Ethiopia reported 494 new coronavirus recovery cases on Thursday

494 new coronavirus recovery cases has been reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours, according to latest update from the MoH.
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 3, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,009
Newly confirmed cases: 334
Total confirmed cases: 466,126
Active cases: 58,758
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 237
New cases of recovery: 494
Total registered recovery: 400,013
New deaths: 7
Total reported death so far: 7,353
The total number of people tested so far: 4,367,909
Vaccinated : 9,372,107
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 2, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,546
Newly confirmed cases: 315
Total confirmed cases: 465,792
Active cases: 58,925
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:248
New cases of recovery: 498
Total registered recovery: 399,519
New deaths: 3
Total reported death so far: 7,346
The total number of people tested so far: 4,360,900
Vaccinated : 9,372,107
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, February 1, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,696
Newly confirmed cases: 319
Total confirmed cases: 465,477
Active cases: 59,111
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:252
New cases of recovery: 576
Total registered recovery: 399,021
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 7,343
The total number of people tested so far: 4,354,354
Vaccinated : 9,372,085
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 31, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,840
Newly confirmed cases: 228
Total confirmed cases: 465,158
Active cases: 59,374
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 272
New cases of recovery: 659
Total registered recovery: 398,445
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 7,337
The total number of people tested so far: 4,346,658
Vaccinated : 9,372,085
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 30, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3,511
Newly confirmed cases: 176
Total confirmed cases: 464,930
Active cases: 59,811
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 285
New cases of recovery: 1,141
Total registered recovery:397,786
New deaths: 4
Total reported death so far: 7,331
The total number of people tested so far: 4,341,818
Vaccinated : 9,272,085
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 29, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:6,336
Newly confirmed cases: 371
Total confirmed cases: 464,754
Active cases: 60,780
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 295
New cases of recovery: 550
Total registered recovery: 550
New deaths: 16
Total reported death so far: 7,327
The total number of people tested so far: 4,338,307
Vaccinated : 9,372,085
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,304
Newly confirmed cases: 462
Total confirmed cases: 464,383
Active cases: 60,975
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 313
New cases of recovery: 731
Total registered recovery: 396,095
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 7,311
The total number of people tested so far: 4,331,971
Vaccinated : 9,372,085
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,758
Newly confirmed cases: 456
Total confirmed cases: 463,921
Active cases: 61,252
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 316
New cases of recovery: 1,334
Total registered recovery: 395,364
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far: 7,303
The total number of people tested so far: 4,325,667
Vaccinated :9,372,021
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,048
Newly confirmed cases: 418
Total confirmed cases: 463,465
Active cases: 62,141
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 330
New cases of recovery: 4,955
Total registered recovery: 394,030
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 7,292
The total number of people tested so far: 4,317,909
Vaccinated : 9,372,021
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,993
Newly confirmed cases: 533
Total confirmed cases: 463,047
Active cases: 66,690
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 352
New cases of recovery: 1,057
Total registered recovery: 389,075
New deaths: 15
Total reported death so far: 7,280
The total number of people tested so far: 9,372,021
Vaccinated : 9,372,021
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,002
Newly confirmed cases: 407
Total confirmed cases: 462,514
Active cases:67,229
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 361
New cases of recovery: 1,866
Total registered recovery: 388,018
New deaths: 21
Total reported death so far: 7,265
The total number of people tested so far:4,303,868
Vaccinated : 9,372,021
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
__
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com