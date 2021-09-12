Sunday, September 12, 2021
HomeEthiopian VideoAbiy Ahmed spends Ethiopian New Year with the army in Maytemri front
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Abiy Ahmed spends Ethiopian New Year with the army in Maytemri front

borkena

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spent hours, during the Ethiopian New Year, with the western command of the Ethiopian Defense Force deployed in the Maytemri front – where the TPLF suffered defeat recently.

Watch video to see that Abiy had to say to army.

Video : Embedded from EBC Youtube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
_

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News