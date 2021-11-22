Ethiopian PM heading to the battle front to lead the war

“We are now in the final moment of the battle for Ethiopia’s existence,” said Ethiopian PM as he announced his decision to lead the war personally
borkena
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday announced that he is heading to the battle front to personally lead the existential war for the survival of Ethiopia.
In a statement he shared on social media page, he disclosed that Ethiopia is facing an orchestrated war by internal and external enemies.
” Ethiopia’s thousands of years of freedom and sovereignty was not gained by charity. Ethiopia’s name of freedom is paid for by blood and many Ethiopian heroes have paid for it,” he said.
Stretching back in history, PM Abiy tried to reflect on history when he said that our forefathers might have an ideological difference and in their conception of justice and equality. But they did not have a difference in Unity, freedom and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.
“As always, the desire of all of us is to die for Ethiopia and ensure its continuity. Our desire for Ethiopia is greater than our personal desire,” said Ethiopian PM Abiy
He also highlighted what his government has been doing since 2018 to bring about greater freedom in Ethiopia and to bring about political reconciliation along the lines of his political philosophy, “medemer.” Efforts to improve the economy by introducing structural changes are featured in the PM’s letter before he heads to the battle front.
“Ethiopia’s future is even greater and we will overcome the challenge we are facing. It is inevitable that Ethiopia will win. We are now in the final moment of the battle for Ethiopia’s existence,” he added.
Explaining why internal and external enemies are campaigning against Ethiopia, he said “…our historical enemies have launched attacks to not see an Ethiopia that is destined to develop on its own path. If Ethiopia is winning in an African way, it will not bow down to anyone here after. They have deployed all sorts of tools to reverse the African way of development. Our internal and external enemies are determined to build up themselves on the ruins of Ethiopia…it is a plot to repress Ethiopia, shatter the spirit of black people and reimpose neo-colonialism. This struggle is the struggle of all black people.”
Abiy Ahmed also underscored that the struggle belongs to every single Ethiopian ; a struggle to ensure that children will have a country. It is the struggle that determines whether we will either exist or not exist. However, “we will win, ” he added.
He called up Ethiopians to join him as he was heading to the battle front.
Administrative work and the rest of the governance task is to be undertaken by Federal and regional authorities that are not heading to the battle front.
His announcement came a day after Ethiopians in the Diaspora undertook massive protests in 27 European and North American cities. The No More movement protested against foreign intervention in Ethiopia.
The Tigray People’s Liberation Front have reportedly captured Shewa Robit which is about 225 kilometers north of the capital Addis Ababa.
Stupid guy – instead of looking to bring peace, he’s himself going to take part in the war !!
Why do the Ethiopian people still believe him? He lied about Eritrean forces entering Tigray, then admitting after many months that they were there. He lied about the Ethiopian Air Force say they did not bomb Tigray – then admitted after a few days that they did bomb etc etc….
Ethiopians should rise up and get rid of Abiy to bring back peace and improvement to Ethiopia.
Well this is completely insane. Best of luck, PM!!!
Cheers,
MJ
You just watch! One of the sellouts close to him will put a bullet between his eyes and it will be over. It looks he does not feel safe staying in the capital anymore and seems he prefers to die in the action. I’m telling the ENDF seems to have sold its soul to the devil. Folks, you just watch what you gonna see next. It is rumored that treasonous ENDF soldiers are heading towards the border with Kenya to seek refuge in that country. It is rumored to be in their thousands. They have decided not to head for Djibouti because they Brother Guelleh will not welcome them there. He will ship them back to where they fled their asses from. They don’t want to join Debre or Shene either because they know hell on earth is awaiting these two once and after they enter the capital. You just watch. I may be wrong but I don’t see a winner by Abiy’s decision to go to the war front. We all know he had been to hell and back during the war with Eritrea in 1998-2000. I don’t question his courage and fearlessness but I do see frustration and helplessness in him. I have said this many times before. This visionary and young PM is it! He is the last pit stop for that country that has reached the final cross paths. If he succeeds it will be marching toward the Promised Land where the rights of the individual are protected by the law of the land and where no one shall be above the law. If he fails the country will be heading into the abyss, darker paths and explode on itself bringing its end beyond repair. I’m trying to sugar coat that for you but in reality it will explode from inside out. It will go belly up with its more than 120 million inhabitants moving in every direction. That will make Syria, Libya and Yemen just a setup for a punchline, a weekend barbeque party at a park! I’ve forewarned you several times in the past and I’m warning you all again. Be prepared to receive news of a demise of several of your loved ones still living there. I am. My merchant relatives are prepared to die protecting their stores they built from scratch with their sweats and blood. They will not be going anywhere!!!