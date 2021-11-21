 Ethiopia: What is the African #NoMore movement about? 

The anti-War #NoMore movement has been the top trending hashtag for weeks until Twitter temporarily blocked it.
The anti-War #NoMore movement has been the top trending hashtag for weeks until Twitter temporarily blocked it. While Twitter has censored it in several countries, it remains the top trending African campaign on Twitter and other social media platforms.
What exactly is #NoMore about?
Currently organized by the Horn of Africa Hub, the #NoMore campaign was created by a coalition of Ethiopian and Eritrean activists led by former Al Jazeera & CBS journalist Hermela Aregawi. Its central objective is to oppose the ongoing Western media disinformation campaign, Western economic warfare, diplomatic propaganda and military interventions in Africa in general, and the “Horn of Africa” in particular. Its current focus is on Ethiopia, where a US-backed TPLF insurrectionists waged a brutal war that displaced millions of Ethiopians and killed thousands, including most notably slaughtering over a 1200 Amhara civilians in Maikadra town.
This war initially began when TPLF ethnic-profiled & massacred hundreds of Non-Tigrayan federal officers in November 2020; rejecting two years of peace-building attempts by the Nobel Peace Prize winning Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Since then, the Western corporate media-intelligence complex portrayed the TPLF rebels as victims facing the stereotypical African dictatorship: despite TPLF committing mass atrocities and the current Ethiopian administration being the country’s first democratically elected government. In an effort to embolden the rebels, President Joe Biden’s top official Samantha Powers began fabricating “ways to embarrass” Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy (according to investigation by Politico media) while Biden’s team continued imposing economic sanctions on Ethiopia and its Eritrean allies. To tilt the military balance in favor of the heavily-armed TPLF rebels (who were already trained by US Army & had accumulated over 80 percent of Ethiopia’s arsenal) Western powers recently imposed arms embargo on the new democratic government of Ethiopia.
#NoMore is thus being supported by Africans and others worldwide who oppose insurrectionist rebels in Africa as well as support nonviolent democratic reforms in the continent. The recent global #NoMore marches organized by the Horn of Africa Hub are co-sponsored by the Answer Coalition and the US-based Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) which opposes “western military power to impose western control of African land and resources,” among others. BAP is led by Green Party’s 2016 US Vice-Presidential nominee Ajamu Baraka who labeled TPLF a “western proxy” and claimed “the same individuals who now hold positions in the Biden administration were accomplices in the U.S.-led NATO decimation of Libya, hiding behind a modern-day version of the ‘White man’s burden’ otherwise known as “Responsibility to Protect (R2P).” In addition to Samantha Powers’ role in the catastrophic 2011 US Libya military intervention (which Obama said was his “biggest mistake”), several former CIA operatives who helped TPLF rebels in the 1980s, including Gayle Smith, was recently on a tour of Africa influencing US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to support TPLF rebels.
Who is TPLF?
TPLF, the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is a pseudo-leftwing ethnic supremacist organization that became a Western proxy against the 1980s socialist regime in Ethiopia. Despite once being flagged as a terrorist organization, the TPLF quickly became a darling of the CIA and US intelligence operatives who viewed a geopolitically independent and united Ethiopian state as a major threat to Western interests in Africa.
Before this latest episode of war, the TPLF rebels historically waged a vicious war in the 1980s, and ultimately came to power in 1991 with US support after sacrificing tens of thousands of Tigrayans thru conflict and conflict-led famine, including the diversion of Western aid for its successful war campaign. Once in power, the TPLF created an ethnic apartheid system that led to two decades of reoccurring ethnic-cleansing, while mismanaging the economy to put millions more Ethiopians dependent on foreign aid and keeping the country at the bottom of the world in GDP-per-capita rankings. When TPLF lost power thru peaceful nationwide protests in 2018, it began to sabotage the transitional government and ultimately trigger the current war for power. As the vicious TPLF rebels have support exclusively among ethnic Tigrayans (who make-up around 5% of total Ethiopian population), the rise of famous ethnic Tigrayan peace activists like Hermela Aregawi has put a spotlight on the exploitation of average Tigrayans by the Tigrayan elite millionaires, some of whom have several DC lobbyists that influence US politicians and work with Western media, including CNN journalist Nima Elbagir. Having had early access to the inside operations of TPLF members living in the West, the Tigrayan journalist Hermela exposed several schemes including their methodology of pushing a “Tigray Genocide” narrative in 2020, well before the Ethiopian government even began responding to the TPLF insurrection. Since then, the rebels have also held Tigrayans who refused to fight as hostages inside Tigray, by turning humanitarian aid routes in neighboring Afar and Amhara provinces into war-zones. In October, the TPLF shutdown the last remaining humanitarian aid transportation that came via UN aid flights, by forcing those Aid planes to abort landing and create a “No Fly Zone” in order to protect TPLF military installations from government airstrikes. According to the UN, most of its aid trucks meant for humanitarian aid have also disappeared in Tigray as they are being diverted by TPLF and used to transport Tigrayan rebels invading neighboring provinces.
