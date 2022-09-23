Ethiopia : 14,057 active coronavirus cases across the country

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates that there are 14,057 active coronavirus cases across Ethiopia
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,968
Newly confirmed cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 493,498
Active cases: 14,057
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 471,867
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,248,291
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,248
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 493,490
Active cases: 14,049
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 471,867
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,246,323
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,381
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 493,478
Active cases: 14,041
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 471,863
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,244,075
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,910
Newly confirmed cases: 5
Total confirmed cases: 493,461
Active cases: 14,036
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 18
Total registered recovery: 471,851
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,241,694
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,030
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 493,456
Active cases: 14,049
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 20
Total registered recovery: 471,833
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,239,784
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,020
Newly confirmed cases: 1
Total confirmed cases: 493,430
Active cases: 14,043
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 471,813
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,237,754
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,949
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 493,429
Active cases: 14,048
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 471,807
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,236,734
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,147
Newly confirmed cases: 20
Total confirmed cases: 493,423
Active cases: 14,042
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 18
Total registered recovery: 471,807
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,234,785
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,906
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 493,403
Active cases: 14,040
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 471,789
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,232,638
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,892
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 493,385
Active cases: 14,028
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 471,783
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,230,732
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,141
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 493,367
Active cases: 14,019
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 21
Total registered recovery: 471,774
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,228,840
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,027
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 493,353
Active cases: 14,026
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 24
Total registered recovery: 471,753
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far:7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,226,699
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 779
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 493,346
Active cases: 14,043
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 13
Total registered recovery: 471,729
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,225,672
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,422
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 493,340
Active cases: 14,050
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 471,716
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,224,893
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,921
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 493,333
Active cases: 14,044
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 21
Total registered recovery: 471,715
New deaths: 7,572
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,223,471
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,941
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 493,316
Active cases: 14,048
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 11
Total registered recovery: 471,694
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,221,550
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,273
Newly confirmed cases: 27
Total confirmed cases: 493,305
Active cases: 14,048
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 471,683
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,219,609
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,376
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 493,278
Active cases: 14,029
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 471,675
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,217,336
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,925
Newly confirmed cases: 35
Total confirmed cases: 493,272
Active cases: 17,032
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 9
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 471,666
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,214,960
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 909
Newly confirmed cases: 3
Total confirmed cases: 493,237
Active cases: 13,999
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:8
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 471,664
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,213,035
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,082
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 493,234
Active cases: 14,002
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 7
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 7,572
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,212,126
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,382
Newly confirmed cases: 27
Total confirmed cases: 493,224
Active cases: 13,992
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 7
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 471,658
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,210,044
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,261
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 493,197
Active cases: 13,965
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 7
New cases of recovery: 17
Total registered recovery: 471,658
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,207,662
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 31, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,461
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 493,190
Active cases: 13,975
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 7
New cases of recovery: 21
Total registered recovery: 471,641
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,205,401
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,468
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 493,180
Active cases: 13,986
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 73
Total registered recovery: 493,180 (* possible error from the ministry of health number should read 471,474)
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,202,940
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,688
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 493,167
Active cases: 14,047
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 471,547
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far: 5,200,472
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,405
Newly confirmed cases: 2
Total confirmed cases: 493,144
Active cases: 14,039
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 471,532
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far: 5,198,784
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,072
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 493,142
Active cases: 14,049
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 10
Total registered recovery: 471,520
