33 coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Unit

The latest coronavirus update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 33 coronavirus patients are in the Intensive Care Unit and 62 new cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,359
Newly confirmed cases: 62
Total confirmed cases: 491,979
Active cases: 15,486
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 33
New cases of recovery: 65
Total registered recovery: 468,923
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,568
The total number of people tested so far: 5,131,313
Vaccinated : 43,082,517
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past few weeks ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,192
Newly confirmed cases: 83
Total confirmed cases: 491,917
Active cases: 15,489
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 34
New cases of recovery: 91
Total registered recovery: 468,858
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,568
The total number of people tested so far: 5,128,954
Vaccinated : 43,082,517
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,278
Newly confirmed cases: 75
Total confirmed cases: 491,834
Active cases: 15,498
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
New cases of recovery: 79
Total registered recovery: 468,767
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,567
The total number of people tested so far: 5,125,762
Vaccinated : 43,082,517
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,586
Newly confirmed cases: 30
Total confirmed cases: 491,759
Active cases: 15,503
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 37
New cases of recovery: 36
Total registered recovery: 468,688
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,566
The total number of people tested so far: 5,123,484
Vaccinated : 43,082,517
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,147
Newly confirmed cases: 87
Total confirmed cases: 491,729
Active cases: 15,509
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
New cases of recovery: 23
Total registered recovery:468,652
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,566
The total number of people tested so far: 5,121,898
Vaccinated : 43,058,549
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,970
Newly confirmed cases: 134
Total confirmed cases: 491,642
Active cases: 15,445
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40
New cases of recovery: 208
Total registered recovery: 468,629
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,566
The total number of people tested so far: 5,118,751
Vaccinated : 43,058,549
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,915
Newly confirmed cases: 99
Total confirmed cases: 491,508
Active cases: 15,521
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41
New cases of recovery: 29
Total registered recovery: 468,421
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,564
The total number of people tested so far: 5,115,781
Vaccinated : 43,058,549
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,144
Newly confirmed cases: 124
Total confirmed cases: 491,409
Active cases: 15,452
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40
New cases of recovery: 53
Total registered recovery: 468,392
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,563
The total number of people tested so far: 5,112,866
Vaccinated : 43,049,409
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,119
Newly confirmed cases: 113
Total confirmed cases: 491,285
Active cases: 15,381
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 43
New cases of recovery: 43
Total registered recovery: 468,339
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,563
The total number of people tested so far: 5,109,722
Vaccinated : 42,943,137
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,284
Newly confirmed cases: 86
Total confirmed cases: 491,172
Active cases: 15,312
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 42
New cases of recovery: 189
Total registered recovery: 468,296
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,562
The total number of people tested so far: 5,106,603
Vaccinated : 42,943,137
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,944
Newly confirmed cases: 55
Total confirmed cases: 491,086
Active cases: 15,416
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 468,107
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,561
The total number of people tested so far: 5,104,319
Vaccinated : 42,848,006
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,652
Newly confirmed cases: 106
Total confirmed cases: 491,031
Active cases: 15,394
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40
New cases of recovery: 84
Total registered recovery: 468,074
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,561
The total number of people tested so far: 5,102,375
Vaccinated : 42,848,006
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,739
Newly confirmed cases: 109
Total confirmed cases: 490,925
Active cases: 15,372
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 39
New cases of recovery: 38
Total registered recovery: 467,990
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,561
The total number of people tested so far: 5,099,723
Vaccinated : 42,848,006
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,991
Newly confirmed cases: 121
Total confirmed cases: 490,816
Active cases: 15,303
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41
New cases of recovery: 11
Total registered recovery: 467,952
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,559
The total number of people tested so far: 5,096,984
Vaccinated : 42,816,761
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,293
Newly confirmed cases: 138
Total confirmed cases: 467,941
Active cases: 15,193
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 42
New cases of recovery: 166
Total registered recovery: 467,941
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 7,559
The total number of people tested so far: 5,093,993
Vaccinated : 42,816,761
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,051
Newly confirmed cases: 71
Total confirmed cases: 490,557
Active cases: 15,228
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 52
New cases of recovery: 880
Total registered recovery: 467,775
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,552
The total number of people tested so far: 5,090,700
Vaccinated : 42,805,686
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,393
Newly confirmed cases: 116
Total confirmed cases: 490,486
Active cases: 16,037
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 53
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 466,895
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,552
The total number of people tested so far: 5,087,649
Vaccinated : 42,805,686
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,589
Newly confirmed cases: 74
Total confirmed cases: 490,370
Active cases: 15,925
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 50
New cases of recovery: 207
Total registered recovery: 466,891
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,552
The total number of people tested so far: 5,085,256
Vaccinated : 42,805,450
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,343
Newly confirmed cases: 114
Total confirmed cases: 490,296
Active cases: 16,059
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 45
New cases of recovery: 295
Total registered recovery: 466,684
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,551
The total number of people tested so far: 5,083,667
Vaccinated : 42,797,649
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,510
Newly confirmed cases: 151
Total confirmed cases: 490,182
Active cases: 16,241
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 44
New cases of recovery: 68
Total registered recovery: 466,389
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,50
