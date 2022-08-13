Ethiopia reported 25 new coronavirus on Saturday

25 new coronavirus cases reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,841
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 490,738
Active cases: 14,169
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 81
Total registered recovery: 470,998
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,169,414
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,002
Newly confirmed cases: 46
Total confirmed cases: 492,713
Active cases: 14,225
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery: 22
Total registered recovery: 470,917
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,167,573
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,275
Newly confirmed cases: 36
Total confirmed cases: 492,667
Active cases: 14,201
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery:26
Total registered recovery: 470,895
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,165,571
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,434
Newly confirmed cases: 41
Total confirmed cases: 492,631
Active cases: 14,191
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41
New cases of recovery: 20
Total registered recovery: 470,869
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,163,296
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,432
Newly confirmed cases: 41
Total confirmed cases: 492,590
Active cases: 14,170
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 21
New cases of recovery: 185
Total registered recovery: 470,849
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,160,862
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,793
Newly confirmed cases: 58
Total confirmed cases: 492,549
Active cases: 14,314
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20
New cases of recovery: 31
Total registered recovery: 470,664
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7, 569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,158,430
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,745
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 492,491
Active cases: 14,287
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20
New cases of recovery: 24
Total registered recovery: 470,633
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,156,637
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,564
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 492,476
Active cases: 14,296
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20
New cases of recovery: 25
Total registered recovery: 470,609
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,155,162
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2.220
Newly confirmed cases: 49
Total confirmed cases: 492,461
Active cases: 14,306
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 21
New cases of recovery: 144
Total registered recovery: 470,584
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,153,598
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,208
Newly confirmed cases: 37
Total confirmed cases:492,412
Active cases: 14,401
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20
New cases of recovery: 13
Total registered recovery: 470,440
New deaths:1
Total reported death so far: 7,569
The total number of people tested so far: 5,151,378
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,583
Newly confirmed cases: 59
Total confirmed cases: 492,375
Active cases: 14,378
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 20
New cases of recovery: 639
Total registered recovery: 470,427
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,568
The total number of people tested so far: 5,149,170
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,801
Newly confirmed cases: 38
Total confirmed cases: 492,316
Active cases: 14,958
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 22
New cases of recovery: 73
Total registered recovery: 469,788
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,568
The total number of people tested so far: 5,146,587
Vaccinated : 43,125,065
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,855
Newly confirmed cases: 41
Total confirmed cases: 492,278
Active cases: 14,993
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 24
New cases of recovery: 19
Total registered recovery: 469,715
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,568
The total number of people tested so far: 5,143,786
Vaccinated : 43,122,195
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 31, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,884
Newly confirmed cases: 43
Total confirmed cases: 492,237
Active cases: 14,971
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 25
New cases of recovery: 125
Total registered recovery: 469,696
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,568
The total number of people tested so far: 5,141,931
Vaccinated : 43,122,195
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,830
Newly confirmed cases: 69
Total confirmed cases: 492,194
Active cases: 15,063
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 25
New cases of recovery: 41
Total registered recovery: 469,561
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,568
The total number of people tested so far: 5,140,047
Vaccinated : 43,122,195
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,863
Newly confirmed cases: 79
Total confirmed cases: 492,125
Active cases: 15,035
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 31
New cases of recovery: 554
Total registered recovery: 469,520
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,568
The total number of people tested so far: 5,137,217
Vaccinated : 43,122,195
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,041
Newly confirmed cases: 67
Total confirmed cases: 492,046
Active cases: 15,510
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 31
New cases of recovery: 43
Total registered recovery: 468,966
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far:7,568
The total number of people tested so far: 5,134,354
Vaccinated : 43,093,509
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,359
Newly confirmed cases: 62
Total confirmed cases: 491,979
Active cases: 15,486
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 33
New cases of recovery: 65
Total registered recovery: 468,923
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,568
The total number of people tested so far: 5,131,313
Vaccinated : 43,082,517
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,192
Newly confirmed cases: 83
Total confirmed cases: 491,917
Active cases: 15,489
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 34
New cases of recovery: 91
Total registered recovery: 468,858
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,568
The total number of people tested so far: 5,128,954
Vaccinated : 43,082,517
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,278
Newly confirmed cases: 75
Total confirmed cases: 491,834
Active cases: 15,498
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
New cases of recovery: 79
Total registered recovery: 468,767
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,567
The total number of people tested so far: 5,125,762
Vaccinated : 43,082,517
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,586
Newly confirmed cases: 30
Total confirmed cases: 491,759
Active cases: 15,503
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 37
New cases of recovery: 36
Total registered recovery: 468,688
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,566
The total number of people tested so far: 5,123,484
Vaccinated : 43,082,517
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,147
Newly confirmed cases: 87
Total confirmed cases: 491,729
Active cases: 15,509
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
New cases of recovery: 23
Total registered recovery:468,652
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,566
The total number of people tested so far: 5,121,898
Vaccinated : 43,058,549
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,970
