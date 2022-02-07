Ethiopia reported 3,371 new coronavirus recovery cases on Monday

Ethiopia is still in low number of new coronavirus and high number of new recovery cases trend. Over the past 24 hours, only 138 new cases have been confirmed across the country while 3,371 new recovery cases were reported.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 7, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,327
Newly confirmed cases: 138
Total confirmed cases: 466,677
Active cases: 54,983
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:197
New cases of recovery: 3,371
Total registered recovery: 404,319
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 7,373
The total number of people tested so far: 4,397,684
Vaccinated : 9,372,192
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 6, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 8,431
Newly confirmed cases: 84
Total confirmed cases: 466,539
Active cases: 58,226
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 213
New cases of recovery: 214
Total registered recovery: 400,948
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 7,363
The total number of people tested so far: 4,391,357
Vaccinated : 9,372,107
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 5, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 9,631
Newly confirmed cases: 166
Total confirmed cases:466,455
Active cases: 58,363
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 232
New cases of recovery: 360
Total registered recovery: 400,734
New deaths: 1
Total reported death so far: 7,356
The total number of people tested so far:4,382,926
Vaccinated : 9,372,107
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 4, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,386
Newly confirmed cases: 163
Total confirmed cases: 466,289
Active cases: 58,558
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 233
New cases of recovery: 361
Total registered recovery: 400,374
New deaths: 2
Total reported death so far: 7,355
The total number of people tested so far: 4,373,295
Vaccinated : 9,372,107
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,009
Newly confirmed cases: 334
Total confirmed cases: 466,126
Active cases: 58,758
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 237
New cases of recovery: 494
Total registered recovery: 400,013
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 7,353
The total number of people tested so far: 4,367,909
Vaccinated : 9,372,107
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,546
Newly confirmed cases: 315
Total confirmed cases: 465,792
Active cases: 58,925
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:248
New cases of recovery: 498
Total registered recovery: 399,519
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 7,346
The total number of people tested so far: 4,360,900
Vaccinated : 9,372,107
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,696
Newly confirmed cases: 319
Total confirmed cases: 465,477
Active cases: 59,111
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:252
New cases of recovery: 576
Total registered recovery: 399,021
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 7,343
The total number of people tested so far: 4,354,354
Vaccinated : 9,372,085
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 31, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,840
Newly confirmed cases: 228
Total confirmed cases: 465,158
Active cases: 59,374
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 272
New cases of recovery: 659
Total registered recovery: 398,445
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 7,337
The total number of people tested so far: 4,346,658
Vaccinated : 9,372,085
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,511
Newly confirmed cases: 176
Total confirmed cases: 464,930
Active cases: 59,811
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 285
New cases of recovery: 1,141
Total registered recovery:397,786
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,331
The total number of people tested so far: 4,341,818
Vaccinated : 9,272,085
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,336
Newly confirmed cases: 371
Total confirmed cases: 464,754
Active cases: 60,780
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 295
New cases of recovery: 550
Total registered recovery: 550
New deaths: 16
Total reported death so far: 7,327
The total number of people tested so far: 4,338,307
Vaccinated : 9,372,085
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,304
Newly confirmed cases: 462
Total confirmed cases: 464,383
Active cases: 60,975
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 313
New cases of recovery: 731
Total registered recovery: 396,095
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 7,311
The total number of people tested so far: 4,331,971
Vaccinated : 9,372,085
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,758
Newly confirmed cases: 456
Total confirmed cases: 463,921
Active cases: 61,252
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 316
New cases of recovery: 1,334
Total registered recovery: 395,364
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far: 7,303
The total number of people tested so far: 4,325,667
Vaccinated :9,372,021
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,048
Newly confirmed cases: 418
Total confirmed cases: 463,465
Active cases: 62,141
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 330
New cases of recovery: 4,955
Total registered recovery: 394,030
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 7,292
The total number of people tested so far: 4,317,909
Vaccinated : 9,372,021
