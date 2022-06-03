Ethiopia continues to see a high number of daily coronavirus cases

For over a week now, Ethiopia is reporting high number of daily coronavirus cases. The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 344 new cases reported over the past 24 hours
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,309
Newly confirmed cases: 344
Total confirmed cases:473,979
Active cases: 10,367
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 15
New cases of recovery: 37
Total registered recovery: 456,096
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,514
The total number of people tested so far: 4,941,103
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past few weeks ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,126
Newly confirmed cases: 447
Total confirmed cases: 473, 635
Active cases: 10,060
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12
New cases of recovery: 65
Total registered recovery: 456,059
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,514
The total number of people tested so far: 4,936,794
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, June 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,585
Newly confirmed cases: 445
Total confirmed cases: 473,188
Active cases: 9,679
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 455,994
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,513
The total number of people tested so far: 4,929,668
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 31, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,666
Newly confirmed cases: 296
Total confirmed cases: 472,743
Active cases: 9,238
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12
New cases of recovery: 24
Total registered recovery: 455,990
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,513
The total number of people tested so far: 4,920,083
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,672
Newly confirmed cases: 101
Total confirmed cases: 472,447
Active cases: 8,966
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12
New cases of recovery: 20
Total registered recovery: 455,966
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,513
The total number of people tested so far: 4,913, 417
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,303
Newly confirmed cases: 114
Total confirmed cases: 472,346
Active cases: 8,885
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12
New cases of recovery: 11
Total registered recovery: 455,946
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,513
The total number of people tested so far: 4,909,745
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,628
Newly confirmed cases: 184
Total confirmed cases: 472,232
Active cases: 8,782
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 80
Total registered recovery: 455,935
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,513
The total number of people tested so far: 4,904,442
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,934
Newly confirmed cases: 169
Total confirmed cases: 472,048
Active cases: 8,678
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 10
Total registered recovery: 455,855
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,513
The total number of people tested so far: 4,897,814
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,431
Newly confirmed cases: 201
Total confirmed cases: 471,879
Active cases: 8,516
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 13
New cases of recovery: 13
Total registered recovery: 455,845
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,513
The total number of people tested so far: 4,890,880
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,545
Newly confirmed cases: 151
Total confirmed cases: 471,678
Active cases: 8,331
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 12
New cases of recovery: 13
Total registered recovery: 455,832
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,513
The total number of people tested so far: 4,882,449
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,289
Newly confirmed cases: 104
Total confirmed cases: 471,527
Active cases: 8,194
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 10
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 455,819
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,512
The total number of people tested so far: 4,876,904
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,832
Newly confirmed cases: 50
Total confirmed cases: 471,423
Active cases: 8,094
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 10
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 455,815
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,512
The total number of people tested so far: 4,871,615
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,352
Newly confirmed cases: 30
Total confirmed cases: 471,373
Active cases: 8,049
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 455,810
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,512
The total number of people tested so far: 4,867,783
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,444
Newly confirmed cases: 116
Total confirmed cases: 471,343
Active cases: 8,019
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 455,810
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,512
The total number of people tested so far: 4,865,431
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,597
Newly confirmed cases: 82
Total confirmed cases: 471,227
Active cases: 7,903
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 455,810
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,512
The total number of people tested so far: 4,859,987
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,551
Newly confirmed cases: 56
Total confirmed cases: 471,145
Active cases: 7,822
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 455,809
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 1
The total number of people tested so far: 4,855,390
Vaccinated : 29,449,341
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,118
Newly confirmed cases: 49
Total confirmed cases: 471,089
Active cases: 7,767
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 455,808
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,512
The total number of people tested so far: 455,808
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,954
Newly confirmed cases: 49
Total confirmed cases: 471,040
Active cases: 7,720
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 48
Total registered recovery: 455,806
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,512
The total number of people tested so far: 4,846,721
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,785
Newly confirmed cases: 42
Total confirmed cases: 470,991
Active cases: 7,719
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 455,758
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,512
The total number of people tested so far: 4,841,767
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,618
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 470,949
Active cases: 7,680
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 455,757
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,838,982
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, May 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:3,695
Newly confirmed cases: 38
Total confirmed cases: 470,937
Active cases: 7,668
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 455,757
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,510
The total number of people tested so far: 4,836,364
Vaccinated : 24,534,697
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
Telegram Channel : t.me/borkena
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com