The total number of people tested so far: 5,081,324
Vaccinated : 42,797,649
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,280
Newly confirmed cases: 185
Total confirmed cases: 490,031
Active cases: 16,159
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 48
New cases of recovery: 213
Total registered recovery: 466,321
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,549
The total number of people tested so far: 5,077,814
Vaccinated : 42,797,649
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,939
Newly confirmed cases: 190
Total confirmed cases: 489,846
Active cases: 16,188
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 48
New cases of recovery: 1,305
Total registered recovery: 466,108
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,548
The total number of people tested so far: 5,074,534
Vaccinated : 42,773,914
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,078
Newly confirmed cases: 154
Total confirmed cases: 489,656
Active cases: 17,307
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 51
New cases of recovery: 205
Total registered recovery: 464,803
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,544
The total number of people tested so far: 5,071,595
Vaccinated : 42,753,157
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,478
Newly confirmed cases: 161
Total confirmed cases: 489,502
Active cases: 17,360
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 54
New cases of recovery: 396
Total registered recovery: 464,598
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,542
The total number of people tested so far: 5,068,517
Vaccinated : 42,753,157
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,754
Newly confirmed cases: 86
Total confirmed cases: 489,341
Active cases: 17,596
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 56
New cases of recovery: 888
Total registered recovery: 464,202
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 7,541
The total number of people tested so far: 5,066,039
Vaccinated : 42,745,092
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,011
Newly confirmed cases: 250
Total confirmed cases: 489,255
Active cases: 18,401
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 64
New cases of recovery: 769
Total registered recovery: 463,314
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,538
The total number of people tested so far: 5,064,285
Vaccinated : 42,743,018
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, July 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,321
Newly confirmed cases: 281
Total confirmed cases: 489,005
Active cases: 18,921
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 74
New cases of recovery: 840
Total registered recovery: 462,545
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,537
The total number of people tested so far: 5,061,274
Vaccinated : 42,661,755
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,625
Newly confirmed cases: 292
Total confirmed cases: 488,724
Active cases: 19,481
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 57
New cases of recovery: 1,393
Total registered recovery: 461,705
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,536
The total number of people tested so far: 5,057,953
Vaccinated : 42,620,589
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,613
Newly confirmed cases: 325
Total confirmed cases: 488,433
Active cases: 20,583
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 48
New cases of recovery: 496
Total registered recovery: 460,312
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,536
The total number of people tested so far: 5,054,328
Vaccinated : 42,620,589
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,913
Newly confirmed cases: 425
Total confirmed cases: 488,108
Active cases: 20,755
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 102
New cases of recovery: 102
Total registered recovery: 459,816
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 7,535
The total number of people tested so far: 5,050,713
Vaccinated : 42,595,631
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,661
Newly confirmed cases: 253
Total confirmed cases: 487,683
Active cases: 20,435
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 46
New cases of recovery: 101
Total registered recovery: 459,714
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,532
The total number of people tested so far: 5,046,800
Vaccinated : 42,568,270
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,941
Newly confirmed cases: 213
Total confirmed cases: 487,430
Active cases: 20,285
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 75
New cases of recovery: 261
Total registered recovery: 261
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,530
The total number of people tested so far: 5,044,139
Vaccinated : 42,507,297
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,593
Newly confirmed cases: 386
Total confirmed cases: 487,217
Active cases: 20,333
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 75
New cases of recovery: 83
Total registered recovery: 459,352
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 7,530
The total number of people tested so far: 5,042,198
Vaccinated : 42,419,702
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,264
Newly confirmed cases: 458
Total confirmed cases: 486,831
Active cases: 20,033
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 61
New cases of recovery: 257
Total registered recovery: 459,269
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,527
The total number of people tested so far: 5,038,605
Vaccinated : 42,039,505
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,100
Newly confirmed cases: 599
Total confirmed cases: 486,373
Active cases: 19,833
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 61
New cases of recovery: 114
Total registered recovery: 459,012
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,526
The total number of people tested so far: 5,034,341
Vaccinated : 42,039,505
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,598
Newly confirmed cases: 727
Total confirmed cases: 485,774
Active cases: 19,348
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 59
New cases of recovery: 266
Total registered recovery: 458,898
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,526
The total number of people tested so far: 5,030,241
Vaccinated : 42,039,505
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,879
Newly confirmed cases: 511
Total confirmed cases: 485,047
Active cases: 18,888
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 59
New cases of recovery: 258
Total registered recovery: 458,632
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,525
The total number of people tested so far: 5,024,643
Vaccinated : 41,720,872
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,850
Newly confirmed cases: 398
Total confirmed cases: 484,536
Active cases: 18,636
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 39
New cases of recovery: 94
Total registered recovery: 458,374
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far:7,524
The total number of people tested so far: 5,020,764
Vaccinated : 41,720,872
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,910
Newly confirmed cases: 399
Total confirmed cases: 484,138
Active cases: 18,333
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 39
New cases of recovery: 399
Total registered recovery: 458,280
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,523
The total number of people tested so far: 5,017,914
Vaccinated : 40,553,906
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,055
Newly confirmed cases: 851
Total confirmed cases: 483,739
Active cases: 18,334
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 42
New cases of recovery: 398
Total registered recovery: 457,881
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,522
