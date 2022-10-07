Ethiopia reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Friday

The latest coronavirus update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 17 new cases had been reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 7, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,167

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 17

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,671

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 12

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,992

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,273,162

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,135,298

For Coronavirus updates in the past few weeks ,see below

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 6, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,211

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 14

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,654

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 4

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,980

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,270,995

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,135,298

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 5, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,925

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 13

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,640

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 12

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,976

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,268,784

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,15,298

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 4, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,783

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 11

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,627

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 16

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,963

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,266,859

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,135,298

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 3, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,602

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 28

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,616

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 9

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,948

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,265,076

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,135,298

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 2, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,317

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 1

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,588

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 9

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,939

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,263,474

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,135,298

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 1, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,458

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 8

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,587

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: not provided (for three days in a row)

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 8

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,930

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,262,157

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,135,298

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 30, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,892

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 16

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,579

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: not provided (for two days in a row)

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 4

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,922

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,260,699

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,135,298

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 29, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,051

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 8

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,563

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: not provided

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 8

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,918

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,258,807

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 28, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,212

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 21

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,555

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,071

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 0

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 1

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 471,910

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,256,756

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 27, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,287

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 6

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,534

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,051

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 7

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,909

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,254,544

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 26, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,487

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 18

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,528

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,052

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 18

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,902

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,253,257

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 25, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,564

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 5

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,510

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,052

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 5

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,884

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,251,770

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 24, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,915

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 7

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,505

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,052

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 12

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,879

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,250,206

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 23, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,968

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 8

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,498

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,057

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 0

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,867

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,248,291

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 22, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,248

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 12

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,490

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,049

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 4

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,867

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,246,323

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 21, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,381

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 17

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,478

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,041

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 12

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,863

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,244,075

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 20, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,910

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 5

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,461

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,036

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 18

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,851

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,241,694

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 19, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,030

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 26

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,456

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,049

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 20

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,833

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,239,784

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 18, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,020

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 1

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,430

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,043

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 6

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,813

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,237,754

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 17, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,949

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 6

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,429

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,048

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 0

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,807

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,236,734

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 16, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,147

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 20

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,423

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,042

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 18

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,807

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,234,785

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 15, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,906

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 18

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,403

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,040

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 6

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,789

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,232,638

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 14, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,892

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 18

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,385

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,028

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 9

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,783

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,230,732

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 13, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,141

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 14

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,367

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,019

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 4

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 21

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,774

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,228,840

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 12, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,027

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 7

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,353

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,026

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 4

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 24

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,753

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,226,699

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 11, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 779

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 6

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,346

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,043

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 4

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 13

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,729

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,225,672

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 10, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,422

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 7

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,340

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,050

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 4

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 1

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,716

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,224,893

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 9, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,921

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 17

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,333

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,044

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 4

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 21

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,715

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 7,572

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,223,471

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 8, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,941

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 11

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,316

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,048

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 4

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 11

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,694

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,221,550

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 7, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,273

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 27

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,305

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,048

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 8

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 8

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,683

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,219,609

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 6, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,376

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 6

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,278

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,029

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 8

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 9

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,675

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,217,336

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 5, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,925

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 35

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,272

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 17,032

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 9

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 2

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,666

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,214,960

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 4, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 909

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 3

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,237

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 13,999

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌8

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 6

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,664

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,213,035

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 3, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,082

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 10

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,234

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,002

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 7

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 0

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 7,572

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,212,126

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 2, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,382

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 27

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,224

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 13,992

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 7

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 0

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,658

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,210,044

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 1, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,261

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 7

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,197

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 13,965

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 7

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 17

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,658

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,207,662

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 31, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,461

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 10

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,190

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 13,975

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 7

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 21

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,641

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,205,401

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 30, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,468

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 13

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,180

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 13,986

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 13

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 73

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 493,180 (* possible error from the ministry of health number should read 471,474)

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 1

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,202,940

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 29, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,688

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 23

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,167

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,047

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 13

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 15

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,547

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,200,472

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 28, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,405

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 2

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,144

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,039

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 13

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 12

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,532

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,198,784

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 27, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,072

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 10

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,142

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,049

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 13

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 10

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,520

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,197,379

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 26, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,662

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 43

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,132

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,049

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 13

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 12

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,510

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,195,307

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 25, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,682

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 13

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,089

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,018

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 13

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 10

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,498

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,192,645

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 24, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,176

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 44

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,076

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,015

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 13

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 67

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,488

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:5,190,963

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 23, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,464

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 22

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,032

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,038

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 14

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 117

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,421

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,188,787

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 22, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,829

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 42

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 493,010

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,133

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 14

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 11

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,304

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,186,323

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 21, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,179

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 8

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,968

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,102

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 14

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 8

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,293

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,184,494

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 20, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,834

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 25

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,960

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,102

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 14

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 17

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,285

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,183,315

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 19, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,255

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 41

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,935

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,094

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 14

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 31

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,268

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,181,481

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 18, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,038

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 20

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,894

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,084

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 12

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 136

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,237

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,179,226

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 17, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,855

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 26

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,874

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,200

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 12

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 22

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,101

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,177,188

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 16, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,329

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 32

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,848

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,196

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 13

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 44

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,079

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,175,333

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,131,421

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 15, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,036

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 63

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,816

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,208

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 13

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 19

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,035

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,173,004

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,125,065

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 14, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,554

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 15

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,753

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,164

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 13

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 18

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 471,016

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 2

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,571

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,170,968

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,125,065

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 13, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,841

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 25

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 490,738

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,169

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 13

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 81

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 470,998

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,569

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,169,414

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,125,065

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 12, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,002

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 46

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,713

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,225

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 14

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 22

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 470,917

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,569

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,167,573

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,125,065

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 11, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,275

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 36

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,667

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,201

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 14

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌26

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 470,895

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,569

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,165,571

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,125,065

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 10, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,434

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 41

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,631

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,191

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 41

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 20

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 470,869

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,569

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,163,296

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,125,065

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 9, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,432

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 41

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,590

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,170

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 21

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 185

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 470,849

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,569

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,160,862

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,125,065

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 8, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,793

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 58

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,549

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,314

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 20

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 31

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 470,664

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7, 569

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,158,430

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,125,065

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 7, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,745

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 15

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,491

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,287

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 20

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 24

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 470,633

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,569

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,156,637

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,125,065

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 6, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,564

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 15

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,476

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,296

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 20

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 25

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 470,609

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,569

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,155,162

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,125,065

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 5, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2.220

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 49

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,461

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,306

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 21

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 144

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 470,584

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,569

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,153,598

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,125,065

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 4, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,208

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 37

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌492,412

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,401

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 20

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 13

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 470,440

New‌ ‌deaths:‌1

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,569

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,151,378

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,125,065

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 3, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,583

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 59

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,375

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,378

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 20

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 639

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 470,427

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,568

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,149,170

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,125,065

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 2, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,801

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 38

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,316

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,958

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 22

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 73

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 469,788

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,568

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,146,587

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,125,065

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, August 1, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,855

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 41

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 492,278

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 14,993

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 24

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 19

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 469,715

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,568

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,143,786

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,122,195