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far: 5,197,379
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,662
Newly confirmed cases: 43
Total confirmed cases: 493,132
Active cases: 14,049
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 471,510
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far: 5,195,307
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,682
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 493,089
Active cases: 14,018
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 10
Total registered recovery: 471,498
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far: 5,192,645
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,176
Newly confirmed cases: 44
Total confirmed cases: 493,076
Active cases: 14,015
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 67
Total registered recovery: 471,488
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far:5,190,963
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,464
Newly confirmed cases: 22
Total confirmed cases: 493,032
Active cases: 14,038
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery: 117
Total registered recovery: 471,421
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far: 5,188,787
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,829
Newly confirmed cases: 42
Total confirmed cases: 493,010
Active cases: 14,133
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery: 11
Total registered recovery: 471,304
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far: 5,186,323
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,179
Newly confirmed cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 492,968
Active cases: 14,102
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 471,293
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far: 5,184,494
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,834
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 492,960
Active cases: 14,102
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery: 17
Total registered recovery: 471,285
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far: 5,183,315
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,255
Newly confirmed cases: 41
Total confirmed cases: 492,935
Active cases: 14,094
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery: 31
Total registered recovery: 471,268
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far: 5,181,481
Vaccinated :43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 202
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,038
Newly confirmed cases: 20
Total confirmed cases: 492,894
Active cases: 14,084
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12
New cases of recovery: 136
Total registered recovery: 471,237
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far: 5,179,226
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 202
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,855
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 492,874
Active cases: 14,200
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12
New cases of recovery: 22
Total registered recovery: 471,101
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far: 5,177,188
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,329
Newly confirmed cases: 32
Total confirmed cases: 492,848
Active cases: 14,196
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 44
Total registered recovery: 471,079
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far: 5,175,333
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,036
Newly confirmed cases: 63
Total confirmed cases: 492,816
Active cases: 14,208
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 19
Total registered recovery: 471,035
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far: 5,173,004
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,554
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 492,753
Active cases: 14,164
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 18
Total registered recovery: 471,016
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,571
The total number of people tested so far: 5,170,968
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,841
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 490,738
Active cases: 14,169
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 81
Total registered recovery: 470,998
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,169,414
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,002
Newly confirmed cases: 46
Total confirmed cases: 492,713
Active cases: 14,225
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery: 22
Total registered recovery: 470,917
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,167,573
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,275
Newly confirmed cases: 36
Total confirmed cases: 492,667
Active cases: 14,201
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery:26
Total registered recovery: 470,895
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,165,571
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,434
Newly confirmed cases: 41
Total confirmed cases: 492,631
Active cases: 14,191
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41
New cases of recovery: 20
Total registered recovery: 470,869
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,163,296
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,432
Newly confirmed cases: 41
Total confirmed cases: 492,590
Active cases: 14,170
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 21
New cases of recovery: 185
Total registered recovery: 470,849
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,160,862
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,793
Newly confirmed cases: 58
Total confirmed cases: 492,549
Active cases: 14,314
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20
New cases of recovery: 31
Total registered recovery: 470,664
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7, 569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,158,430
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,745
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 492,491
Active cases: 14,287
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20
New cases of recovery: 24
Total registered recovery: 470,633
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,156,637
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,564
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 492,476
Active cases: 14,296
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20
New cases of recovery: 25
Total registered recovery: 470,609
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,155,162
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2.220
Newly confirmed cases: 49
Total confirmed cases: 492,461
Active cases: 14,306
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 21
New cases of recovery: 144
Total registered recovery: 470,584
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,153,598
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,208
Newly confirmed cases: 37
Total confirmed cases:492,412
Active cases: 14,401
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20
New cases of recovery: 13
Total registered recovery: 470,440
New deaths:1
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,151,378
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,583
Newly confirmed cases: 59
Total confirmed cases: 492,375
Active cases: 14,378
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20
New cases of recovery: 639
Total registered recovery: 470,427
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,568
The total number of people tested so far: 5,149,170
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,801
Newly confirmed cases: 38
Total confirmed cases: 492,316
Active cases: 14,958
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 22
New cases of recovery: 73
Total registered recovery: 469,788
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,568
The total number of people tested so far: 5,146,587
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,855
Newly confirmed cases: 41
Total confirmed cases: 492,278
Active cases: 14,993
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 24
New cases of recovery: 19
Total registered recovery: 469,715
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,568
The total number of people tested so far: 5,143,786
Vaccinated : 43,122,195
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
