Ethiopia reported 67 Coronavirus cases on Thursday

67 new coronavirus cases reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 01, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,179
Newly confirmed cases: 67
Total confirmed cases: 494,645
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 472,452
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,365,426
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in Marc
For Coronavirus updates in the past few weeks , see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,265
Newly confirmed cases: 47
Total confirmed cases: 494,578
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery:472,443
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,363,247
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,248
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 494,531
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 71
Total registered recovery:7,572
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,360,982
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,116
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 494,520
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 49
Total registered recovery: 472,370
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,359,734
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,801
Newly confirmed cases: 35
Total confirmed cases: 494,497
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 44
Total registered recovery: 472,321
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,358,618
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 781
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 494,462
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 3
New cases of recovery: 24
Total registered recovery: 472,277
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,356,817
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,620
Newly confirmed cases: 22
Total confirmed cases: 494,450
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 3
New cases of recovery: 11
Total registered recovery: 472,253
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,356,036
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,647
Newly confirmed cases: 56
Total confirmed cases: 494,428
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 472,242
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,354,416
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,216
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 494,372
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 13
Total registered recovery: 472,237
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,352,769
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,942
Newly confirmed cases: 22
Total confirmed cases: 494,349
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 472,224
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,351,553
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,161
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 494,327
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 472,219
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,349,611
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,058
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 494,314
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 472,213
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,348,450
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,191
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 494,300
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,209
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,347,392
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,190
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 494,285
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 472,207
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,346,201
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,295
Newly confirmed cases: 30
Total confirmed cases: 494,270
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 472,206
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,345,011
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,971
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 494,240
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 472,198
New deaths:0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,342,716
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,125
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 494,217
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 472,193
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,340,745
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,042
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 494,202
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,192
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,338,620
Vaccinated : 43,154, 529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 934
Newly confirmed cases: 5
Total confirmed cases: 494,185
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 19
Total registered recovery: 472,190
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,337,578
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,578
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 494,180
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:0
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 472,171
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,336,644
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,115
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 494,166
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 472,170
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,335,066
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,984
Newly confirmed cases: 22
Total confirmed cases: 494,141
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 472,162
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,332,951
Vaccinated : 43,154,529
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,100
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 494,119
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 472,157
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,330,967
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,620
Newly confirmed cases: 20
Total confirmed cases: 494,106
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,157
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 472,157
The total number of people tested so far: 5,328,867
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,266
Newly confirmed cases: 44
Total confirmed cases: 494,086
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 472,155
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,327,247
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,101
Newly confirmed cases: 3
Total confirmed cases: 494,042
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 472,146
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,325,981
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 31, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,375
Newly confirmed cases: 20
Total confirmed cases: 493,960
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 10
Total registered recovery: 472,098
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,315,143
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 871
Newly confirmed cases: 1
Total confirmed cases: 493,940
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,088
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,313,768
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,814
Newly confirmed cases: 2
Total confirmed cases: 493,939
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 472,086
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,312,897
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,166
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 493,937
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 472,081
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: i5,311,083
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,959
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 493,912
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery : 0
Total registered recovery: 472,077
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,308,917
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,059
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 493,905
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery : 15
Total registered recovery: 472,077
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5306,958
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,743
Newly confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 493,894
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 472,062
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,304,899
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,550
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 493,885
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 472,061
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,303,156
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,042
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 493,875
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 14
Total registered recovery: 472,057
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,301,606
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,471
Newly confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 493,864
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,043
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,300,564
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,209
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 493,855
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,041
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,299,093
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,203
Newly confirmed cases: 19
Total confirmed cases: 493,837
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 472,039
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,296,884
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,834
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases: 493,818
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 472,039
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,294,681
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,184
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases:493,803
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 472,030
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,292,847
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 17, 2022
The Ministry of Health did not share a coronavirus update on Monday October 17,2022 – not provided on the Ministry website or social media page
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 932
Newly confirmed cases: 2
Total confirmed cases:493,783
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 3
Total registered recovery: 472,025
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,289,299
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,014
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 493,781
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 472,022
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,288,367
