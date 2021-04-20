Demonstrations : Bahir Dar, Woldia, Debremarkos, Dessie, Kombolcha

Demonstrations in several cities in Amhara regional state demanded an end to Amhara Genocide

The Demonstration in Bahir Dar on April 20, 2021 (Photo credit : Social Media )

Demonstrations organized to oppose the ongoing massacre of Amhara people including in the Amhara region of Ethiopia continued for a second day.

“Killing children and burning a city is not bravery,” protestors chanted during demonstrations in Dessie, Debre Markos, Bahir Dar, Kombolcaha, among other cities.

They were in a way narrating what the armed wing of the radical ethnic Oromo nationalist party – Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) did to civilians in several towns in North Shoa and South Wollo.

Government authorities in the region have confirmed this week that the city of Ataye is destroyed beyond recognition. Over 250,000 people are displaced due to the attack that lasted for four days. The number of people killed and injured in the attack is yet to be disclosed.

Protestors opposed widespread killings targeting ethnic Amhara, and demanded an end to what protestors called government negligence to stop killings against Amhara.

The view that Amhara people are faced with existential threat is reflected during the demonstration.

It is indicated that demonstrations will continue until the government acts to stop attacks on Amhara people.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed used to have a solid support in Amhara region of Ethiopia. Not any more. He lost it as he passively watched the Amhara massacre in Oromo, Benishangul and now Amahra regions of Ethiopia over the past three years.

At a time when Oromo radical forces were burning cities in North Shoa and South Wollo last week, he was inaugurating a new building for the “intelligence” department. Worse, he did not remark or express a message of condolences for innocents massacred in the latest attack.

“Abiy Ahmed is Oneg [OLF]” was among the slogans protestors carried during the demonstration in the cities cited above.

The National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) on Sunday said that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government is involved in the latest massacre of Amhara.

