No More movement led demonstration in 27 cities in Europe and North America

Ethiopians and Eritreans marched in solidarity supporting No More movement and opposing foreign intervention

borkena

Ethiopians living in Europe and North America on Sunday have organized a demonstration in 27 cities. They protested intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia and western support to the terrorist Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Eritreans, as has been the case at least since the TPLF lost power about three years ago, came out in support of the Ethiopian cause. Eritrea has been victim of undue foreign pressure for several decades and much of it was apparently orchestrated by the TPLF – which ruled Ethiopia for nearly three decades with the support of western powers, primarily the United States and the United Kingdom.

Protests have been organized in Canada, the United States, the UK and other parts of Europe. Hundreds of Thousands of Ethiopians marched in major cities in those countries to protest US and UK led western intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

After Djibouti based top U.S. general, Camp Lemonnier, hinted that the United States is “ready to respond to the situation in Ethiopia.” He was talking from the trajectory of military response.

The demonstration on is inspired by the NoMore movement – an anti-war movement inspired by Hermala Aregawi, Ethiopian born journalist of ethnic Tgiray descent, which way, who has been vocal in opposing disinformation and distortion of mainstream media narrative regarding the conflict in Tigray which has encroached to other parts of Ethiopia including Shoa, central Ethiopia.

The NoMore movement has been trending on social media platforms, primarily on Twitter.

Demonstrators on Sunday denounced media distortion and disinformation. In the latest string of misinformation campaigns, major media outlets in the west have been trying to instigate panic with false stories of the capital Addis Ababa on the verge of falling to the hands of the TPLF group.

The United States and Canada, among others, have called on their citizens not to travel to Ethiopia. For those who are already in Ethiopia, they are called upon to evacuate the country using commercial flights.

The travel advisories came after misinforming media narratives about the security situation in Addis Ababa area.

“NoMore spreading misinformation and instigating panic, fear and chaos,” “CNN, you are reporting fake news on Ethiopia!” and “CNN least trusted name in news” were among the slogans that demonstrators chanted.

The TPLF forces have now taken the war to Shewa and have reportedly controlled Shewa Robit town, which is about 225 kilometers north of Addis Ababa.

The No More movement is gaining momentum as more and more Africans are joining the cause. Some social media users who identify themselves as PanAfrcianist tend to believe that the intervention in Ethiopia is part of the neocolonialist agenda and that Ethiopia is fighting for the cause alone.

_

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get the latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com