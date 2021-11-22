Ethiopian PM heading to the battle front to lead the war

“We are now in the final moment of the battle for Ethiopia’s existence,” said Ethiopian PM as he announced his decision to lead the war personally

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed speaking to the army in the Maytemri battle front when he visited the western front in September 2021 (Photo :screenshot from EBC video)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday announced that he is heading to the battle front to personally lead the existential war for the survival of Ethiopia.

In a statement he shared on social media page, he disclosed that Ethiopia is facing an orchestrated war by internal and external enemies.

” Ethiopia’s thousands of years of freedom and sovereignty was not gained by charity. Ethiopia’s name of freedom is paid for by blood and many Ethiopian heroes have paid for it,” he said.

Stretching back in history, PM Abiy tried to reflect on history when he said that our forefathers might have an ideological difference and in their conception of justice and equality. But they did not have a difference in Unity, freedom and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.

“As always, the desire of all of us is to die for Ethiopia and ensure its continuity. Our desire for Ethiopia is greater than our personal desire,” said Ethiopian PM Abiy

He also highlighted what his government has been doing since 2018 to bring about greater freedom in Ethiopia and to bring about political reconciliation along the lines of his political philosophy, “medemer.” Efforts to improve the economy by introducing structural changes are featured in the PM’s letter before he heads to the battle front.

“Ethiopia’s future is even greater and we will overcome the challenge we are facing. It is inevitable that Ethiopia will win. We are now in the final moment of the battle for Ethiopia’s existence,” he added.

Explaining why internal and external enemies are campaigning against Ethiopia, he said “…our historical enemies have launched attacks to not see an Ethiopia that is destined to develop on its own path. If Ethiopia is winning in an African way, it will not bow down to anyone here after. They have deployed all sorts of tools to reverse the African way of development. Our internal and external enemies are determined to build up themselves on the ruins of Ethiopia…it is a plot to repress Ethiopia, shatter the spirit of black people and reimpose neo-colonialism. This struggle is the struggle of all black people.”

Abiy Ahmed also underscored that the struggle belongs to every single Ethiopian ; a struggle to ensure that children will have a country. It is the struggle that determines whether we will either exist or not exist. However, “we will win, ” he added.

He called up Ethiopians to join him as he was heading to the battle front.

Administrative work and the rest of the governance task is to be undertaken by Federal and regional authorities that are not heading to the battle front.

His announcement came a day after Ethiopians in the Diaspora undertook massive protests in 27 European and North American cities. The No More movement protested against foreign intervention in Ethiopia.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front have reportedly captured Shewa Robit which is about 225 kilometers north of the capital Addis Ababa.

__

