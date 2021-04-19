Dessie opposed the killings of Amahra, demanded justice. There was a similar protest in Debre Markos, Gojjam.

Dessie Protest on April 19, 2021 (Photo : SM)

borkena

Residents of Dessie took to the street opposing days of attacks in several towns in Amhara regional state in North Shoa and Kemissie zones.

It condemned the killing and displacement of ethnic Amahra. For over three years now, it has been happening in the Oromo and Benishangul Gumuz regions of Ethiopia. This time happened in the Amhara region – in fact this is for the fifth time for radical Oromo nationalists to launch attack in Amhara region.

Over 250,000 people are reportedly displaced from the affected areas of the Amhara region.

Protestors in Dessie chanted slogans like “stop killing Amhara people,” and “Justice to Amhara People”

The attack, which is now increasingly being seen as clandestinely coordinated by government bodies, entirely ravaged the city of Ataye, damaged others like Karakore, ShewaRonit, Antsokia and Ephrata – among others.

Attackers whom the government claims to be Oromo Liberation Front (OLF -Shane) were organized and armed with heavy weaponry, and advanced assault rifles like snipers.

They were seen wearing Ethiopian army uniforms and boots.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has not yet released an official statement regarding the security incident that has been raging for several days.

Hundreds of civilians, including children, elders and women, are believed to have been killed in the attacks in several towns which the local authorities admitted. However, no official figure is given by government authorities.

On Sunday, the Ethiopian Defense Force issued a statement announcing that a “Command Post”, emergency time administrative body mainly composed of military leaders, is established to restore security to North Shoa and Kemissie – parts of the Amhara region that came under radical Oromo Liberation Front forces.

The statement said, among other things, that no individuals are allowed to carry firearms anywhere within 20 kilometres to the east and west of the Addis Ababa – Dessie roads between Ataye and the Kemissie.

Dessie is about 74 kilometers north or Kemissie – part of the Amara region where there is entirely ethnic Oromo administration.

In a similar development, residents of Debre Markos staged a peaceful demonstration on Monday to protest the massacre of Amhara.

__

