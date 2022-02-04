361 new coronavirus recovery cases reported on Friday

Ethiopia is seeing a trend of low new confirmed cases , relatively higher number of recovery and low coronavirus related deaths. Check out the numbers below.

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 4,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

‌Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 5,386

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 163

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 466,289

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 58,558

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 233

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌361

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 400,374

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌2

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ ‌7,355

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,373,295

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,372,107

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020‌ ‌

For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 3,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

‌Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 7,009

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 334

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 466,126

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 58,758

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 237

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌494

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 400,013

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌7

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ ‌7,353

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,367,909

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,372,107

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 2,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

‌Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 6,546

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 315

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 465,792

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 58,925

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌248

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌498

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 399,519

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌3

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ ‌7,346

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,360,900

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,372,107

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌February 1,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

‌Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 7,696

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 319

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 465,477

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 59,111

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌252

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌576

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 399,021

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌6

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ ‌7,343

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,354,354

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,372,085

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌January‌ ‌31,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

‌Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 4,840

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 228

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ ‌465,158

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 59,374

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 272

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌659

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 398,445

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌6

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ ‌7,337

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,346,658

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,372,085

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌January‌ ‌30,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

‌Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ 3,511

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 176

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ ‌464,930

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 59,811

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 285

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌1,141

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌397,786

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌4

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ ‌7,331

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,341,818

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,272,085

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌January‌ ‌29,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

‌Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌6,336

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 371

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ ‌464,754

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 60,780

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 295

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌550

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 550

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌16

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ ‌7,327

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,338,307

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,372,085

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌January‌ ‌28,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ ‌6,304

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 462

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ ‌464,383

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 60,975

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 313

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌731

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 396,095

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌8

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ ‌7,311

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,331,971

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ 9,372,085

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌January‌ ‌27,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ ‌7,758

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 456

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ ‌463,921

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 61,252

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 316

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌1,334

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ 395,364

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌11

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ ‌7,303

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,325,667

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌9,372,021

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌January‌ ‌26,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ ‌7,048

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ 418

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ ‌463,465

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 62,141

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ 330

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌4,955

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌394,030

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌12

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ ‌7,292

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 4,317,909

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ ‌9,372,021

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌January‌ ‌25,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ ‌6,993

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ ‌533

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ ‌463,047

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases: 66,690

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ ‌352

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌1,057

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌389,075

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌15

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ ‌7,280

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far: 9,372,021

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ ‌9,372,021

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌update,‌ ‌January‌ ‌24,‌ ‌2022‌ ‌

‌

Number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌over‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌past‌‌‌ ‌‌‌twenty-four‌‌‌ ‌‌‌hours:‌ ‌6,002‌ ‌

Newly‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ ‌407‌ ‌

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌confirmed‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:‌ ‌462,514‌ ‌

Active‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases:67,229‌ ‌

Patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌the‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Intensive‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Care‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Unit:‌ ‌361‌ ‌

New‌‌‌ ‌‌‌cases‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌1,866‌ ‌

Total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌registered‌‌‌ ‌‌‌recovery:‌ ‌388,018‌ ‌

New‌ ‌deaths:‌ ‌21‌ ‌

Total‌ ‌reported‌‌‌ ‌‌‌death‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:‌ ‌7,265‌ ‌

The‌‌‌ ‌‌‌total‌‌‌ ‌‌‌number‌‌‌ ‌‌‌of‌‌‌ ‌‌‌people‌‌‌ ‌‌‌tested‌‌‌ ‌‌‌so‌‌‌ ‌‌‌far:4,303,868‌ ‌

Vaccinated‌ ‌:‌ ‌9,372,021‌ ‌

*Two‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Coronavirus‌‌‌ ‌‌‌patients‌‌‌ ‌‌‌were‌‌‌ ‌‌‌Japanese‌‌‌ ‌‌‌nationals‌‌‌ ‌‌‌and‌‌‌ ‌‌‌have‌‌‌ ‌‌‌returned‌‌‌‌‌ ‌to‌‌‌ ‌‌‌their‌‌‌ ‌‌‌country‌‌‌ ‌‌‌in‌‌‌ ‌‌‌ ‌March‌‌‌ ‌‌‌2020‌ ‌