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,696
Newly confirmed cases: 29
Total confirmed cases:493,767
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery:8
Total registered recovery: 472,020
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,286,353
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,604
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases:493,738
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery:7
Total registered recovery: 472,012
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,284,657
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,197
Newly confirmed cases: 15
Total confirmed cases:493,723
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 472,005
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,282,053
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,130
Newly confirmed cases: 10
Total confirmed cases: 493,708
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 472,005
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,279,856
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,467
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 493,698
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 472,005
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,277,726
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 834
Newly confirmed cases: 2
Total confirmed cases: 493,684
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 3
Total registered recovery: 471,997
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far:5,276,259
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,263
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 493,682
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 2
Total registered recovery: 471,994
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,275,425
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,167
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 493,671
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 471,992
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,273,162
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,211
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 493,654
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 471,980
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,270,995
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,925
Newly confirmed cases: 13
Total confirmed cases: 493,640
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 471,976
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,268,784
Vaccinated : 43,15,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,783
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 493,627
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 16
Total registered recovery: 471,963
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,266,859
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,602
Newly confirmed cases: 28
Total confirmed cases: 493,616
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 471,948
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,265,076
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,317
Newly confirmed cases: 1
Total confirmed cases: 493,588
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 471,939
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,263,474
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,458
Newly confirmed cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 493,587
Active cases: not provided (for three days in a row)
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 471,930
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,262,157
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,892
Newly confirmed cases: 16
Total confirmed cases: 493,579
Active cases: not provided (for two days in a row)
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 471,922
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,260,699
Vaccinated : 43,135,298
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,051
Newly confirmed cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 493,563
Active cases: not provided
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 471,918
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,258,807
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,212
Newly confirmed cases: 21
Total confirmed cases: 493,555
Active cases: 14,071
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 1
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 471,910
The total number of people tested so far: 5,256,756
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,287
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 493,534
Active cases: 14,051
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 7
Total registered recovery: 471,909
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,254,544
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,487
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 493,528
Active cases: 14,052
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 18
Total registered recovery: 471,902
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,253,257
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,564
Newly confirmed cases: 5
Total confirmed cases: 493,510
Active cases: 14,052
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 5
Total registered recovery: 471,884
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,251,770
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,915
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 493,505
Active cases: 14,052
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 471,879
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,250,206
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,968
Newly confirmed cases: 8
Total confirmed cases: 493,498
Active cases: 14,057
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 471,867
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,248,291
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,248
Newly confirmed cases: 12
Total confirmed cases: 493,490
Active cases: 14,049
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 471,867
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,246,323
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,381
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 493,478
Active cases: 14,041
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 471,863
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,244,075
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,910
Newly confirmed cases: 5
Total confirmed cases: 493,461
Active cases: 14,036
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 18
Total registered recovery: 471,851
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,241,694
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,030
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 493,456
Active cases: 14,049
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 20
Total registered recovery: 471,833
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,239,784
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,020
Newly confirmed cases: 1
Total confirmed cases: 493,430
Active cases: 14,043
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 471,813
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,237,754
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 17, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,949
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 493,429
Active cases: 14,048
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 0
Total registered recovery: 471,807
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,236,734
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 16, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,147
Newly confirmed cases: 20
Total confirmed cases: 493,423
Active cases: 14,042
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 18
Total registered recovery: 471,807
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,234,785
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 15, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,906
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 493,403
Active cases: 14,040
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 6
Total registered recovery: 471,789
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,232,638
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 14, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,892
Newly confirmed cases: 18
Total confirmed cases: 493,385
Active cases: 14,028
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 9
Total registered recovery: 471,783
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,230,732
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 13, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,141
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 493,367
Active cases: 14,019
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 21
Total registered recovery: 471,774
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,228,840
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 12, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,027
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 493,353
Active cases: 14,026
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 24
Total registered recovery: 471,753
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far:7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,226,699
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 11, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 779
Newly confirmed cases: 6
Total confirmed cases: 493,346
Active cases: 14,043
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 13
Total registered recovery: 471,729
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,225,672
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 10, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,422
Newly confirmed cases: 7
Total confirmed cases: 493,340
Active cases: 14,050
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 1
Total registered recovery: 471,716
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,224,893
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 9, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,921
Newly confirmed cases: 17
Total confirmed cases: 493,333
Active cases: 14,044
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 21
Total registered recovery: 471,715
New deaths: 7,572
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,223,471
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 8, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,941
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 493,316
Active cases: 14,048
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 11
Total registered recovery: 471,694
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,221,550
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, September 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,273
Newly confirmed cases: 27
Total confirmed cases: 493,305
Active cases: 14,048
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 471,683
New deaths: 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,219,609
Vaccinated : 43,131,421
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2022