Newly confirmed cases: 134
Total confirmed cases: 491,642
Active cases: 15,445
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40
New cases of recovery: 208
Total registered recovery: 468,629
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,566
The total number of people tested so far: 5,118,751
Vaccinated : 43,058,549
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,915
Newly confirmed cases: 99
Total confirmed cases: 491,508
Active cases: 15,521
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41
New cases of recovery: 29
Total registered recovery: 468,421
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,564
The total number of people tested so far: 5,115,781
Vaccinated : 43,058,549
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,144
Newly confirmed cases: 124
Total confirmed cases: 491,409
Active cases: 15,452
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40
New cases of recovery: 53
Total registered recovery: 468,392
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,563
The total number of people tested so far: 5,112,866
Vaccinated : 43,049,409
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,119
Newly confirmed cases: 113
Total confirmed cases: 491,285
Active cases: 15,381
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 43
New cases of recovery: 43
Total registered recovery: 468,339
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,563
The total number of people tested so far: 5,109,722
Vaccinated : 42,943,137
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,284
Newly confirmed cases: 86
Total confirmed cases: 491,172
Active cases: 15,312
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 42
New cases of recovery: 189
Total registered recovery: 468,296
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,562
The total number of people tested so far: 5,106,603
Vaccinated : 42,943,137
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,944
Newly confirmed cases: 55
Total confirmed cases: 491,086
Active cases: 15,416
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 468,107
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,561
The total number of people tested so far: 5,104,319
Vaccinated : 42,848,006
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,652
Newly confirmed cases: 106
Total confirmed cases: 491,031
Active cases: 15,394
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40
New cases of recovery: 84
Total registered recovery: 468,074
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,561
The total number of people tested so far: 5,102,375
Vaccinated : 42,848,006
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,739
Newly confirmed cases: 109
Total confirmed cases: 490,925
Active cases: 15,372
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 39
New cases of recovery: 38
Total registered recovery: 467,990
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,561
The total number of people tested so far: 5,099,723
Vaccinated : 42,848,006
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,991
Newly confirmed cases: 121
Total confirmed cases: 490,816
Active cases: 15,303
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41
New cases of recovery: 11
Total registered recovery: 467,952
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,559
The total number of people tested so far: 5,096,984
Vaccinated : 42,816,761
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,293
Newly confirmed cases: 138
Total confirmed cases: 467,941
Active cases: 15,193
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 42
New cases of recovery: 166
Total registered recovery: 467,941
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 7,559
The total number of people tested so far: 5,093,993
Vaccinated : 42,816,761
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,051
Newly confirmed cases: 71
Total confirmed cases: 490,557
Active cases: 15,228
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 52
New cases of recovery: 880
Total registered recovery: 467,775
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,552
The total number of people tested so far: 5,090,700
Vaccinated : 42,805,686
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,393
Newly confirmed cases: 116
Total confirmed cases: 490,486
Active cases: 16,037
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 53
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 466,895
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,552
The total number of people tested so far: 5,087,649
Vaccinated : 42,805,686
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,589
Newly confirmed cases: 74
Total confirmed cases: 490,370
Active cases: 15,925
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 50
New cases of recovery: 207
Total registered recovery: 466,891
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,552
The total number of people tested so far: 5,085,256
Vaccinated : 42,805,450
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,343
Newly confirmed cases: 114
Total confirmed cases: 490,296
Active cases: 16,059
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 45
New cases of recovery: 295
Total registered recovery: 466,684
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,551
The total number of people tested so far: 5,083,667
Vaccinated : 42,797,649
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,510
Newly confirmed cases: 151
Total confirmed cases: 490,182
Active cases: 16,241
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 44
New cases of recovery: 68
Total registered recovery: 466,389
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,50
The total number of people tested so far: 5,081,324
Vaccinated : 42,797,649
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,280
Newly confirmed cases: 185
Total confirmed cases: 490,031
Active cases: 16,159
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 48
New cases of recovery: 213
Total registered recovery: 466,321
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,549
The total number of people tested so far: 5,077,814
Vaccinated : 42,797,649
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,939
Newly confirmed cases: 190
Total confirmed cases: 489,846
Active cases: 16,188
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 48
New cases of recovery: 1,305
Total registered recovery: 466,108
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,548
The total number of people tested so far: 5,074,534
Vaccinated : 42,773,914
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,078
Newly confirmed cases: 154
Total confirmed cases: 489,656
Active cases: 17,307
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 51
New cases of recovery: 205
Total registered recovery: 464,803
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,544
The total number of people tested so far: 5,071,595
Vaccinated : 42,753,157
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,478
Newly confirmed cases: 161
Total confirmed cases: 489,502
Active cases: 17,360
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 54
New cases of recovery: 396
Total registered recovery: 464,598
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,542
The total number of people tested so far: 5,068,517
Vaccinated : 42,753,157
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,754
Newly confirmed cases: 86
Total confirmed cases: 489,341
Active cases: 17,596
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 56
New cases of recovery: 888
Total registered recovery: 464,202
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 7,541
The total number of people tested so far: 5,066,039
Vaccinated : 42,745,092
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,011
Newly confirmed cases: 250
Total confirmed cases: 489,255
Active cases: 18,401
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 64
New cases of recovery: 769
Total registered recovery: 463,314
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,538
The total number of people tested so far: 5,064,285
Vaccinated : 42,743,018
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
