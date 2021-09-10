Ethiopian New Year : Ethiopians receive the new year with a hope for peace

borkena

Saturday is the Ethiopian New Year. 2014. In the traditions of the Ethiopian Church, the year ending is the Year of Matthew. Ethiopians are ushering to the Year of Mark.

The mood in the country is different this year. Enkutatash, the name for the Ethiopian New Year, will be celebrated under challenging circumstances as the country is dragged into a civil war due to the terrorist Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Many areas in North Wollo and some parts of Gondar are still under the TPLF control. And there are reports of widespread rights abuse and executions. People in some of the areas that are under the TPLF control are reportedly facing starvation.

However, Ethiopians are not giving up the hope of better year.

Abune Mathias, Patriarch of Ethiopian Orthodox Church, conveyed a message on the occasion of the Holiday.

“The year can not be new on its own. It becomes new because of our work and contribution. Our beloved children and countrymen, let us create new ways of doing things and make the new year new in all its forms,” is part of the message that Patriarch Mathias conveyed.

Government officials, including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, have also expressed best wishes for the new year.

Ethiopians who are using Twitter and Facebook platforms have also shared messages of hope for the new year. The dominant one was “peace.”

Many are hoping that the new year will be a year of peace and an end for terrorist groups – primarily Tigray People’s Liberation Front and its ally – Oromo Liberation Front – Shane.

