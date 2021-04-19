Ethiopian government implicated in Amhara Genocide

A prominent opposition party in Ethiopia implicates Ethiopian government in massacre against ethnic Amhara in North Shoa and South Wollo

An ethnic Amhara opposition party is sending a stern message as the massacre against Amhara is escalating in scope and magnitude. Earlier in the week, EZEMA released a statement opposing the latest massacres which the government linked to Oromo Liberation Front -Shane.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) accuses the Federal government in connection with the latest round of massacre of ethnic Amhara which happened in North Shoa and South last week.

Highlighting the systemic repression against ethnic Amahara, which it says is informed by narratives that nurture hate towards Amhara ( coded as Neftegna) the statement said “We have been hoping for a better tomorrow.”

It accused Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Oromo branch of Prosperity Party of intensifying state-sponsored terror against Amhara people. Furthermore, it said that they are exploiting government structure and resources to that end.

“NaMA believes that the extensive campaign to terrorize Amhara is directly coordinated and supported by government structure,” said the ethnic Amhara opposition.

The massacre that is underway against Amhara is one that was planned and coordinated. Top level government officials were publicly making speeches framing Amhara for attack, it said. However, the statement did not name names, although it is too obvious.

Shimeles Abdidssa, head of what is now Oromia regional state, made a speech during Irrecha celebration in September 2019 in Addis Ababa saying “We have broken the spine of Neftegna.” Neftegna ideology laden code word that refers to Amhara. Thousands of Ethnic Amhara are believed to have been massacred in different parts of Oromo region of Ethiopia since then. Hundreds of thousands of people are displaced.

NaMA said that it is compelled to believe that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed led government has a role in terrorizing Amhara and Amhara genocide.

Furthermore, NaMA accused authorities in the Amhara region of Ethiopia as submissive and “yay sayer.” The party sees them as subservient to radical ethnic Oromo forces that are dominating the Federal government.

Other opposition party leaders, like Dr. Berhanu Nega who is chairman of the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party, tend to agree that the former TPLF domination is replaced by ethnic Oromo party domination and favoritism. But sees that as an inevitable outcome of a political system based on ethnic politics, as he pointed out during a recent interview with Ahadu Television. His party this week has demanded the Ethiopian government to address in the situation in North Shoa and South Wollo.

The Amhara Branch of Prosperity Party, says NaMA, is also careless and weak to the point that “our people are subjected to boundless humiliation.”

Actions demanded from Abiy Ahmed led Ethiopian government

NaMA called for an “independent inquiry” into the Amhara massacre (Majority of Ethiopians now see it as Amhara Genocide).

In the latest string of coordinated massacres against Amhara, what are believed to be radical Oromo nationalist forces took the scene of massacre outside the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

They carried out a massive and organized military campaign across several cities in North Shoa and South Wollo (both in the Amhara region) for about four days in a row, killing hundreds of people, including children, women and elders. Over 250,000 people are displaced only from those regions.

NaMA demands Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s administration to compensate them including for damaged properties. The trend with radical oromo attacks against Amhara has been that businesses are also targeted and properties deliberately destroyed.

The Ethiopian government and the regional governments have not yet recognized what seems to be non-stop massacre as “Amhara genocide”, and NaMA wants the government to call the attack by its name.

There does not seem to be an end to the coordinated attack and NaMA demands security and protection guarantee for Amhara that massacres will not happen again.

Demonstrations

Massive demonstrations took place in Dessie and Debre Markos, among others towns, in Amahra regional state opposing the massacre of Amhara.

They demanded an end to Amhara genocide and for the government to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice.

The Ethiopian government has not yet remarked about the massacres in North Shoa and South Wollo.

The Ethiopian Defense Force issued a statement on Sunday imposing state of emergency like measures in the areas affected by Oromo Liberation Front – Shane attack,as the government calls it.

