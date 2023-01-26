Ethiopia reported 37 new coronavirus cases on Thursday

The Ministry of Health reported 37 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours across Ethiopia.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 26, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,839
Newly confirmed cases: 37
Total confirmed cases: 499,420
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 486,315
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,454,549
Vaccinated : 44,150,193
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past few weeks , see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 25, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,556
Newly confirmed cases: 29
Total confirmed cases: 499,383
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 119
Total registered recovery: 486,282
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,452,710
Vaccinated : 44,132,185
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 24, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,329
Newly confirmed cases: 25
Total confirmed cases: 499,354
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 50
Total registered recovery: 486,163
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,451,154
Vaccinated : 44,132,185
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 23, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 839
Newly confirmed cases: 23
Total confirmed cases: 499,329
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 37
Total registered recovery: 486,113
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,779,825
Vaccinated : 44,130,654
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 22, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 615
Newly confirmed cases: 11
Total confirmed cases: 499,306
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 39
Total registered recovery: 485,976
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,448,986
Vaccinated : 44,049,821
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 21, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 773
Newly confirmed cases: 14
Total confirmed cases: 499,295
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 61
Total registered recovery: 485,937
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,448,371
Vaccinated : 44,049,821
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 20, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,034
Newly confirmed cases: 26
Total confirmed cases: 499,281
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 21
Total registered recovery: 485,776
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,447,598
Vaccinated : 43,957,942
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 19, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 864
Newly confirmed cases: 27
Total confirmed cases: 499,255
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 22
Total registered recovery: 485,725
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,446,564
Vaccinated : 43,957,942
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 18, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,349
Newly confirmed cases: 28
Total confirmed cases: 499,228
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 38
Total registered recovery: 485,703
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,445,700
Vaccinated : 43,957,942
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 17, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,578
Newly confirmed cases: 55
Total confirmed cases: 499,200
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:3
New cases of recovery: 131
Total registered recovery: 485,564
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,444,351
Vaccinated : 43,957,942
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 16, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 866
Newly confirmed cases: 34
Total confirmed cases: 499,145
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:3
New cases of recovery: 20
Total registered recovery: 485,333
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,442,773
Vaccinated : 43,895,838
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 15, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 524
Newly confirmed cases: 29
Total confirmed cases: 499,111
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:3
New cases of recovery: 26
Total registered recovery: 485,313
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,441,907
Vaccinated : 43,895,838
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 14, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,401
Newly confirmed cases: 41
Total confirmed cases: 499,082
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:3
New cases of recovery: 53
Total registered recovery: 485,087
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,441,383
Vaccinated : 43,895,838
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 13, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,738
Newly confirmed cases: 64
Total confirmed cases: 499,041
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 3
New cases of recovery: 74
Total registered recovery: 484,834
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,439,982
Vaccinated : 43,814,552
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 12, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,709
Newly confirmed cases: 63
Total confirmed cases: 498,977
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 3
New cases of recovery: 47
Total registered recovery: 484,460
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,438,244
Vaccinated : 43,814,552
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 11, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,803
Newly confirmed cases: 82
Total confirmed cases: 498,914
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 359
Total registered recovery: 484,113
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,436,535
Vaccinated : 43,814,552
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 10, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,674
Newly confirmed cases: 99
Total confirmed cases: 498,832
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 108
Total registered recovery: 483,654
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,434,732
Vaccinated : 43,814,552
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 9, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,020
Newly confirmed cases: 64
Total confirmed cases: 498,733
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 124
Total registered recovery: 483,246
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,433,058
Vaccinated : 43,814,552
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 8, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 133
Newly confirmed cases: 9
Total confirmed cases: 498,669
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 16
Total registered recovery: 482,922
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,432,038
Vaccinated : 43,790,485
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 7, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 813
Newly confirmed cases: 30
Total confirmed cases: 498,660
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 45
Total registered recovery: 482,606
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far:5,431,905
Vaccinated : 43,790,485
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 6, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,951
Newly confirmed cases: 78
Total confirmed cases: 1
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 124
Total registered recovery: 482,261
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,431,092
Vaccinated : 43,790,485
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 5, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,898
Newly confirmed cases: 100
Total confirmed cases: 498,552
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 101
Total registered recovery: 481,836
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,429,141
Vaccinated : 43,749,835
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 4, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4.090
Newly confirmed cases: 111
Total confirmed cases: 498,452
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery: 481,435
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 43,749,835
Vaccinated :
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 3, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,847
Newly confirmed cases: 113
Total confirmed cases: 498,341
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 67
Total registered recovery: 481,072
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,423,153
Vaccinated : 43,714,651
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 2, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 853
Newly confirmed cases: 71
Total confirmed cases: 498,228
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:1
New cases of recovery: 94
Total registered recovery: 480,705
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,421,306
Vaccinated : 43,625,273
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 1, 2023
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,407
Newly confirmed cases: 156
Total confirmed cases: 498,157
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:0
New cases of recovery: 118
Total registered recovery: 480,411
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,420,453
Vaccinated : 43,625,273
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 31, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 615
Newly confirmed cases: 27
Total confirmed cases: 498,001
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 261
Total registered recovery: 479,993
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,419,046
Vaccinated : 43,507,852
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,870
Newly confirmed cases: 134
Total confirmed cases: 497,974
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 0
New cases of recovery: 61
Total registered recovery: 479,532
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,418,431
Vaccinated : 43,507,852
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,127
Newly confirmed cases: 169
Total confirmed cases: 497,840
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 130
Total registered recovery: 479,171
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,416,561
Vaccinated : 43,430,222
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,145
Newly confirmed cases: 187
Total confirmed cases: 497,671
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 138
Total registered recovery: 478,841
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,414,434
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,177
Newly confirmed cases: 172
Total confirmed cases: 497,484
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 1
New cases of recovery: 33
Total registered recovery: 478,403
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,412,289
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,214
Newly confirmed cases: 109
Total confirmed cases: 497,312
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 98
Total registered recovery: 478,086
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,410,112
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,332
Newly confirmed cases: 107
Total confirmed cases: 497,203
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 67
Total registered recovery: 477,680
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,408,898
Vaccinated : 43,250,854
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1,711
Newly confirmed cases: 130
Total confirmed cases: 497,096
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 41
Total registered recovery: 477,313
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,407,566
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2,184
Newly confirmed cases: 188
Total confirmed cases: 496,966
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 2
New cases of recovery: 45
Total registered recovery: 477,072
New deaths : 0
Total reported death so far: 7,572
The total number of people tested so far: 5,405,855
Vaccinated : 43,170,319