The total number of people tested so far: 5,015,004
Vaccinated : 38,930,828
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,687
Newly confirmed cases: 856
Total confirmed cases: 482,888
Active cases: 17,881
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41
New cases of recovery: 138
Total registered recovery: 457,483
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,522
The total number of people tested so far: 5,008,949
Vaccinated : 38,903,828
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,780
Newly confirmed cases: 807
Total confirmed cases: 482,032
Active cases: 17,167
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 38
New cases of recovery: 144
Total registered recovery: 457,345
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,518
The total number of people tested so far: 5,003,262
Vaccinated : 38,210,386
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,108
Newly confirmed cases: 775
Total confirmed cases: 481,225
Active cases: 16,504
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 36
New cases of recovery: 141
Total registered recovery: 457,201
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,518
The total number of people tested so far: 4,998,482
Vaccinated : 36,734,849
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,355
Newly confirmed cases: 966
Total confirmed cases: 480,450
Active cases: 15,871
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 33
New cases of recovery: 194
Total registered recovery: 457,060
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,517
The total number of people tested so far: 4,993,384
Vaccinated : 35,429,268
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,637
Newly confirmed cases: 521
Total confirmed cases: 479,484
Active cases: 15,099
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 35
New cases of recovery: 147
Total registered recovery: 456,866
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,517
The total number of people tested so far: 4,988,019
Vaccinated : 33,425,642
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,288
Newly confirmed cases: 419
Total confirmed cases: 478,963
Active cases: 14,726
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 22
New cases of recovery: 82
Total registered recovery: 456,719
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,516
The total number of people tested so far: 4,984,382
Vaccinated : 29,191,848
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,376
Newly confirmed cases: 802
Total confirmed cases: 478,544
Active cases: 14,389
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 23
New cases of recovery: 50
Total registered recovery: 456,637
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,516
The total number of people tested so far: 4,981,094
Vaccinated : 26,084,855
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,042
Newly confirmed cases: 736
Total confirmed cases: 477,742
Active cases: 13,637
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 22
New cases of recovery: 95
Total registered recovery: 456,587
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,516
The total number of people tested so far: 4,975,718
Vaccinated : 24,744,667
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,626
Newly confirmed cases: 608
Total confirmed cases: 477,006
Active cases: 12,996
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 22
New cases of recovery: 78
Total registered recovery: 456,492
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,516
The total number of people tested so far: 4,968,676
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,678
Newly confirmed cases: 634
Total confirmed cases: 476,398
Active cases: 12,466
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16
New cases of recovery: 40
Total registered recovery: 456,414
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,516
The total number of people tested so far: 4,963,050
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,062
Newly confirmed cases: 443
Total confirmed cases: 475,764
Active cases: 11,873
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery: 42
Total registered recovery: 456,374
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,515
The total number of people tested so far: 4,958,372
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,356
Newly confirmed cases: 309
Total confirmed cases: 475,321
Active cases: 11,472
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12
New cases of recovery: 151
Total registered recovery: 456,332
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,515
The total number of people tested so far: 4,954,310
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,135
Newly confirmed cases: 297
Total confirmed cases: 475,012
Active cases: 11,314
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery: 32
Total registered recovery: 456,181
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,515
The total number of people tested so far: 4,950,954
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,716
Newly confirmed cases: 736
Total confirmed cases: 474,715
Active cases: 11,049
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 14
New cases of recovery: 53
Total registered recovery: 456,149
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,515
The total number of people tested so far: 4,947,819
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,309
Newly confirmed cases: 344
Total confirmed cases:473,979
Active cases: 10,367
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 37
Total registered recovery: 456,096
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,514
The total number of people tested so far: 4,941,103
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,126
Newly confirmed cases: 447
Total confirmed cases: 473, 635
Active cases: 10,060
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12
New cases of recovery: 65
Total registered recovery: 456,059
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,514
The total number of people tested so far: 4,936,794
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,585
Newly confirmed cases: 445
Total confirmed cases: 473,188
Active cases: 9,679
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 455,994
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,513
The total number of people tested so far: 4,929,668
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 31, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,666
Newly confirmed cases: 296
Total confirmed cases: 472,743
Active cases: 9,238
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12
New cases of recovery: 24
Total registered recovery: 455,990
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,513
The total number of people tested so far: 4,920,083
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,672
Newly confirmed cases: 101
Total confirmed cases: 472,447
Active cases: 8,966
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12
New cases of recovery: 20
Total registered recovery: 455,966
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,513
The total number of people tested so far: 4,913, 417
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,303
Newly confirmed cases: 114
Total confirmed cases: 472,346
Active cases: 8,885
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12
New cases of recovery: 11
Total registered recovery: 455,946
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,513
The total number of people tested so far: 4,909,745
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,628
Newly confirmed cases: 184
Total confirmed cases: 472,232
Active cases: 8,782
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 80
Total registered recovery: 455,935
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,513
The total number of people tested so far: 4,904,442
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com