, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 615
Newly confirmed cases: 27
Total confirmed cases: 498,001
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 261
Total registered recovery: 479,993
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,419,046
Vaccinated : 43,507,852
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,870
Newly confirmed cases: 134
Total confirmed cases: 497,974
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 61
Total registered recovery: 479,532
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,418,431
Vaccinated : 43,507,852
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,127
Newly confirmed cases: 169
Total confirmed cases: 497,840
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 130
Total registered recovery: 479,171
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,416,561
Vaccinated : 43,430,222
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,145
Newly confirmed cases: 187
Total confirmed cases: 497,671
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 138
Total registered recovery: 478,841
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,414,434
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,177
Newly confirmed cases: 172
Total confirmed cases: 497,484
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 478,403
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,412,289
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,214
Newly confirmed cases: 109
Total confirmed cases: 497,312
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 98
Total registered recovery: 478,086
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,410,112
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,332
Newly confirmed cases: 107
Total confirmed cases: 497,203
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 67
Total registered recovery: 477,680
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,408,898
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,711
Newly confirmed cases: 130
Total confirmed cases: 497,096
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 41
Total registered recovery: 477,313
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,407,566
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,184
Newly confirmed cases: 188
Total confirmed cases: 496,966
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 45
Total registered recovery: 477,072
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,405,855
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,808
Newly confirmed cases: 243
Total confirmed cases: 496,778
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 11
Total registered recovery: 476,727
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,403,,671
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,263
Newly confirmed cases: 157
Total confirmed cases: 496,535
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 64
Total registered recovery: 476,416
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,400,863
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,265
Newly confirmed cases: 154
Total confirmed cases: 496,378
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 41
Total registered recovery: 476,062
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,398,600
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,220
Newly confirmed cases: 64
Total confirmed cases: 496,224
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 47
Total registered recovery: 475,721
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,396,335
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,227
Newly confirmed cases: 77
Total confirmed cases: 496,160
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 25
Total registered recovery: 475,374
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,395,115
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,960
Newly confirmed cases: 118
Total confirmed cases: 496,083
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 26
Total registered recovery: 475,049
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,393,888
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,854
Newly confirmed cases: 218
Total confirmed cases: 495,965
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 49
Total registered recovery: 474,723
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,391,928
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,382
Newly confirmed cases: 159
Total confirmed cases: 495,747
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 23
Total registered recovery: 474,474
New deaths :0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,389,074
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ministry of Health did not released update for December 14, 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,344
Newly confirmed cases: 136
Total confirmed cases: 495,420
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 35
Total registered recovery:474,107
New deaths:0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far:5,384,506
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 968
Newly confirmed cases: 43
Total confirmed cases: 495,284
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 36
Total registered recovery:473,784
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,382,162
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 952
Newly confirmed cases: 45
Total confirmed cases: 495,241
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery:472,647
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,381,194
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,446
Newly confirmed cases: 91
Total confirmed cases: 495,196
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery:472,644
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,380,242
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 09, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,814
Newly confirmed cases: 84
Total confirmed cases: 495,105
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 51
Total registered recovery:472,639
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,378,796
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 08, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,210
Newly confirmed cases: 95
Total confirmed cases:495,021
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 39
Total registered recovery: 472,588
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,376,982
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 07, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,189
Newly confirmed cases: 69
Total confirmed cases: 449,296
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,549
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,374,772
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 06, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,728
Newly confirmed cases: 71
Total confirmed cases: 494,857
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 25
Total registered recovery: 472,547
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far:5,372,583
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 05, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,267
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 494,786
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 472,522
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,370,855
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 04, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 861
Newly confirmed cases: 34
Total confirmed cases: 494,760
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 31
Total registered recovery: 472,516
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,369,588
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 03, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,573
Newly confirmed cases: 39
Total confirmed cases: 494,726
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 18
Total registered recovery: 472,485
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,368,727
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in Marc
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 02, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,728
Newly confirmed cases: 42
Total confirmed cases: 494,687
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 472,467
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,367,154
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in Marc
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 01, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,179
Newly confirmed cases: 67
Total confirmed cases: 494,645
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 472,452
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,365,426
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in Marc
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,265
Newly confirmed cases: 47
Total confirmed cases: 494,578
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery:472,443
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,363,247
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,248
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 494,531
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 71
Total registered recovery:7,572
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,360,982
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,116
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 494,520
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 49
Total registered recovery: 472,370
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,359,734
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,801
Newly confirmed cases: 35
Total confirmed cases: 494,497
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 44
Total registered recovery: 472,321
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,358,618
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 781
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 494,462
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 3
New cases of recovery: 24
Total registered recovery: 472,277
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,356,817
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,620
Newly confirmed cases: 22
Total confirmed cases: 494,450
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 3
New cases of recovery: 11
Total registered recovery: 472,253
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,356,036
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,647
Newly confirmed cases: 56
Total confirmed cases: 494,428
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 472,242
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,354,416
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,216
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 494,372
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 13
Total registered recovery: 472,237
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,352,769
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,942
Newly confirmed cases: 22
Total confirmed cases: 494,349
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 472,224
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,351,553
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,161
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 494,327
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 472,219
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,349,611
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,058
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 494,314
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 472,213
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,348,450
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,191
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 494,300
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,209
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,347,392
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,190
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 494,285
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 472,207
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,346,201
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,295
Newly confirmed cases: 30
Total confirmed cases: 494,270
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 472,206
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,345,011
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,971
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 494,240
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 472,198
New deaths:0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,342,716
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,125
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 494,217
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 472,193
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,340,745
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,042
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 494,202
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,192
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,338,620
Vaccinated : 43,154, 529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 934
Newly confirmed cases: 5
Total confirmed cases: 494,185
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 19
Total registered recovery: 472,190
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,337,578
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,578
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 494,180
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 472,171
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,336,644
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,115
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 494,166
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 472,170
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,335,066
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,984
Newly confirmed cases: 22
Total confirmed cases: 494,141
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 472,162
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,332,951
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,100
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 494,119
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 472,157
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,330,967
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,620
Newly confirmed cases: 20
Total confirmed cases: 494,106
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,157
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 472,157
The total number of people tested so far: 5,328,867
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,266
Newly confirmed cases: 44
Total confirmed cases: 494,086
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 472,155
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,327,247
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,101
Newly confirmed cases: 3
Total confirmed cases: 494,042
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 472,146
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,325,981
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 31, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,375
Newly confirmed cases: 20
Total confirmed cases: 493,960
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 10
Total registered recovery: 472,098
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,315,143
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 871
Newly confirmed cases: 1
Total confirmed cases: 493,940
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,088
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,313,768
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,814
Newly confirmed cases: 2
Total confirmed cases: 493,939
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 472,086
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,312,897
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,166
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 493,937
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 472,081
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: i5,311,083
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,959
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 493,912
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery : 0
Total registered recovery: 472,077
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,308,917
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,059
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 493,905
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery : 15
Total registered recovery: 472,077
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5306,958
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,743
Newly confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 493,894
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 472,062
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,304,899
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,550
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 493,885
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 472,061
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,303,156
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,042
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 493,875
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 14
Total registered recovery: 472,057
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,301,606
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,471
Newly confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 493,864
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,043
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,300,564
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,209
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 493,855
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,041
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,299,093
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,203
Newly confirmed cases: 19
Total confirmed cases: 493,837
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 472,039
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,296,884
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
__
To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well.