 Ethiopia: What is the African #NoMore movement about? 

The anti-War #NoMore movement has been the top trending hashtag for weeks until Twitter temporarily blocked it.

Eritreans and Ethiopians staged demonstrations across many cities in Europe and North America as part of the ongoing #NoMore movement. Picture shows protestors marching in London.

By Teshome Borago

The anti-War #NoMore movement has been the top trending hashtag for weeks until Twitter temporarily blocked it. While Twitter has censored it in several countries, it remains the top trending African campaign on Twitter and other social media platforms.

What exactly is #NoMore about?

Currently organized by the Horn of Africa Hub, the #NoMore campaign was created by a coalition of Ethiopian and Eritrean activists led by former Al Jazeera & CBS journalist Hermela Aregawi. Its central objective is to oppose the ongoing Western media disinformation campaign, Western economic warfare, diplomatic propaganda and military interventions in Africa in general, and the “Horn of Africa” in particular. Its current focus is on Ethiopia, where a US-backed TPLF insurrectionists waged a brutal war that displaced millions of Ethiopians and killed thousands, including most notably slaughtering over a 1200 Amhara civilians in Maikadra town.

This war initially began when TPLF ethnic-profiled & massacred hundreds of Non-Tigrayan federal officers in November 2020; rejecting two years of peace-building attempts by the Nobel Peace Prize winning Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Since then, the Western corporate media-intelligence complex portrayed the TPLF rebels as victims facing the stereotypical African dictatorship: despite TPLF committing mass atrocities and the current Ethiopian administration being the country’s first democratically elected government. In an effort to embolden the rebels, President Joe Biden’s top official Samantha Powers began fabricating “ways to embarrass” Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy (according to investigation by Politico media) while Biden’s team continued imposing economic sanctions on Ethiopia and its Eritrean allies. To tilt the military balance in favor of the heavily-armed TPLF rebels (who were already trained by US Army & had accumulated over 80 percent of Ethiopia’s arsenal) Western powers recently imposed arms embargo on the new democratic government of Ethiopia.

#NoMore is thus being supported by Africans and others worldwide who oppose insurrectionist rebels in Africa as well as support nonviolent democratic reforms in the continent. The recent global #NoMore marches organized by the Horn of Africa Hub are co-sponsored by the Answer Coalition and the US-based Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) which opposes “western military power to impose western control of African land and resources,” among others. BAP is led by Green Party’s 2016 US Vice-Presidential nominee Ajamu Baraka who labeled TPLF a “western proxy” and claimed “the same individuals who now hold positions in the Biden administration were accomplices in the U.S.-led NATO decimation of Libya, hiding behind a modern-day version of the ‘White man’s burden’ otherwise known as “Responsibility to Protect (R2P).” In addition to Samantha Powers’ role in the catastrophic 2011 US Libya military intervention (which Obama said was his “biggest mistake”), several former CIA operatives who helped TPLF rebels in the 1980s, including Gayle Smith, was recently on a tour of Africa influencing US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to support TPLF rebels.

Who is TPLF?

TPLF, the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is a pseudo-leftwing ethnic supremacist organization that became a Western proxy against the 1980s socialist regime in Ethiopia. Despite once being flagged as a terrorist organization, the TPLF quickly became a darling of the CIA and US intelligence operatives who viewed a geopolitically independent and united Ethiopian state as a major threat to Western interests in Africa.

Before this latest episode of war, the TPLF rebels historically waged a vicious war in the 1980s, and ultimately came to power in 1991 with US support after sacrificing tens of thousands of Tigrayans thru conflict and conflict-led famine, including the diversion of Western aid for its successful war campaign. Once in power, the TPLF created an ethnic apartheid system that led to two decades of reoccurring ethnic-cleansing, while mismanaging the economy to put millions more Ethiopians dependent on foreign aid and keeping the country at the bottom of the world in GDP-per-capita rankings. When TPLF lost power thru peaceful nationwide protests in 2018, it began to sabotage the transitional government and ultimately trigger the current war for power. As the vicious TPLF rebels have support exclusively among ethnic Tigrayans (who make-up around 5% of total Ethiopian population), the rise of famous ethnic Tigrayan peace activists like Hermela Aregawi has put a spotlight on the exploitation of average Tigrayans by the Tigrayan elite millionaires, some of whom have several DC lobbyists that influence US politicians and work with Western media, including CNN journalist Nima Elbagir. Having had early access to the inside operations of TPLF members living in the West, the Tigrayan journalist Hermela exposed several schemes including their methodology of pushing a “Tigray Genocide” narrative in 2020, well before the Ethiopian government even began responding to the TPLF insurrection. Since then, the rebels have also held Tigrayans who refused to fight as hostages inside Tigray, by turning humanitarian aid routes in neighboring Afar and Amhara provinces into war-zones. In October, the TPLF shutdown the last remaining humanitarian aid transportation that came via UN aid flights, by forcing those Aid planes to abort landing and create a “No Fly Zone” in order to protect TPLF military installations from government airstrikes. According to the UN, most of its aid trucks meant for humanitarian aid have also disappeared in Tigray as they are being diverted by TPLF and used to transport Tigrayan rebels invading neighboring provinces.

Pro-democracy Tigrayans and all Ethiopian Peace activists worldwide have since demanded the TPLF rebels to stop the war and disarm.

