Ethiopia reported 7 new coronavirus cases on Thursday

1,959 suspected coronavirus cases tested across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours but only 7 were confirmed to be positive for the disease
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,959
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 493,912
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery : 0
Total registered recovery: 472,077
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,308,917
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
For Coronavirus updates in the past few weeks , see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,059
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 493,905
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery : 15
Total registered recovery: 472,077
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5306,958
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,743
Newly confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 493,894
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 472,062
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,304,899
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,550
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 493,885
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 472,061
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,303,156
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,042
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 493,875
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 14
Total registered recovery: 472,057
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,301,606
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,471
Newly confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 493,864
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,043
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,300,564
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,209
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 493,855
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,041
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,299,093
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,203
Newly confirmed cases: 19
Total confirmed cases: 493,837
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 472,039
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,296,884
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,834
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 493,818
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 472,039
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,294,681
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,184
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases:493,803
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 472,030
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,292,847
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 17, 2022
The Ministry of Health did not share a coronavirus update on Monday October 17,2022 – not provided on the Ministry website or social media page
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 932
Newly confirmed cases: 2
Total confirmed cases:493,783
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 3
Total registered recovery: 472,025
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,289,299
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,014
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 493,781
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,022
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,288,367
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,696
Newly confirmed cases: 29
Total confirmed cases:493,767
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery:8
Total registered recovery: 472,020
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,286,353
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,604
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases:493,738
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery:7
Total registered recovery: 472,012
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,284,657
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,197
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases:493,723
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 472,005
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,282,053
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,130
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 493,708
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 472,005
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,279,856
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,467
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 493,698
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 472,005
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,277,726
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 834
Newly confirmed cases: 2
Total confirmed cases: 493,684
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 3
Total registered recovery: 471,997
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far:5,276,259
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,263
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 493,682
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 471,994
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,275,425
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,167
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 493,671
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 471,992
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,273,162
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,211
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 493,654
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 471,980
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,270,995
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,925
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 493,640
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 471,976
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,268,784
Vaccinated : 43,15,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,783
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 493,627
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 16
Total registered recovery: 471,963
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,266,859
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,602
Newly confirmed cases: 28
Total confirmed cases: 493,616
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 471,948
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,265,076
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,317
Newly confirmed cases: 1
Total confirmed cases: 493,588
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 471,939
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,263,474
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,458
Newly confirmed cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 493,587
Active cases: not provided (for three days in a row)
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 471,930
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,262,157
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,892
Newly confirmed cases: 16
Total confirmed cases: 493,579
Active cases: not provided (for two days in a row)
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 471,922
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,260,699
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,051
Newly confirmed cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 493,563
Active cases: not provided
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 471,918
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,258,807
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,212
Newly confirmed cases: 21
Total confirmed cases: 493,555
Active cases: 14,071
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 1
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 471,910
The total number of people tested so far: 5,256,756
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,287
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 493,534
Active cases: 14,051
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 7
Total registered recovery: 471,909
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,254,544
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,487
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 493,528
Active cases: 14,052
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 18
Total registered recovery: 471,902
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,253,257
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,564
Newly confirmed cases: 5
Total confirmed cases: 493,510
Active cases: 14,052
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 471,884
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,251,770
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,915
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 493,505
Active cases: 14,052
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 471,879
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,250,206
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,968
Newly confirmed cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 493,498
Active cases: 14,057
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 471,867
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,248,291
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,248
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 493,490
Active cases: 14,049
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 471,867
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,246,323
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,381
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 493,478
Active cases: 14,041
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 471,863
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,244,075
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,910
Newly confirmed cases: 5
Total confirmed cases: 493,461
Active cases: 14,036
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 18
Total registered recovery: 471,851
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,241,694
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,030
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 493,456
Active cases: 14,049
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 20
Total registered recovery: 471,833
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,239,784
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,020
Newly confirmed cases: 1
Total confirmed cases: 493,430
Active cases: 14,043
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 471,813
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,237,754
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,949
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 493,429
Active cases: 14,048
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 471,807
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,236,734
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,147
Newly confirmed cases: 20
Total confirmed cases: 493,423
Active cases: 14,042
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 18
Total registered recovery: 471,807
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,234,785
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,906
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 493,403
Active cases: 14,040
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 471,789
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,232,638
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,892
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 493,385
Active cases: 14,028
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 471,783
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,230,732
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,141
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 493,367
Active cases: 14,019
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 21
Total registered recovery: 471,774
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,228,840
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,027
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 493,353
Active cases: 14,026
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 24
Total registered recovery: 471,753
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far:7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,226,699
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 779
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 493,346
Active cases: 14,043
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 13
Total registered recovery: 471,729
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,225,672
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,422
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 493,340
Active cases: 14,050
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 471,716
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,224,893
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,921
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 493,333
Active cases: 14,044
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 21
Total registered recovery: 471,715
New deaths: 7,572
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,223,471
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,941
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 493,316
Active cases: 14,048
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 11
Total registered recovery: 471,694
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,221,550
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,273
Newly confirmed cases: 27
Total confirmed cases: 493,305
Active cases: 14,048
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 471,683
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,219,609
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,376
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 493,278
Active cases: 14,029
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 471,675
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,217,336
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,925
Newly confirmed cases: 35
Total confirmed cases: 493,272
Active cases: 17,032
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 9
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 471,666
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,214,960
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 909
Newly confirmed cases: 3
Total confirmed cases: 493,237
Active cases: 13,999
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:8
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 471,664
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,213,035
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,082
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 493,234
Active cases: 14,002
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 7
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 7,572
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,212,126
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,382
Newly confirmed cases: 27
Total confirmed cases: 493,224
Active cases: 13,992
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 7
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 471,658
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,210,044
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,261
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 493,197
Active cases: 13,965
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 7
New cases of recovery: 17
Total registered recovery: 471,658
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,207,662
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
