Ethiopia reported 462 new coronavirus cases on Friday

The latest update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 462 new coronavirus cases have been reported across Ethiopia over the past 24 hours
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 28, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,304
Newly confirmed cases: 462
Total confirmed cases: 464,383
Active cases: 60,975
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 313
New cases of recovery: 731
Total registered recovery: 396,095
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 7,311
The total number of people tested so far: 4,331,971
Vaccinated : 9,372,085
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Coronavirus updates in the past eleven days ,see below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 27, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,758
Newly confirmed cases: 456
Total confirmed cases: 463,921
Active cases: 61,252
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 316
New cases of recovery: 1,334
Total registered recovery: 395,364
New deaths: 11
Total reported death so far: 7,303
The total number of people tested so far: 4,325,667
Vaccinated :9,372,021
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 26, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,048
Newly confirmed cases: 418
Total confirmed cases: 463,465
Active cases: 62,141
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 330
New cases of recovery: 4,955
Total registered recovery: 394,030
New deaths: 12
Total reported death so far: 7,292
The total number of people tested so far: 4,317,909
Vaccinated : 9,372,021
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 25, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,993
Newly confirmed cases: 533
Total confirmed cases: 463,047
Active cases: 66,690
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 352
New cases of recovery: 1,057
Total registered recovery: 389,075
New deaths: 15
Total reported death so far: 7,280
The total number of people tested so far: 9,372,021
Vaccinated : 9,372,021
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 24, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,002
Newly confirmed cases: 407
Total confirmed cases: 462,514
Active cases:67,229
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 361
New cases of recovery: 1,866
Total registered recovery: 388,018
New deaths: 21
Total reported death so far: 7,265
The total number of people tested so far:4,303,868
Vaccinated : 9,372,021
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 23, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,805
Newly confirmed cases: 374
Total confirmed cases: 462,107
Active cases: 68,709
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 364
New cases of recovery: 825
Total registered recovery: 386,152
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 7,244
The total number of people tested so far: 4,297,866
Vaccinated : 9,369,036
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 22, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,502
Newly confirmed cases: 481
Total confirmed cases: 461,733
Active cases: 69,168
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 373
New cases of recovery: 2,746
Total registered recovery: 385,327
New deaths: 10
Total reported death so far: 7,236
The total number of people tested so far: 4,293,061
Vaccinated : 9,369,036
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 21, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,244
Newly confirmed cases: 650
Total confirmed cases: 461,252
Active cases: 71,443
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit:387
New cases of recovery: 1,907
Total registered recovery: 382,581
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far: 7.226
The total number of people tested so far:4,286,559
Vaccinated : 9,369,036
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 20, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,028
Newly confirmed cases: 643
Total confirmed cases: 460,602
Active cases: 72,714
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 379
New cases of recovery: 760
Total registered recovery: 380,674
New deaths: 22
Total reported death so far: 7,212
The total number of people tested so far: 4,280,315
Vaccinated : 9,369,036
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 19, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,695
Newly confirmed cases: 473
Total confirmed cases: 459,959
Active cases: 72,853
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 421
New cases of recovery: 3,762
Total registered recovery: 379,914
New deaths: 6
Total reported death so far: 7,190
The total number of people tested so far: 4,275,287
Vaccinated : 9,369,036
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, January 18, 2022
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,675
Newly confirmed cases: 1,283
Total confirmed cases: 459,486
Active cases: 76,148
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 410
New cases of recovery: 799
Total registered recovery: 376,152
New deaths: 22
Total reported death so far: 7,184
The total number of people tested so far: 4,269,592
Vaccinated : 9,369,036