Pro-democracy Tigrayans and all Ethiopian Peace activists worldwide have since demanded the TPLF rebels to stop the war and disarm.
__
To publish article on borkena, please send submission to info@borkena.com
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com
I just read news on Mereja.com in which it reported that Debre and his coolie Shene forces have captured the highly strategic town of Shewa Robit just 200 km north of the capital. The site also repotted that the ENDF soldiers were seen handing over heavy guns to the marauding rebels without a fight. It also reported the 500 thousand strong well armed regional forces of Oromia were seen as by-standers when all this was taking place. I now smell a rotting fish here. Is this true? It is also reported that Debre and his coolie Shene forces had freed hardened criminals and unleashed them towards the capital. Is all this true? I am also hearing that the youth in the areas overrun be the rag tags is putting up fierce resistance with everything it can put its hands on including boulders and sticks but is being butchered by vindictive Debre and bigoted Shene hoodlums. I call upon the dear editors of this esteemed website to verify this for us. I couldn’t because my relatives in the capital are getting all kinds of conflicting news from the area.
It is dangerous trying to teach an audience with very distorted facts Especially if you assume the audience has more influence than the author of this article. .
The TPLF/EPLF toppled the DERG without any US military assistance and did not require the permission of the USA to take Addis Ababa on May 28, 1991. There were
no US soldiers involved; and the USA didn’t have any leverage to decide the fate of Ethiopia. This attempt to present a TPLF as being dependent on the USA as a distorted way to present
an image that anti-TPLF forces were powerless because of the USA’s military’s backing, which of course, was not the case. Those that fail to learn from the mistakes of the past are doomed to repeat it. And clearly you are reminding the world that Ethiopia is about to endure
now a repeat.
Now, of course, the sad irony with NOMORE,
is that there will be many NO MOREs in days, weeks, months, and years ahead.
Moving on. Now, there are a dozen other corrections I could give you. But here is the question. Who is your audience. Because the foreigners will want to cross examine everything you say, and as every one of your statements has red flags attached; to it, this article instead presents the TPLF are the the ones untrustworthy. Is that the image you want to present? Resort to Speaking in Tongues as the only way out of an argument?
Any word yet?
My homeboy Getachew just shot me an email a few minutes ago. He told me that Abiy had sent one of his blind drones and bombed heavily populated section of Mekele killing 325,568 unarmed citizens while sleeping. He told me his employees at BBC, AFP, CNN, Al-Jazeera and Reuters were there on the spot assessing the damage. 250,000 of the victims were children. He had also included the number of civilians killed by Eritrean, ENDF, Amhara and their Oromo collaborators in one month alone back in November, 2020. Eritrean had killed 3,750,656 civilians, ENDF killed 3,896,333 and Amhara with their Oromo collaborators killed 3,764,788 unarmed civilians. That brings the total Tigrayans killed by these three enemies of Tigray to 11,411, 777. That is right! 11 million four hundred eleven thousand and seven hundred seventy seven walking and breathing Tigrayans. It is almost twice the total number of Jews killed by Nazis between 1933 and 1945. It took 12 years for the Nazis to kill 6 million Jews but Eritreans and Ethiopians took them only one month to kill almost 12 million Tigrayans, The Gold Race.
Hey Ittu! You gonna believe that? The entire population of Tigray was less than 6 million in November 2020. That does not add up.
Well that was what he told me. It seems he is believed by his employees at BBC, AFP, CNN, Reuters and Al-Jazeera. Bachelet believes him. Winnie the Pooh, Mickey Mouse and Roger Rabbit, all those guys believe him. He also told me that he has hired the most feared and respected lawyers from Minnesota, Lexington, London and Melbourne to file a lawsuit of crime against humanity against Abiy, Isaias and Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His lawyers will be asking nothing short of the death penalty for these criminals.
Why Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan? He was not there?
Getachew told me that he has discovered the photo of the President of UAE himself flying drones and fighter jets killing civilians in Tigray.
Wow!!! That is an earth shaking discovery. But the population of Tigray was around 6 million in 2020. Things don’t jive with the numbers from your homeboy, Ittu.
I don’t care what you say. I believe my homeboys Getachew and Debre. Once you have major western media outlets in your pocket everything you say is believable.