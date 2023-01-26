Ethiopia reported 37 new coronavirus cases on Thursday

The Ministry of Health reported 37 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours across Ethiopia.

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 26, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,839

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 37

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 499,420

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 33

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 486,315

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,454,549

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 44,150,193

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

For Coronavirus updates in the past few weeks , see below

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 25, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,556

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 29

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 499,383

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 119

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 486,282

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,452,710

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 44,132,185

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 24, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,329

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 25

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 499,354

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 50

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 486,163

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,451,154

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 44,132,185

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 23, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 839

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 23

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 499,329

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 37

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 486,113

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,779,825

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 44,130,654

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 22, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 615

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 11

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 499,306

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 39

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 485,976

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,448,986

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 44,049,821

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 21, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 773

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 14

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 499,295

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 61

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 485,937

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,448,371

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 44,049,821

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 20, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,034

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 26

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 499,281

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 21

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 485,776

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,447,598

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,957,942

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 19, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 864

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 27

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 499,255

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 2

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 22

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 485,725

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,446,564

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,957,942

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 18, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,349

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 28

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 499,228

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 2

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 38

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 485,703

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,445,700

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,957,942

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 17, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,578

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 55

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 499,200

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌3

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 131

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 485,564

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,444,351

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,957,942

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 16, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 866

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 34

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 499,145

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌3

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 20

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 485,333

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,442,773

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,895,838

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 15, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 524

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 29

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 499,111

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌3

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 26

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 485,313

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,441,907

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,895,838

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 14, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,401

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 41

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 499,082

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌3

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 53

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 485,087

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,441,383

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,895,838

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 13, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,738

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 64

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 499,041

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 3

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 74

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 484,834

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,439,982

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,814,552

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 12, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,709

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 63

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 498,977

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 3

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 47

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 484,460

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,438,244

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,814,552

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 11, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,803

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 82

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 498,914

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 359

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 484,113

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,436,535

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,814,552

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 10, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,674

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 99

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 498,832

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 108

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 483,654

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,434,732

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,814,552

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 9, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,020

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 64

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 498,733

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 124

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 483,246

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,433,058

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,814,552

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 8, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 133

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 9

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 498,669

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 16

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 482,922

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,432,038

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,790,485

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 7, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 813

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 30

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 498,660

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 45

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 482,606

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:5,431,905

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,790,485

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 6, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,951

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 78

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 1

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 124

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 482,261

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,431,092

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,790,485

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 5, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,898

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 100

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 498,552

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 101

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 481,836

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,429,141

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,749,835

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 4, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4.090

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 111

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 498,452

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 63

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 481,435

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 43,749,835

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March 2020

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 3, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,847

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 113

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 498,341

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 67

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 481,072

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,423,153

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,714,651

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 2, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 853

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 71

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 498,228

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 94

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 480,705

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,421,306

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,625,273

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 1, 2023

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,407

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 156

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 498,157

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 118

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 480,411

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,420,453

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,625,273

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 31, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 615

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 27

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 498,001

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 261

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 479,993

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,419,046

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,507,852

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 30, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,870

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 134

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 497,974

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 0

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 61

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 479,532

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,418,431

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,507,852

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 29, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,127

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 169

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 497,840

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 130

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 479,171

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,416,561

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,430,222

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 28, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,145

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 187

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 497,671

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 138

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 478,841

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,414,434

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,250,854

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 27, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,177

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 172

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 497,484

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 1

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 33

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 478,403

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,412,289

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,250,854

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 26, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,214

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 109

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 497,312

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 2

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 98

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 478,086

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,410,112

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,250,854

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 25, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,332

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 107

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 497,203

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 2

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 67

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 477,680

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,408,898

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,250,854

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 24, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 1,711

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 130

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 497,096

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 2

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 41

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 477,313

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,407,566

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,170,319

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March

Ethiopia Coronavirus update, December 23, 2022

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 2,184

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 188

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 496,966

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 2

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 45

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 477,072

New‌ ‌deaths :‌ 0

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ 7,572

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 5,405,855

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 43,170,319

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March

